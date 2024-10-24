Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 12:36 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Managing Director Alicia Kao Highlights Crypto Education at Blockchain Life 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the cryptocurrency market, proudly participated in Blockchain Life 2024, one of the industry's premier events, held in Dubai as Stage Sponsor and Gold Sponsor. This event brought together a diverse group of enthusiasts, professionals, investors, and traders to delve into the ever-evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency.


During her keynote speech on "Shaping Crypto Minds with KuCoin: Education Makes Mastery," Alicia, Managing Director of KuCoin, highlighted the knowledge gaps currently facing the industry. KuCoin is actively addressing these through its various educational initiatives. In the first half of 2024 alone, KuCoin Learn attracted 1.5 million engaged users, while its Learn and Earn program saw participation from over 2.72 million users since its inception. These programs are part of KuCoin's broader effort to elevate user education and ensure traders and investors have the tools they need for informed participation in the crypto space.

Alicia emphasized the importance of security in her presentation, reiterating KuCoin's commitment to prioritizing user needs and safeguarding their interests. "At KuCoin, we believe that an educated user is a secure user. Our educational platforms, including KuCoin Learn and KuCoin Campus, are designed to empower our users with knowledge that enhances their trading experiences while emphasizing the critical importance of security," she stated.

In addition to her keynote, Alicia participated in a panel discussion titled "Crypto Exchanges and Private Investors: Shaping Investment Strategies and Adapting to Market Trends." The panel explored effective strategies for navigating the crypto industry, focusing on how centralized exchanges (CEXs) can help foster industry growth by aligning with investor needs in changing market conditions.

KuCoin's presence at Blockchain Life 2024 underscores its ongoing commitment to leadership through education in the cryptocurrency sector. It prepares its users to participate in and excel in the evolving digital economy.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 800 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 36 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538870/image_5002362_27118193.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-managing-director-alicia-kao-highlights-crypto-education-at-blockchain-life-2024-302285855.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.