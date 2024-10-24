

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $477 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $460 million or $2.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $477 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.30 vs. $1.61 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.54 to $6.83



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News