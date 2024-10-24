

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $92.38 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $47.76 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $120.95 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $378.14 million from $380.94 million last year.



Alkermes plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



