

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $119.04 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $198.65 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.4% to $876.41 million from $1.296 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



