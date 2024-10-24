- VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% demonstrated early, significant, and meaningful achievement of both no-to-minimal itch (mean weekly PP-NRS=1) and sleep improvement in ADORING 1 and ADORING 2.

- 31.4% and 33.0% of patients treated with VTAMA cream in ADORING 1 and ADORING 2, respectively achieved no-to-minimal itch at Week 8 (P=0.0072 and P=0.0003 versus vehicle). Results were statistically significant at Week 1, with continued improvement through Week 8.

- Similarly, sleep improvements with VTAMA cream were statistically significant for patients =12 years old and <12 years old versus vehicle at Week 8 (both P<0.0001), with statistical significance achieved at Week 1, the earliest assessment.

Dermavant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, will present data on the achievement of no-to-minimal itch (weekly mean Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS=1); also referred to as an itch-free state) and sleep improvement in patients with atopic dermatitis as young as two years old at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Meeting, being held in Boston, MA, October 24-28, 2024.

The data presented were generated from Dermavant's Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 pivotal trials studying VTAMA cream, 1% in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis as young as two years old. In the ADORING pivotal trials, adults and children (n=813) were randomized to VTAMA cream or vehicle once daily for eight weeks. In ADORING 1 and ADORING 2, vIGA-ADTM success, defined as vIGA-AD=0 or 1 and =2-grade improvement from baseline at Week 8, was achieved by 45% and 46% of patients on VTAMA cream vs 14% (P<0.0001) and 18% (P<0.0001) of patients on vehicle, respectively. The most common adverse reactions (incidence =1%) in patients treated with VTAMA cream were folliculitis, nasopharyngitis, headache, asthma, and influenza. Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) data, a patient reported outcome, were used to assess pruritus (itch) relief. Sleep improvement was assessed using question two, (Over the last week, on how many nights has your/your child's sleep been disturbed because of eczema?) on the Patient Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM), using a 5-point scale.

Results:

A statistically significant improvement in sleep, achievement of no-to-minimal itch (PP-NRS=1), and mean weekly PP-NRS<2 targets were observed as early as Week 1 (first assessment) with continued improvement observed through Week 8 in patients with atopic dermatitis treated with VTAMA cream versus vehicle.

The proportion of patients with atopic dermatitis achieving no-to-minimal itch was statistically significantly higher in VTAMA cream groups compared with vehicle as early as Week 1 (the first assessment) and continued through Week 8 in both ADORING 1 and ADORING 2: 31.4% vs 17.4% (P=0.0072) and 33.0% vs 14.0% (P=0.0003).

The proportion of patients with atopic dermatitis achieving PP-NRS<2 was statistically significantly higher in VTAMA cream groups compared with vehicle as early as Week 1 (the first assessment) and continued through Week 8 in both ADORING 1 and ADORING 2: 48.1% vs 28.4% (P=0.0006) and 46.8% vs 19.6% (P<0.0001).

Sleep improvement reached statistical significance with VTAMA cream versus vehicle at Week 1, the earliest assessment, and continued through Week 8 in a pooled analyses for ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 in both patients with atopic dermatitis aged 2-11 years and =12 years: -1.7 vs -1.0 (P<0.0001) and -1.4 vs -0.8 (P<0.0001).

"In the ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 trials, VTAMA cream demonstrated an early, significant, and meaningful achievement of no-to-minimal itch and improvement in sleep, for patients with atopic dermatitis" said Eric Simpson, MD, MCR, the Frances J. Storrs Medical Dermatology Professor and Director of the CLEAR Eczema Center, at the Oregon Health Science University. "Itch frequently causes sleep disturbance in patients with atopic dermatitis, which can be especially burdensome for young patients and their families. In the ADORING pivotal trials, VTAMA cream demonstrated significant itch reduction and sleep improvement, in patients with atopic dermatitis, versus vehicle and was well-tolerated in both adults and children down to two years of age. Subject to FDA approval, VTAMA cream could become a compelling new treatment option for atopic dermatitis patients, most of whom regard itch as one of the most bothersome symptoms of their disease."

About Dermavant's Phase 3 Program for VTAMA cream in Atopic Dermatitis

ADORING is Dermavant's Phase 3 atopic dermatitis (AD) clinical development program for VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, which consists of ADORING 1 (NCT05014568) and ADORING 2 (NCT05032859), as well as ADORING 3 (NCT05142774), a 48-week open-label, long-term extension study.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly referred to as eczema, is one of the most common inflammatory skin diseases, affects over 26 million people in the U.S. alone and up to 10% of adults worldwide. AD occurs most frequently in children, affecting up to 20% worldwide. The disease results in itchy, red, swollen, and cracked skin, often affecting the folds of the arms, back of the knees, hands, face, and neck. Itching is an especially bothersome symptom in AD, and tends to worsen at night, disturbing sleep and causing fatigue, which in children can lead to inattention at school. People with AD may also experience social and emotional distress due to the visibility and discomfort of the disease.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's medical dermatology pipeline includes earlier-development, late-stage and commercialized, product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other immunological and inflammatory diseases. Dermavant is marketing VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. The FDA approved VTAMA cream for the topical treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in May 2022. Dermavant has been developing VTAMA cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children 2 years of age and older and released positive topline results from its ADORING 1 and 2 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in 1H 2023. Dermavant's pipeline includes DMVT-506, a next generation aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist under development as a potential treatment option for immunological and inflammatory diseases with multiple potential routes of administration.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication: VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% is an aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist indicated for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. Adverse Events: The most common adverse reactions (incidence 1%) in subjects treated with VTAMA cream were folliculitis (red raised bumps around the hair pores), nasopharyngitis (pain or swelling in the nose and throat), contact dermatitis (skin rash or irritation, including itching and redness, peeling, burning, or stinging), headache, pruritus (itching), and influenza (flu).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

