

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):



Earnings: $223.2 million in Q3 vs. -$171.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.59 in Q3 vs. -$1.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.6 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.28 per share Revenue: $1.281 billion in Q3 vs. $1.503 billion in the same period last year.



