Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.413 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.514 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.728 billion from $9.212 billion last year.



Outlook:



Based on the third-quarter performance and in view of the effects of recently concluded acquisitions, Honeywell updated the full-year guidance. It revised its sales guidance to $38.6 billion - $38.8 billion from $39.1 billion - $39.7 billion provided earlier.



Adjusted earnings guidance has been revised to $10.15 - $10.25 a share from $10.05- $10.25 a share guided earlier.



Analysts on average are expecting the company to report earnings of $10.13 per share on revenue of $39.2 billion



Honeywell International Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



