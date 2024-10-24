Anzeige
24.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
Finshark Enhances Financial Crime Prevention with Lucinity's AI-Powered Platform

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finshark, one of the Nordics' leading providers of online banking payments, real-time payouts, and financial insights, has taken a significant step forward in its mission to offer the most secure and trusted payment option on the market. In pursuit of this goal, Finshark has chosen Lucinity's advanced AI-powered platform to transform its financial crime investigations and streamline compliance operations.

Finshark, loved for its customer-first approach and easy-to-use payment experience, was looking for a scalable and automated system to accommodate their increasing transaction volumes and compliance needs. It was essential to find a solution that could not only support their expansion but also offer robust controls to ensure regulatory adherence across new markets.

After a thorough evaluation, Finshark selected Lucinity's unified platform to centralize all financial crime-related cases into a single, consistent system. Lucinity's platform includes powerful tools such as the Case Manager, which integrates data from multiple sources; Customer 360°, offering a dynamic and holistic view of client interactions; and Luci, a generative AI copilot that analyzes data and provides actionable insights, automating end-to-end workflows.

By implementing Lucinity's enterprise-ready and user-friendly platform, Finshark is well-positioned to scale efficiently, reduce manual compliance processes, and focus on delivering innovative payment solutions to their customers. This move enables Finshark to enhance its operational efficiency, ensuring it remains a trusted and reliable provider in the fast-growing fintech market.

"There's no doubt that Lucinity's platform is leading the way in the industry. With our fresh approach to tackling financial crime, we are building something truly remarkable - yet to be seen in open banking," said Sverker Tornhagen, Head of FCP at Finshark.

Udi Nessimyan, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Lucinity, added, "We're thrilled to see Finshark choose Lucinity to power their compliance efforts. For fintechs experiencing rapid growth, having the right tools in place allows them to focus on scaling their business while maintaining a secure and compliant environment."

With Lucinity's AI-driven solutions in place, Finshark is ready to unlock new levels of efficiency, lower operational costs, and scale its operations, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. This marks a significant milestone for Finshark's future growth and its commitment to safeguarding customers' financial transactions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finshark-enhances-financial-crime-prevention-with-lucinitys-ai-powered-platform-302285894.html

