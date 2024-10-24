

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $174.2 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $156.3 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.3 million or $2.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $967.1 million from $917.9 million last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $174.2 Mln. vs. $156.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.99 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $967.1 Mln vs. $917.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 to $7.45



