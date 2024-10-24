Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Solutions Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

(US$ millions, except per share) 3Q24 Change %

(YoY) Organic change % (YoY) Pro forma change % (YoY) GAAP Solutions Revenue $872 26% Non-GAAP Solutions Revenue $906 31% 9% 10% Market Services Net Revenue $266 13% 13% GAAP Net Revenue* $1,146 22% Non-GAAP Net Revenue* $1,180 26% 10% 10% GAAP Operating Income $448 4% Non-GAAP Operating Income $637 30% 12% 14% ARR $2,736 31% 7% 8% GAAP Diluted EPS $0.53 (11)% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.74 5% 20%

Note: The period over period percentages are calculated based on exact dollars, and therefore may not agree to a recalculation based on rounded numbers shown in the table above. Pro forma results are not calculated in a manner consistent with the pro forma requirements in Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Refer to the footnotes below for further discussion.

*Net revenues includes $8 million of Other Revenues, which reflect revenues associated with the European power trading and clearing business.

Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO said, "Nasdaq delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit Solutions growth with strong overall quarterly performance.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Adenza acquisition, I am proud of our progress to date and excited about driving even greater value for our clients and shareholders.

The integration continues seamlessly. Through our One Nasdaq strategy we are deepening our partnerships with clients across the financial system and unlocking opportunities for sustained and scalable growth."

Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and CFO said, "Nasdaq's performance continues to reflect the quality and diversity of our platforms, driving strong growth across the business with particular strength in Index and Financial Technology.

We are continuing to deliver ahead on deleveraging and synergies and are benefiting from significant operating leverage.

Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to execute on our next phase of sustainable growth."

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Third quarter 2024 net revenue was $1.1 billion, reflecting 22% growth versus the prior year period while non-GAAP net revenue was $1.2 billion. Revenue growth included a $146 million benefit related to the acquisition of Adenza. Net revenue grew 10% on a pro forma basis.

Solutions revenue was $872 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 26% versus the prior year period, or 10% growth on a pro forma basis, reflecting strong growth from Index and Financial Technology.

ARR grew 31% year over year, or 8% on a pro forma basis, in the third quarter of 2024 with 14% pro forma ARR growth for Financial Technology and 2% ARR growth for Capital Access Platforms.

Market Services net revenue was $266 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 13% versus the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by a $15 million increase in U.S. equity derivatives and an $11 million increase in U.S. cash equities.

Third quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses were $698 million, an increase of 37% versus the prior year period. The increase for the third quarter was primarily due to the acquisition of Adenza, which resulted in an additional $87 million in amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, and $61 million of other AxiomSL and Calypso operating expenses, as well as organic growth driven by increased investments in technology and our people to drive innovation and long-term growth.

Third quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses were $543 million, reflecting 21% growth versus the prior year period, or 5% growth on a pro forma basis. The increase for the third quarter was primarily due to the inclusion of $61 million of AxiomSL and Calypso operating expenses. The pro forma increase reflects growth driven by increased investments in technology and our people to drive innovation and long-term growth, partially offset by the benefit of synergies.

Third quarter 2024 cash flow from operations was $244 million, enabling the company to continue to make meaningful progress on its deleveraging plan. In the third quarter, the company returned $138 million to shareholders through dividends and $88 million through repurchases of our common stock. The company also repaid net $50 million of commercial paper in the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2024, there was $1.7 billion remaining under the board authorized share repurchase program.



2024 EXPENSE AND TAX GUIDANCE UPDATE6

The company is updating its 2024 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $2,150 million to $2,180 million, and is updating its 2024 non-GAAP tax rate guidance to be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%.

