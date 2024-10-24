Xinhua Silk Road: Modern agriculture technology boosts apple planting, rural revitalization in E. China's Weihai City

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaoshan District in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province has been constantly fostering industrial development and urbanization by focusing on innovation and cultivating new quality productive forces in recent years, aiming to achieve new results in high-quality development.

Currently, the district is striving to promote high-quality manufacturing development through digitization, with the Vision Valley of China as the core growth pole which is focusing on developing four iconic industrial chains of autonomous driving, industrial vision, medical imaging, and intelligent living and office.

Xiaoshan also implements the "AI plus new manufacturing" campaign this year, deploying 2300P advanced computing power centered around Turing Town, a computer technology and AI industrial agglomeration zone, and launching 50 million yuan of "computing vouchers" to provide subsidies of up to 2 million yuan to individual entities purchasing computing resource, so as to encourage enterprises to carry out more AI projects in the district.

It targets to cultivate more than five influential vertical application models, form 10 demonstration application scenarios, cultivate 20 high-value key products, attract 30 highly-competitive AI enterprises, and achieve an AI application penetration rate of over 30 percent for large-scale manufacturing enterprises by 2025.

The district also puts emphasis on showcasing its 8,000-year culture through technological means to maintain cultural confidence and vitality amid the modernization drive. In the Kuahuqiao Site Museum in Xiaoshan, multimedia interactive display, canoe simulation control, touchscreen games, and other high-tech methods are applied to allow visitors to experience the profound cultural heritage of the Kuahuqiao culture through interaction.

Driven by the wave of digitization and intelligence, the district is also advancing the modernization of social governance at a faster speed with digital means. Entering the command hall of the Xiaoshan social governance center, a huge digital screen comes into view, and 477 urban physical indicators are monitored in real time through an intelligent governance system, covering six major areas of urban safety, urban environment, and public services, etc.

