

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $65.54 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $21.38 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $424.21 million from $350.51 million last year.



CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