STRATEGIC AND BUSINESS UPDATES

Financial Technology delivered healthy revenue growth in the third quarter. Division revenue increased 10% on a pro forma basis, reflective of the mission-critical nature of the division's solutions suite. Financial Technology pro forma ARR growth was 14% in the third quarter, with 39 new customers, 110 upsells, and 2 cross-sells. Third quarter highlights include: Na sdaq leapt to 5th place in Chartis' annual RiskTech100® global ran king. This ranking is widely regarded as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. The significant jump in ranking reflects the combined power of Nasdaq and Adenza's technology offerings with Nasdaq and Adenza previously ranking #18 and #10, respectively. Nasdaq Verafin and AxiomSL won Chartis industry awards recognizing Nasdaq's leadership in financial crime management and in regulatory reporting. The study also highlighted the value of Nasdaq's governance and sustainability solutions. Financial Crime Management Technology had ARR growth of 24% with 114 % net revenue retention and launched new AI product innovations. Financial Crime Management Technology signed 28 new SMB clients, in addition to the previously announced Tier 1 win in July. Nasdaq Verafin extended its track record of product innovation success with its AI Entity Research Copilot now deployed to more than 2,000 U.S. institutions. In the third quarter Nasdaq Verafin announced new enhancements to its Targeted Typology Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) based suite of detection capabilities targeting terrorist financing and drug trafficking activity. AxiomSL and Calypso achieved 15% combined pro forma ARR growth. AxiomSL and Calypso delivered a combined 47 upsells and 4 new clients, with 17% of new bookings in the quarter cloud-based. Combined gross revenue retention 7 was 97% and net revenue retention 8 was 111%. Excluding the impact of a significant bankruptcy first noted in the fourth quarter of 2023, pro forma ARR growth was 16%, gross revenue retention was 98%, and net revenue retention was 112%. Market Technology delivered 14% ARR growth as it continues to capture opportunities associated with the market modernization megatrend. Market Technology was driven by 13 upsells, 1 new client, and 1 cross-sell in the third quarter. ARR growth also benefited from the conversion of a previously mentioned large client delivery.

Division revenue increased 10% on a pro forma basis, reflective of the mission-critical nature of the division's solutions suite. Financial Technology pro forma ARR growth was 14% in the third quarter, with 39 new customers, 110 upsells, and 2 cross-sells. Third quarter highlights include: U.S. equity derivatives achieved record quarterly net revenue. In the third quarter of 2024, Nasdaq achieved a record quarter of U.S. equity derivatives net revenue of $107 million, with multi-listed U.S. options market share once again surpassing 30% in the quarter and 19% growth in U.S. index options volume.

Index delivered another quarter of outstanding performance and advanced its growth strategy across product innovation, globalization, and institutional client expansion. The Index business had $62 billion in net inflows over the trailing 12 months, with $14 billion in the third quarter. The business achieved another record in Index ETP AUM, averaging $575 billion in the third quarter and reaching $600 billion at quarter-end. Index derivatives trading volumes grew 24% year-over-year, also contributing to revenue growth. Nasdaq launched 35 new products with our partners in the quarter, 20 of which were international. The launches included 8 options overlays and 7 institutional insurance annuity products. Additionally, Nasdaq recently received 2024 Best Index Provider from Structured Retail Products, a global market intelligence provider, highlighting the business' innovation and success as a strategic partner to our clients.

The Index business had $62 billion in net inflows over the trailing 12 months, with $14 billion in the third quarter. The business achieved another record in Index ETP AUM, averaging $575 billion in the third quarter and reaching $600 billion at quarter-end. Index derivatives trading volumes grew 24% year-over-year, also contributing to revenue growth. Nasdaq launched 35 new products with our partners in the quarter, 20 of which were international. The launches included 8 options overlays and 7 institutional insurance annuity products. Additionally, Nasdaq recently received 2024 Best Index Provider from Structured Retail Products, a global market intelligence provider, highlighting the business' innovation and success as a strategic partner to our clients. Nasdaq strengthened its listings leadership in the U.S. in the third quarter. Nasdaq listed 33 U.S. operating company IPOs that raised more than $6 billion in proceeds, reflecting an 85% win rate among eligible operating companies in the quarter. These listings contributed to a 75% win rate year-to-date through the third quarter for eligible operating companies comprising of 5 of the top 10 IPOs, including Lineage, the largest offering so far this year. Nasdaq also celebrated its 500th switch to our U.S. exchange in the quarter.

Nasdaq listed 33 U.S. operating company IPOs that raised more than $6 billion in proceeds, reflecting an 85% win rate among eligible operating companies in the quarter. These listings contributed to a 75% win rate year-to-date through the third quarter for eligible operating companies comprising of 5 of the top 10 IPOs, including Lineage, the largest offering so far this year. Nasdaq also celebrated its 500th switch to our U.S. exchange in the quarter. Nasdaq celebrated 25 Years of MarketSite in Times Square. MarketSite has stood as a physical embodiment of the Nasdaq brand since its debut and reflects Nasdaq's culture of driving innovation and delivering valuable client solutions. MarketSite is a hub for Nasdaq's clients and partners and an integral part of the global finance landscape.

