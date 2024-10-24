Dover Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2024
2023
% Change*
2024
2023
% Change*
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 1,984
$ 1,958
1 %
$ 5,816
$ 5,780
1 %
Earnings from continuing operations
313
262
19 %
1,162
686
69 %
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
2.26
1.86
22 %
8.37
4.88
72 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
- %
- %
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations 1
314
301
4 %
846
812
4 %
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations
2.27
2.14
6 %
6.09
5.78
5 %
1 Q3 and year-to-date 2024 and 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. Q3 and year-to-date 2024 also exclude an after-tax gain on disposition of a minority owned equity method investment, and year-to-date 2024 excludes the after-tax gain and post-closing adjustments on the disposition of De-Sta-Co.
* Change may be impacted by rounding.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 1%. GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $313 million increased 19%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.26 was up 22%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $314 million increased 4% and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.27 was up 6%.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Dover generated revenue of $5.8 billion, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year. GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $1.2 billion increased by 69%, and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $8.37 was up 72%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $846 million increased 4%, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $6.09 was up 5% compared to the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover's third quarter results were in line with our expectations, driven by excellent production performance and positive margin mix from our growth platforms in clean energy, biopharma components, thermal connectors, and CO2 refrigeration systems. Top line performance was broad-based across the majority of the portfolio, more than offsetting near-term headwinds in polymer processing, beverage can-making, and heat exchangers for European heat pumps. Consolidated bookings continued their positive trajectory, with robust order rates in our secular-growth-exposed markets.
Our ongoing strategic portfolio evolution is aided by our strong balance sheet position. We closed the divestiture of our Environmental Solutions Group business in early October, reducing our exposure to cyclical capital goods. We expect to end the year with substantial firepower to pursue value-creating capital deployment as we continue to expand our businesses in high growth, high margin priority platforms.
We have a constructive outlook for the remainder of 2024 and for next year. Underlying end market demand is very healthy across the portfolio driven by our secular growth platforms, coupled with the bottoming of our long-cycle-exposed end markets in 2024. We expect to more than offset the dilution from the waste hauling equipment divestiture next year through a combination of solid top line organic growth, healthy margin accretion from positive mix and productivity, and value creating capital deployment."
FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE:
In 2024, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS from continuing operations in the range of $10.11 to $10.21 (adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $8.08 to $8.18), based on full year revenue growth of 1% to 3%. Full year 2024 guidance excludes the impact of the Environmental Solutions Group business unit, which was moved to discontinued operations for reporting purposes.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets we serve; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; our ability to identify, consummate and successfully integrate acquisitions; acquisition valuation levels; and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2024
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 1,983,542
$ 1,958,428
$ 5,816,043
$ 5,779,664
Cost of goods and services
1,220,355
1,219,047
3,603,146
3,631,023
Gross profit
763,187
739,381
2,212,897
2,148,641
Selling, general and administrative expenses
429,570
402,838
1,301,606
1,234,223
Operating earnings
333,617
336,543
911,291
914,418
Interest expense
34,128
