

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence weakened slightly in October after rising in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 96.8 in October from 97.0 in September.



Meanwhile, the industrial confidence index improved to 94.8 from 94.4, and the sentiment index in trade dropped to 91.8 from 96.0 in the previous month.



The business confidence indicator stood at 96.0 versus 96.8 in September.



Data showed confidence among consumers strengthened in October, and the sentiment index climbed to 100.7 from 97.9 in September. Consumers' expectations regarding their own economy and the general economic situation of the country improved.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News