MarketSite has stood as a physical embodiment of the Nasdaq brand since its debut and reflects Nasdaq's culture of driving innovation and delivering valuable client solutions. MarketSite is a hub for Nasdaq's clients and partners and an integral part of the global finance landscape. Nasdaq continued its progress on its 2024 strategic priorities - Integrate, Innovate, Accelerate - positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities for sustainable, scalable, and resilient growth. Integrate - Since the acquisition of Adenza nearly a year-ago, Nasdaq has actioned more than 80% of its net expense synergy target and continues to delever ahead of plan. Innovate - Nasdaq reached new milestones in deploying AI tools and products including the launch of an internal Generative AI platform with custom-built efficiency tools and completed the rollout of AI copilot tools to all of its developers. Calypso also announced an AI-based solution for X-Value Adjustments (XVA) with up to 100 times faster processing speeds that improves the efficiency of risk calculations for banks, insurers, and other financial institutions. Beyond Nasdaq's AI innovations, Market Services migrated Nasdaq International Securities Exchange to its next-generation derivatives platform, Fusion. Four of Nasdaq's U.S. markets and one European equity derivatives market are operating on this platform which provides enhanced performance, including lower latency, higher throughput, and increased productivity. Accelerate - We continue to make progress on our One Nasdaq strategy driving two cross-sells across the Financial Technology division in the quarter. The percentage of cross-sell opportunities in the division's pipeline is over 10% and Nasdaq remains on track to exceed $100 million in cross-sells by the end of 2027.



- Integrate, Innovate, Accelerate - positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities for sustainable, scalable, and resilient growth.

____________

1 Represents revenue less transaction-based expenses.

2 Refer to our reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP Solutions revenue, net revenue, net income attributable to Nasdaq, diluted earnings per share, operating income, operating expenses and organic impacts included in the attached schedules.

3 Pro forma results are presented assuming AxiomSL and Calypso were included in the prior year quarterly results and revenue for AxiomSL on-premises contracts were recognized ratably for all of 2023 and 2024. Pro forma growth excludes the impacts of foreign currency except for AxiomSL and Calypso, which are not yet calculated on an organic basis. These pro forma results are not calculated, and do not intend to be calculated, in a manner consistent with the pro forma requirements in Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Preparation of this information in accordance with Article 11 would differ from results presented in this release.

4 Constitutes revenue from our Capital Access Platforms and Financial Technology segments.

5 Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for a given period is the current annualized value derived from subscription contracts with a defined contract value. This excludes contracts that are not recurring, are one-time in nature or where the contract value fluctuates based on defined metrics. ARR is currently one of our key performance metrics to assess the health and trajectory of our recurring business. ARR does not have any standardized definition and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. For AxiomSL and Calypso recurring revenue contracts, the amount included in ARR is consistent with the amount that we invoice the customer during the current period. Additionally, for AxiomSL and Calypso recurring revenue contracts that include annual values that increase over time, we include in ARR only the annualized value of components of the contract that are considered active as of the date of the ARR calculation. We do not include the future committed increases in the contract value as of the date of the ARR calculation. ARR is not a forecast and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

6 U.S. GAAP operating expense and tax rate guidance are not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.

7 Gross Retention: ARR in the current period over ARR in the prior year period for existing customers excluding price increases and upsells and excluding new customers.

8 Net Retention: ARR in the current period over ARR in the prior year period for existing customers including price increases and upsells and excluding new customers.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Nasdaq also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, non-GAAP Solutions revenue, non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating expenses, that include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally, along with U.S. GAAP information, in evaluating our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as the items described below in the reconciliation tables do not reflect ongoing operating performance.

These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.

We understand that analysts and investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as those noted above, to assess operating performance. We use these measures because they highlight trends more clearly in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our ongoing operating performance.