32,390
102,867
100,407
Interest income
(5,176)
(3,808)
(14,013)
(8,552)
Gain on dispositions
(68,633)
-
(597,913)
-
Other income, net
(13,032)
(10,274)
(33,016)
(20,758)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
386,330
318,235
1,453,366
843,321
Provision for income taxes
73,434
56,252
291,781
157,636
Earnings from continuing operations
312,896
261,983
1,161,585
685,685
Earnings from discontinued operations, net
34,204
27,770
99,558
74,881
Net earnings
$ 347,100
$ 289,753
$ 1,261,143
$ 760,566
Basic earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 2.28
$ 1.87
$ 8.42
$ 4.90
Earnings from discontinued operations, net
$ 0.25
$ 0.20
$ 0.72
$ 0.54
Net earnings
$ 2.53
$ 2.07
$ 9.14
$ 5.44
Weighted average shares outstanding
137,251
139,878
137,913
139,833
Diluted earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 2.26
$ 1.86
$ 8.37
$ 4.88
Earnings from discontinued operations, net
$ 0.25
$ 0.20
$ 0.72
$ 0.53
Net earnings
$ 2.51
$ 2.06
$ 9.08
$ 5.41
Weighted average shares outstanding
138,223
140,615
138,830
140,603
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.515
$ 0.51
$ 1.54
$ 1.52
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 332,820
$ 285,297
$ 296,117
$ 914,234
$ 325,955
$ 287,408
$ 309,431
$ 922,794
$ 328,131
$ 1,250,925
Clean Energy & Fueling
445,053
463,014
500,685
1,408,752
430,729
441,166
466,959
1,338,854
449,423
1,788,277
Imaging & Identification
276,806
287,593
283,966
848,365
283,091
271,932
276,179
831,202
285,530
1,116,732
Pumps & Process Solutions
465,729
477,239
472,463
1,415,431
413,881
465,626
431,373
1,310,880
444,811
1,755,691
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
364,292
436,706
431,127
1,232,125
455,325
449,001
475,911
1,380,237
398,345
1,778,582
Intersegment eliminations
(981)
(1,067)
(816)
(2,864)
(1,552)
(1,326)
(1,425)
(4,303)
(1,428)
(5,731)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 1,883,719
$ 1,948,782
$ 1,983,542
$ 5,816,043
$ 1,907,429
$ 1,913,807
$ 1,958,428
$ 5,779,664
$ 1,904,812
$ 7,684,476
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 62,532
$ 52,095
$ 56,621
$ 171,248
$ 54,064
$ 38,872
$ 63,525
$ 156,461
$ 67,590
$ 224,051
Clean Energy & Fueling
69,675
87,536
99,536
256,747
73,605
83,616
92,483
249,704
78,900
328,604
Imaging & Identification
69,959
75,786
77,247
222,992
68,315
61,336
70,316
199,967
72,545
272,512
Pumps & Process Solutions
118,737
137,217
138,277
394,231
115,244
129,337
117,907
362,488
121,917
484,405
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
50,759
79,127
76,015
205,901
73,778
76,074
84,060
233,912
71,468
305,380
Total segment earnings
371,662
431,761
447,696
1,251,119
385,006
389,235
428,291
1,202,532
412,420
1,614,952
Purchase accounting
expenses 1
44,187
44,332
48,356
136,875
40,603
38,644
38,956
118,203
40,379
158,582
Restructuring and other costs 2
23,971
11,590
16,581
52,142
14,053
18,143
11,581
43,777
19,150
62,927
Disposition costs 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
(Gain) loss on dispositions 4
(529,943)
663
(68,633)
(597,913)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate expense / other 5
42,159
39,526
36,110
117,795
40,301
34,138
30,937
105,376
45,957
151,333
Interest expense
36,365
32,374
34,128
102,867
34,214
33,803
32,390
100,407
30,897
131,304
Interest income
(4,756)
(4,081)
(5,176)
(14,013)
(2,091)
(2,653)
(3,808)
(8,552)
(4,944)
(13,496)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
759,679
307,357
386,330
1,453,366
257,926
267,160
318,235
843,321
279,679
1,123,000
Provision for income taxes 6
157,577
60,770
73,434
291,781
51,234
50,150
56,252
157,636
21,500
179,136
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 312,896
$ 1,161,585
$ 206,692
$ 217,010
$ 261,983
$ 685,685
$ 258,179
$ 943,864
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
18.8 %
18.3 %
19.1 %
18.7 %
16.6 %
13.5 %
20.5 %
17.0 %
20.6 %
17.9 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
15.7 %
18.9 %
19.9 %
18.2 %
17.1 %
19.0 %
19.8 %
18.7 %
17.6 %
18.4 %
Imaging & Identification
25.3 %
26.4 %
27.2 %
26.3 %
24.1 %
22.6 %
25.5 %
24.1 %
25.4 %
24.4 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
25.5 %
28.8 %
29.3 %
27.9 %
27.8 %
27.8 %
27.3 %
27.7 %
27.4 %
27.6 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
13.9 %
18.1 %
17.6 %
16.7 %
16.2 %
16.9 %
17.7 %
16.9 %
17.9 %
17.2 %
Total segment earnings margin
19.7 %
22.2 %
22.6 %
21.5 %
20.2 %
20.3 %
21.9 %
20.8 %
21.7 %
21.0 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co in our Engineered Products segment.
