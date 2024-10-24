

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $654.55 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $1.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.5% to $4.791 billion from $3.315 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $654.55 Mln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.791 Bln vs. $3.315 Bln last year.