Organic revenue and expense growth, organic change and organic impact are non-GAAP measures that reflect adjustments for: (i) the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and (ii) the revenue, expenses and operating income associated with acquisitions and divestitures for the twelve month period following the date of the acquisition or divestiture. Reconciliations of these measures are described within the body of this release or in the reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Foreign exchange impact: In countries with currencies other than the U.S. dollar, revenue and expenses are translated using monthly average exchange rates. Certain discussions in this release isolate the impact of year-over-year foreign currency fluctuations to better measure the comparability of operating results between periods. Operating results excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations are calculated by translating the current period's results by the prior period's exchange rates.

Restructuring programs: In the fourth quarter of 2023, following the closing of the Adenza acquisition, our management approved, committed to and initiated a restructuring program, "Adenza Restructuring" to optimize our efficiencies as a combined organization. In connection with this program, we expect to incur pre-tax charges principally related to employee-related costs, contract terminations, real estate impairments and other related costs. We expect to achieve benefits primarily in the form of expense and revenue synergies. In October 2022, following our September announcement to realign our segments and leadership, we initiated a divisional alignment program with a focus on realizing the full potential of this structure. In connection with the program, we expect to incur pre-tax charges principally related to employee-related costs, consulting, asset impairments and contract terminations over a two-year period. We expect to achieve benefits in the form of both increased customer engagement and operating efficiencies. Costs related to the Adenza restructuring and the divisional alignment programs are recorded as "restructuring charges" in our consolidated statements of income. We exclude charges associated with these programs for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq's performance between periods.

Nasdaq, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Capital Access Platforms $ 501 $ 456 $ 1,460 $ 1,309 Financial Technology 371 238 1,183 700 Market Services 1,022 747 2,700 2,378 Other Revenues 8 10 27 30 Total revenues 1,902 1,451 5,370 4,417 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (513 ) (447 ) (1,478 ) (1,377 ) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (243 ) (64 ) (470 ) (262 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 1,146 940 3,422 2,778 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 332 260 1,000 777 Professional and contract services 36 31 108 92 Technology and communication infrastructure 71 58 207 168 Occupancy 28 28 85 99 General, administrative and other 26 26 84 62 Marketing and advertising 11 12 34 30 Depreciation and amortization 153 64 460 198 Regulatory 9 9 37 27 Merger and strategic initiatives 10 4 23 51 Restructuring charges 22 17 103 49 Total operating expenses 698 509 2,141 1,553 Operating income 448 431 1,281 1,225 Interest income 8 72 20 86 Interest expense (102 ) (101 ) (313 ) (174 ) Other income (loss) 1 1 15 (6 ) Net income (loss) from unconsolidated investees 1 (12 ) 7 (8 ) Income before income taxes 356 391 1,010 1,123 Income tax provision 51 97 250 262 Net income 305 294 760 861 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 - 2 1 Net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 306 $ 294 $ 762 $ 862 Per share information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 1.32 $ 1.76 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 1.32 $ 1.74 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.70 $ 0.64 Weighted-average common shares outstanding for earnings per share: Basic 575.1 491.3 575.6 490.7 Diluted 579.0 494.1 579.0 494.2

Nasdaq, Inc. Revenue Detail (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CAPITAL ACCESS PLATFORMS Data and Listing Services revenues $ 190 $ 188 $ 562 $ 559 Index revenues 182 144 517 383 Workflow and Insights revenues 129 124 381 367 Total Capital Access Platforms revenues 501 456 1,460 1,309 FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY Financial Crime Management Technology revenues 69 58 200 163 Regulatory Technology revenues 68 35 253 102 Capital Markets Technology revenues 234 145 730 435 Total Financial Technology revenues 371 238 1,183 700 MARKET SERVICES Market Services revenues 1,022 747 2,700 2,378 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction rebates (513 ) (447 ) (1,478 ) (1,377 ) Brokerage, clearance and exchange fees (243 ) (64 ) (470 ) (262 ) Total Market Services revenues, net 266 236 752 739 OTHER REVENUES 8 10 27 30 REVENUES LESS TRANSACTION-BASED EXPENSES $ 1,146 $ 940 $ 3,422 $ 2,778

