

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.539 billion, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $1.127 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.503 billion or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $22.2 billion from $21.1 billion last year.



United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.539 Bln. vs. $1.127 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $22.2 Bln vs. $21.1 Bln last year.



