

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $616 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.891 billion from $3.805 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