Nasdaq, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 266 $ 453 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 42 20 Default funds and margin deposits 5,865 7,275 Financial investments 202 188 Receivables, net 944 929 Other current assets 239 231 Total current assets 7,558 9,096 Property and equipment, net 584 576 Goodwill 14,165 14,112 Intangible assets, net 7,072 7,443 Operating lease assets 388 402 Other non-current assets 793 665 Total assets $ 30,560 $ 32,294 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 289 $ 332 Section 31 fees payable to SEC 74 84 Accrued personnel costs 314 303 Deferred revenue 663 594 Other current liabilities 229 146 Default funds and margin deposits 5,865 7,275 Short-term debt 499 291 Total current liabilities 7,933 9,025 Long-term debt 9,359 10,163 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,566 1,642 Operating lease liabilities 399 417 Other non-current liabilities 222 220 Total liabilities 19,479 21,467 Commitments and contingencies Equity Nasdaq stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 5,477 5,496 Common stock in treasury, at cost (643 ) (587 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,952 ) (1,924 ) Retained earnings 8,184 7,825 Total Nasdaq stockholders' equity 11,072 10,816 Noncontrolling interests 9 11 Total equity 11,081 10,827 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,560 $ 32,294

Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Nasdaq and Diluted Earnings Per Share (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 306 $ 294 $ 762 $ 862 Non-GAAP adjustments: Adenza purchase accounting adjustment (1) 34 - 34 - Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (2) 122 37 366 112 Merger and strategic initiatives expense (3) 10 4 23 51 Restructuring charges (4) 22 17 103 49 Lease asset impairments (5) - - - 24 Net (income) loss from unconsolidated investees (6) (1 ) 12 (7 ) 8 Legal and regulatory matters (7) - - 16 (10 ) Pension settlement charge (8) - - 23 - Other (income) loss (9) 1 9 (8 ) 17 Total non-GAAP adjustments 188 79 550 251 Non-GAAP adjustment to the income tax provision (10) (65 ) (24 ) (151 ) (76 ) Tax on intra-group transfer of intellectual property assets (11) - - 33 - Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 123 55 432 175 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nasdaq $ 429 $ 349 $ 1,194 $ 1,037 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 1.32 $ 1.74 Total adjustments from non-GAAP net income above 0.21 0.11 0.74 0.36 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 2.06 $ 2.10 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding for earnings per share: 579.0 494.1 579.0 494.2 (1) During the third quarter of 2024, as part of finalizing the purchase accounting of the Adenza acquisition, we implemented a change to the accounting treatment of the revenues associated with AxiomSL on-premises subscription contracts, which are included in the Regulatory Technology business within the Financial Technology segment. Starting in the third quarter of 2024, we began recognizing AxiomSL's subscription-based revenues on a ratable basis over the contract term. As a result of this change, we recognized a one-time revenue reduction of $32 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the net impact of the accounting change since the date of the Adenza acquisition. The adjustment of $34 million reflects the prior year impact of this change. (2) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (3) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, these costs primarily relate to the Adenza acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these costs were partially offset by a termination payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024 relating to the proposed divestiture of our Nordic power trading and clearing business. (4) In the fourth quarter of 2023, following the closing of the Adenza acquisition, our management approved, committed to and initiated a restructuring program, "Adenza Restructuring" to optimize our efficiencies as a combined organization. In connection with this program, we expect to incur pre-tax charges principally related to employee-related costs, contract terminations, real estate impairments and other related costs. We expect to achieve benefits primarily in the form of expense and revenue synergies. In October 2022, following our September 2022 announcement to realign our segments and leadership, we initiated a divisional alignment program with a focus on realizing the full potential of this structure. In September 2024, we completed our divisional alignment program and recognized total pre-tax charges of $139 million over a two-year period. (5) During the first quarter of 2023, we initiated a review of our real estate and facility capacity requirements due to our new and evolving work models. As a result, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded impairment charges related to our operating lease assets and leasehold improvements associated with vacating certain leased office space, which are recorded in occupancy expense and depreciation and amortization expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (6) We exclude our share of the earnings and losses of our equity method investments. This provides a more meaningful analysis of Nasdaq's ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Nasdaq's performance between periods. (7) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these items primarily included the settlement of a Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, or SFSA, fine and accruals related to certain legal matters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, these items primarily included insurance recoveries related to legal matters. The fine is recorded in regulatory expense and the accruals and insurance recoveries are recorded in professional and contract services and general, administrative and other expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (8) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a pre-tax loss as a result of settling our U.S. pension plan. The plan was terminated and partially settled in 2023, with final settlement occurring during the first quarter of 2024. The pre-tax loss is recorded in compensation and benefits in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (9) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, other items primarily include net gains from strategic investments entered into through our corporate venture program, which are included in other income (loss) in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (10) The non-GAAP adjustment to the income tax provision primarily includes the tax impact of each non-GAAP adjustment. (11) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the completion of an intra-group transfer of intellectual property assets to U.S. headquarters resulted in a net tax expense of $33 million.

