Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation Selects CM3 Advisory as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) ("Dalrada," "the Company"), announced today that it has engaged the PCAOB auditing firm, CM3 Advisory ("CM3"), as its independent registered public accounting firm. With years of experience and knowledge across numerous industries, CM3 is a perfect fit for Dalrada.

"CM3 understands our diverse operations and offers a unique level of service that will support our Company's growth for years to come," said Dalrada Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar. "I look forward to working with them to ensure that our auditing process is as smooth as possible."

Along with PCAOB auditing services, CM3 provides expert assurance, advisory, and tax assistance across multiple sectors including manufacturing, technology, aerospace, and private equity. The firm's expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, exit planning, and various business services for both public and private companies.

CM3 is now engaged to audit Dalrada's consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year as well as subsequent quarters.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications, and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

About CM3 Advisory

Founded in 2020, CM3 Advisory is a PCAOB-approved financing advisory firm headquartered in San Diego, California. The group provides services for mergers and acquisitions transaction advisory and exit planning, pre-transaction prep and post-merger integration, consulting, assurance, and tax services. CM3 caters to the sectors of private equity funds and independent sponsors, manufacturing and distribution, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, technology and life sciences, business services, and employee benefit plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