4 (Gain) loss on dispositions including post-closing adjustments related to the disposition of De-Sta-Co in Q1 2024 and the disposition of a minority owned equity method investment in Q3 2024 in the Engineered Products and Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, respectively.
5 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
6 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
Basic earnings per share:
Continuing operations
$ 4.33
$ 1.79
$ 2.28
$ 8.42
$ 1.48
$ 1.55
$ 1.87
$ 4.90
$ 1.85
$ 6.75
Discontinued operations
$ 0.22
$ 0.26
$ 0.25
$ 0.72
$ 0.16
$ 0.18
$ 0.20
$ 0.54
$ 0.27
$ 0.81
Net earnings
$ 4.55
$ 2.05
$ 2.53
$ 9.14
$ 1.64
$ 1.73
$ 2.07
$ 5.44
$ 2.12
$ 7.56
Diluted earnings per share:
Continuing operations
$ 4.30
$ 1.78
$ 2.26
$ 8.37
$ 1.47
$ 1.54
$ 1.86
$ 4.88
$ 1.84
$ 6.71
Discontinued operations
$ 0.22
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.72
$ 0.16
$ 0.18
$ 0.20
$ 0.53
$ 0.27
$ 0.80
Net earnings
$ 4.52
$ 2.04
$ 2.51
$ 9.08
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 2.06
$ 5.41
$ 2.11
$ 7.52
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Continuing operations
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 312,896
$ 1,161,585
$ 206,692
$ 217,010
$ 261,983
$ 685,685
$ 258,179
$ 943,864
Discontinued operations
30,119
35,235
34,204
99,558
21,882
25,229
27,770
74,881
38,083
112,964
Net earnings
$ 632,221
$ 281,822
$ 347,100
$ 1,261,143
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 289,753
$ 760,566
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
139,051
137,443
137,251
137,913
139,757
139,862
139,878
139,833
139,893
139,848
Diluted
139,869
138,404
138,223
138,830
140,616
140,578
140,615
140,603
140,586
140,599
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 312,896
$ 1,161,585
$ 206,692
$ 217,010
$ 261,983
$ 685,685
$ 258,179
$ 943,864
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
44,187
44,332
48,356
136,875
40,603
38,644
38,956
118,203
40,379
158,582
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(9,711)
(9,760)
(10,633)
(30,104)
(9,140)
(8,671)
(8,670)
(26,481)
(8,847)
(35,328)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
23,971
11,590
16,581
52,142
14,053
18,143
11,581
43,777
19,150
62,927
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(4,734)
(2,479)
(3,465)
(10,678)
(2,990)
(3,665)
(2,401)
(9,056)
(3,970)
(13,026)
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(270)
(270)
(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 5
(529,943)
663
(68,633)
(597,913)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
114,973
(144)
18,889
133,718
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$ 240,845
$ 290,789
$ 313,991
$ 845,625
$ 249,218
$ 261,461
$ 301,449
$ 812,128
$ 305,923
$ 1,118,051
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations:
Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 4.30
$ 1.78
$ 2.26
$ 8.37
$ 1.47
$ 1.54
$ 1.86
$ 4.88
$ 1.84
$ 6.71
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.32
0.32
0.35
0.99
0.29
0.27
0.28
0.84
0.29
1.13
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.08)
(0.22)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.19)
(0.06)
(0.25)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.17
0.08
0.12
0.38
0.10
0.13
0.08
0.31
0.14
0.45
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.08)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.06)
(0.03)
(0.09)
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 5
(3.79)
-
(0.50)
(4.31)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2
0.82
-
0.14
0.96
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 1.72
$ 2.10
$ 2.27
$ 6.09
$ 1.77
$ 1.86
$ 2.14
$ 5.78
$ 2.18
$ 7.95
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 and year-to-date 2024 include $3.4 million and Q3 and FY 2023 include $3.3 million of non-cash asset impairment charges for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
4 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co in our Engineered Products segment.