Nasdaq, Inc.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues Less Transaction-Based Expenses

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 U.S. GAAP Revenues Less Transaction-Based Expenses Adenza purchase accounting adjustment (1) Non-GAAP Revenues Less Transaction-Based Expenses U.S. GAAP Revenues Less Transaction-Based Expenses Adenza purchase accounting adjustment (1) Non-GAAP Revenues Less Transaction-Based Expenses CAPITAL ACCESS PLATFORMS $ 501 $ - $ 501 $ 1,460 $ - 1,460 FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY Financial Crime Management Technology revenues 69 - 69 200 - 200 Regulatory Technology revenues (1) 68 34 102 253 34 287 Capital Markets Technology revenues 234 - 234 730 - 730 Total Financial Technology revenues 371 34 405 1,183 34 1,217 SOLUTIONS REVENUES 872 34 906 2,643 34 2,677 MARKET SERVICES REVENUES, NET 266 - 266 752 - 752 OTHER REVENUES 8 - 8 27 - 27 REVENUES LESS TRANSACTION-BASED EXPENSES $ 1,146 $ 34 $ 1,180 $ 3,422 $ 34 3,456 (1) During the third quarter of 2024, as part of finalizing the purchase accounting of the Adenza acquisition, we implemented a change to the accounting treatment of the revenues associated with AxiomSL on-premises subscription contracts, which are included in the Regulatory Technology business within the Financial Technology segment. Starting in the third quarter of 2024, we began recognizing AxiomSL's subscription-based revenues on a ratable basis over the contract term. As a result of this change, we recognized a one-time revenue reduction of $32 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the net impact of the accounting change since the date of the Adenza acquisition. The adjustment of $34 million reflects the prior year impact of this change.

Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Operating Margin (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 448 $ 431 $ 1,281 $ 1,225 Non-GAAP adjustments: Adenza purchase accounting adjustment (1) 34 - 34 - Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (2) 122 37 366 112 Merger and strategic initiatives expense (3) 10 4 23 51 Restructuring charges (4) 22 17 103 49 Lease asset impairments (5) - - - 24 Legal and regulatory matters (6) - - 16 (10 ) Pension settlement charge (7) - - 23 - Other loss 1 2 4 2 Total non-GAAP adjustments 189 60 569 228 Non-GAAP operating income $ 637 $ 491 $ 1,850 $ 1,453 Revenues less transaction-based expenses $ 1,146 $ 940 $ 3,422 $ 2,778 U.S. GAAP operating margin (8) 39 % 46 % 37 % 44 % Non-GAAP operating margin (9) 54 % 52 % 54 % 52 % (1) During the third quarter of 2024, as part of finalizing the purchase accounting of the Adenza acquisition, we implemented a change to the accounting treatment of the revenues associated with AxiomSL on-premises subscription contracts, which are included in the Regulatory Technology business within the Financial Technology segment. Starting in the third quarter of 2024, we began recognizing AxiomSL's subscription-based revenues on a ratable basis over the contract term. As a result of this change, we recognized a one-time revenue reduction of $32 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the net impact of the accounting change since the date of the Adenza acquisition. The adjustment of $34 million reflects the prior year impact of this change. (2) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (3) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, these costs primarily relate to the Adenza acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these costs were partially offset by a termination payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024 relating to the proposed divestiture of our Nordic power trading and clearing business. (4) In the fourth quarter of 2023, following the closing of the Adenza acquisition, our management approved, committed to and initiated a restructuring program, "Adenza Restructuring" to optimize our efficiencies as a combined organization. In connection with this program, we expect to incur pre-tax charges principally related to employee-related costs, contract terminations, real estate impairments and other related costs. We expect to achieve benefits primarily in the form of expense and revenue synergies. In October 2022, following our September announcement to realign our segments and leadership, we initiated a divisional alignment program with a focus on realizing the full potential of this structure. In September 2024, we completed our divisional alignment program and recognized total pre-tax charges of $139 million over a two-year period. (5) During the first quarter of 2023, we initiated a review of our real estate and facility capacity requirements due to our new and evolving work models. As a result, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded impairment charges related to our operating lease assets and leasehold improvements associated with vacating certain leased office space, which are recorded in occupancy expense and depreciation and amortization expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (6) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these items primarily included the settlement of a SFSA fine and accruals related to certain legal matters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, these items primarily included insurance recoveries related to legal matters. The fine is recorded in regulatory expense and the accruals and insurance recoveries are recorded in professional and contract services and general, administrative and other expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (7) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a pre-tax loss as a result of settling our U.S. pension plan. The plan was terminated and partially settled in 2023, with final settlement occurring during the first quarter of 2024. The pre-tax loss is recorded in compensation and benefits in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (8) U.S. GAAP operating margin equals U.S. GAAP operating income divided by revenues less transaction-based expenses. (9) Non-GAAP operating margin equals non-GAAP operating income divided by non-GAAP revenues less transaction-based expenses.

Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 698 $ 509 $ 2,141 $ 1,553 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (1) (122 ) (37 ) (366 ) (112 ) Merger and strategic initiatives expense (2) (10 ) (4 ) (23 ) (51 ) Restructuring charges (3) (22 ) (17 ) (103 ) (49 ) Lease asset impairments (4) - - - (24 ) Legal and regulatory matters (5) - - (16 ) 10 Pension settlement charge (6) - - (23 ) - Other (loss) (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) (2 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (155 ) (60 ) (535 ) (228 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 543 $ 449 $ 1,606 $ 1,325 (1) We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Intangible asset amortization expense can vary from period to period due to episodic acquisitions completed, rather than from our ongoing business operations. (2) We have pursued various strategic initiatives and completed acquisitions and divestitures in recent years which have resulted in expenses which would not have otherwise been incurred. These expenses generally include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, these costs primarily relate to the Adenza acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these costs were partially offset by a termination payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024 relating to the proposed divestiture of our Nordic power trading and clearing business. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2023, following the closing of the Adenza acquisition, our management approved, committed to and initiated a restructuring program, "Adenza Restructuring" to optimize our efficiencies as a combined organization. In connection with this program, we expect to incur pre-tax charges principally related to employee-related costs, contract terminations, real estate impairments and other related costs. We expect to achieve benefits primarily in the form of expense and revenue synergies. In October 2022, following our September announcement to realign our segments and leadership, we initiated a divisional alignment program with a focus on realizing the full potential of this structure. In September 2024, we completed our divisional alignment program and recognized total pre-tax charges of $139 million over a two-year period. (4) During the first quarter of 2023, we initiated a review of our real estate and facility capacity requirements due to our new and evolving work models. As a result, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded impairment charges related to our operating lease assets and leasehold improvements associated with vacating certain leased office space, which are recorded in occupancy expense and depreciation and amortization expense in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (5) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, these items primarily included the settlement of a SFSA fine and accruals related to certain legal matters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, these items primarily included insurance recoveries related to legal matters. The fine is recorded in regulatory expense and the accruals and insurance recoveries are recorded in professional and contract services and general, administrative and other expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (6) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we recorded a pre-tax loss as a result of settling our U.S. pension plan. The plan was terminated and partially settled in 2023, with final settlement occurring during the first quarter of 2024. The pre-tax loss is recorded in compensation and benefits in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of Pro Forma Impacts for U.S. Non-GAAP Revenues less transaction-based expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income, and Non-GAAP Operating Margin (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Total Variance FX (3) Pro Forma Impacts Non-GAAP Adenza Adjustment (1) Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adenza (2) Pro Forma $ % $ $ % Capital Access Platforms revenues $ 501 $ - $ 501 $ 456 $ - $ 456 $ 45 10 % $ 1 $ 44 9 % Financial Crime Management Technology revenues 69 - 69 58 - 58 11 20 % - 11 20 % Regulatory Technology revenues 102 (2 ) 100 35 56 91 9 10 % 1 8 8 % Capital Markets Technology revenues 234 - 234 145 71 216 18 8 % - 18 8 % Financial Technology revenues 405 (2 ) 403 238 127 365 38 10 % 1 37 10 % Solutions revenues (4) 906 (2 ) 904 694 127 821 83 10 % 2 81 10 % Market Services, net revenues 266 - 266 236 - 236 30 13 % - 30 13 % Other revenues 8 - 8 10 - 10 (2 ) (13 )% - (2 ) (14 )% Revenues less transaction-based expenses 1,180 (2 ) 1,178 940 127 1,067 111 10 % 2 109 10 % Non-GAAP operating expenses 543 - 543 449 65 514 29 6 % 1 28 5 % Non-GAAP operating income $ 637 $ (2 ) $ 635 $ 491 $ 62 $ 553 $ 82 15 % $ 1 $ 81 14 % Non-GAAP operating margin 54 % 54 % 52 % 52 % Note: Pro forma results are presented assuming AxiomSL and Calypso were included in the prior year quarterly results and revenue for AxiomSL on-premises contracts were recognized ratably for all of 2023 and 2024. Pro forma growth excludes the impacts of foreign currency except for AxiomSL and Calypso, which are not yet calculated on an organic basis. These pro forma results are not calculated, and do not intend to be calculated, in a manner consistent with the pro forma requirements in Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Preparation of this information in accordance with Article 11 would differ from results presented in this release. The current period percentages are calculated based on exact dollars, and therefore may not recalculate exactly using rounded numbers as presented in US$ millions. (1) Adjustment to remove the cumulative impact of changing to ratable revenue recognition for AxiomSL on-premises subscription contracts, which related to the first six months of 2024. (2) The Adenza results above are presented on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted for certain items. We believe presenting these measures excluding these items provides investors with greater transparency as they do not represent ongoing operations. These adjustments include intangible amortization of $39 million and other transaction and restructuring related costs of $3 million for the third quarter of 2023. (3) Reflects the impacts from changes in FX rates. (4) Represents Capital Access Platforms and Financial Technology Segments.

