Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FinHub Launches Revolutionary Financial Platform

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holding Ltd., a prominent London-based tech developer and venture capitalist, has renamed part of its organisation related to financial technology to FinHub.

Finhub - a financial super platform for businesses of all sizes

The newly renamed division proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking eponymous financial super platform. Designed to meet the evolving needs of banks, FinTechs, and anyone who wants to utilize or participate in the financial industry.

FinHub promises to redefine the landscape of financial services with its innovative and self-serviceable business model. The platform offers a multitude of financial software and services. It's developed to serve four market needs:

  • Technology and BaaS
  • Inter-Banking License and BaaS
  • Embedded Finance
  • Business Banking

This transformation from SEPA Cyber Technologies to FinHub signals a strategic expansion of the company's capabilities, creating a hub that caters to every facet of the financial ecosystem. The new platform integrates cutting-edge technology with banking licenses fused with intuitive interfaces to self-administrate, allowing users to customise and manage their financial products and services fully and easily.

"FinHub's comprehensive platform empowers financial institutions and non-financial players alike by offering an end-to-end, easy-to-navigate suite of tools and services," said Konstantinos Birtachas, CEO of FinHub. "Whether you're a large bank, a startup fintech, or a non-financial institution wanting to join the financial industry, we have built a solution that adapts to your needs."

The platform's self-serviceable model allows users to independently configure and deploy solutions such as payments, core banking, compliance tools, issuing, acquiring, and more. This flexibility enables clients to quickly respond to market trends, improve operational efficiency, and enhance product suits.

Sristhi Assudani, COO Global at FinHub, emphasized the platform's potential to drive innovation across sectors: "This launch marks a significant milestone in our company's evolution. With the FinHub super platform, we are not just offering a product-we are providing a framework that allows for seamless collaboration and participation in the financial industry. It's built to scale, empowering our clients to grow at their own pace."

For more information, please visit https://finhub.cloud/ or contact sales@finhub.cloud.

About FinHub

FinHub, formerly known as SEPA Cyber Technologies as part of SEPA Cyber Tech Group Holdings Ltd., is a leading innovative financial technology and services provider. Focused on delivering robust, scalable, and secure solutions, FinHub serves a wide range of clients across the financial sector, enabling them to transform their operations and adapt to a rapidly changing industry.

FinHub Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539476/FinHub.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539478/FinHub_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finhub-launches-revolutionary-financial-platform-302285896.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.