5 (Gain) loss on dispositions represents a $529.9 million gain recorded during Q1 2024 and a $0.7 million post-closing adjustment recorded in Q2 2024 on the disposition of De-Sta-Co in the Engineered Products segment. Q3 2024 represents a $68.6 million gain primarily on disposition of a minority owned equity method investment in the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 62,532
$ 52,095
$ 56,621
$ 171,248
$ 54,064
$ 38,872
$ 63,525
$ 156,461
$ 67,590
$ 224,051
Other depreciation and amortization 1
4,785
4,778
4,829
14,392
5,671
5,778
5,736
17,185
4,827
22,012
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
67,317
56,873
61,450
185,640
59,735
44,650
69,261
173,646
72,417
246,063
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
20.2 %
19.9 %
20.8 %
20.3 %
18.3 %
15.5 %
22.4 %
18.8 %
22.1 %
19.7 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings
$ 69,675
$ 87,536
$ 99,536
$ 256,747
$ 73,605
$ 83,616
$ 92,483
$ 249,704
$ 78,900
$ 328,604
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,921
7,627
8,310
23,858
7,046
7,541
7,686
22,273
7,844
30,117
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
77,596
95,163
107,846
280,605
80,651
91,157
100,169
271,977
86,744
358,721
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.4 %
20.6 %
21.5 %
19.9 %
18.7 %
20.7 %
21.5 %
20.3 %
19.3 %
20.1 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 69,959
$ 75,786
$ 77,247
$ 222,992
$ 68,315
$ 61,336
$ 70,316
$ 199,967
$ 72,545
$ 272,512
Other depreciation and amortization 1
3,733
3,271
3,905
10,909
3,394
3,745
3,972
11,111
4,182
15,293
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
73,692
79,057
81,152
233,901
71,709
65,081
74,288
211,078
76,727
287,805
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
26.6 %
27.5 %
28.6 %
27.6 %
25.3 %
23.9 %
26.9 %
25.4 %
26.9 %
25.8 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 118,737
$ 137,217
$ 138,277
$ 394,231
$ 115,244
$ 129,337
$ 117,907
$ 362,488
$ 121,917
$ 484,405
Other depreciation and amortization 1
12,139
12,637
12,651
37,427
10,939
11,609
12,052
34,600
11,744
46,344
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
130,876
149,854
150,928
431,658
126,183
140,946
129,959
397,088
133,661
530,749
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
28.1 %
31.4 %
31.9 %
30.5 %
30.5 %
30.3 %
30.1 %
30.3 %
30.0 %
30.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 50,759
$ 79,127
$ 76,015
$ 205,901
$ 73,778
$ 76,074
$ 84,060
$ 233,912
$ 71,468
$ 305,380
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,275
7,220
7,048
21,543
6,624
6,895
6,954
20,473
7,084
27,557
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
58,034
86,347
83,063
227,444
80,402
82,969
91,014
254,385
78,552
332,937
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
15.9 %
19.8 %
19.3 %
18.5 %
17.7 %
18.5 %
19.1 %
18.4 %
19.7 %
18.7 %
Total Segments:
Total segment earnings 2, 3
$ 371,662
$ 431,761
$ 447,696
$ 1,251,119
$ 385,006
$ 389,235
$ 428,291
$ 1,202,532
$ 412,420
$ 1,614,952
Other depreciation and amortization 1
35,853
35,533
36,743
108,129
33,674
35,568
36,400
105,642
35,681
141,323
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
407,515
467,294
484,439
1,359,248
418,680
424,803
464,691
1,308,174
448,101
1,756,275
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
21.6 %
24.0 %
24.4 %
23.4 %
21.9 %
22.2 %
23.7 %
22.6 %
23.5 %
22.9 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to earnings from continuing operations.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 602,102
$ 246,587
$ 312,896
$ 1,161,585
$ 206,692
$ 217,010
$ 261,983
$ 685,685
$ 258,179
$ 943,864
Provision for income taxes 1
