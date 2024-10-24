

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $241.47 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $255.00 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $3.468 billion from $3.411 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $241.47 Mln. vs. $255.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.24 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.468 Bln vs. $3.411 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.10 - $10.40 Full year revenue guidance: $14.85 - $15.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News