Nasdaq, Inc. Reconciliation of Organic Impacts for U.S. Non-GAAP Revenues less transaction-based expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Income, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, Total Variance Organic Impact Other Impacts (1) 2024 2023 $ % $ % $ % CAPITAL ACCESS PLATFORMS Data and Listing Services revenues $ 190 $ 188 $ 2 1 % $ 1 1 % $ 1 - % Index revenues 182 144 38 26 % 38 26 % - - % Workflow and Insights revenues 129 124 5 4 % 5 3 % - - % Total Capital Access Platforms revenues 501 456 45 10 % 44 9 % 1 - % FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY Financial Crime Management Technology revenues 69 58 11 20 % 11 20 % - - % Regulatory Technology revenues 102 35 67 190 % 2 6 % 65 185 % Capital Markets Technology revenues 234 145 89 62 % 7 5 % 82 57 % Total Financial Technology revenues 405 238 167 71 % 20 9 % 147 62 % SOLUTIONS REVENUES (2) 906 694 212 31 % 64 9 % 148 21 % MARKET SERVICES REVENUES, NET 266 236 30 13 % 30 13 % - - % OTHER REVENUES 8 10 (2 ) (13 )% (2 ) (14 )% - 1 % REVENUES LESS TRANSACTION-BASED EXPENSES $ 1,180 $ 940 $ 240 26 % $ 92 10 % $ 148 16 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 543 $ 449 $ 94 21 % $ 32 7 % $ 62 14 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 637 $ 491 $ 146 30 % $ 60 12 % $ 86 18 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.03 5 % $ 0.14 20 % $ (0.11 ) (16 )% Note: The period over period percentages are calculated based on exact dollars, and therefore may not agree to a recalculation based on rounded numbers shown in the tables above. The sum of the percentage changes may not tie to the percentage change in total variance due to rounding. (1) Primarily includes the impacts of the Adenza acquisition and changes in FX rates. (2) Represents Capital Access Platforms and Financial Technology Segments.