157,577
60,770
73,434
291,781
51,234
50,150
56,252
157,636
21,500
179,136
Earnings before provision for income taxes
759,679
307,357
386,330
1,453,366
257,926
267,160
318,235
843,321
279,679
1,123,000
Interest income
(4,756)
(4,081)
(5,176)
(14,013)
(2,091)
(2,653)
(3,808)
(8,552)
(4,944)
(13,496)
Interest expense
36,365
32,374
34,128
102,867
34,214
33,803
32,390
100,407
30,897
131,304
Corporate expense / other 2
42,159
39,526
36,110
117,795
40,301
34,138
30,937
105,376
45,957
151,333
Disposition costs 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
(Gain) loss on dispositions 4
(529,943)
663
(68,633)
(597,913)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other costs 5
23,971
11,590
16,581
52,142
14,053
18,143
11,581
43,777
19,150
62,927
Purchase accounting expenses 6
44,187
44,332
48,356
136,875
40,603
38,644
38,956
118,203
40,379
158,582
Total segment earnings 7
371,662
431,761
447,696
1,251,119
385,006
389,235
428,291
1,202,532
412,420
1,614,952
Add: Other depreciation and amortization 8
35,853
35,533
36,743
108,129
33,674
35,568
36,400
105,642
35,681
141,323
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 7
$ 407,515
$ 467,294
$ 484,439
$ 1,359,248
$ 418,680
$ 424,803
$ 464,691
$ 1,308,174
$ 448,101
$ 1,756,275
1 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023.
2 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co in our Engineered Products segment.
4 (Gain) loss on dispositions including post-closing adjustments related to the disposition of De-Sta-Co in Q1 2024 and the disposition of a minority owned equity method investment in Q3 2024 in the Engineered Products and Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments, respectively.
5 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
6 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
7 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
8 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2024
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
12.1 %
10.5 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(1.2) %
0.8 %
Imaging & Identification
3.3 %
2.8 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
1.9 %
1.0 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(9.4) %
(10.7) %
Total Organic
0.3 %
- %
Acquisitions
3.8 %
2.8 %
Dispositions
(2.7) %
(1.8) %
Currency translation
(0.1) %
(0.4) %
Total*
1.3 %
0.6 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2024
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
United States
8.4 %
5.0 %
Other Americas
1.7 %
4.4 %
Europe
(4.6) %
(3.0) %
Asia
(9.5) %
(7.7) %
Other
(33.4) %
(28.2) %
Total Organic
0.3 %
- %
Acquisitions
3.8 %
2.8 %
Dispositions
(2.7) %
(1.8) %
Currency translation
(0.1) %
(0.4) %
Total*
1.3 %
0.6 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2024 Guidance for Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (GAAP)
$10.11
$10.21
Purchase accounting expenses, net
1.01
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.31
Gain on dispositions, net
(3.35)
2024 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP)
$8.08
$8.18
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 146,456
$ 149,181
$ 353,244
$ 648,881
$ 220,240
$ 168,947
$ 331,795
$ 720,982
$ 498,564
$ 1,219,546
Investing activities
432,416
33,215
(402,512)
63,119
(41,952)
(40,591)
(48,529)
(131,072)
(586,643)
(717,715)
Financing activities
(80,782)
(830,657)
92,994
(818,445)
(306,565)
(137,924)
(312,716)
(757,205)
189,149
(568,056)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
Cash flow from operating activities 1
$ 146,456
$ 149,181
$ 353,244
$ 648,881
$ 220,240
$ 168,947
$ 331,795
$ 720,982
$ 498,564
$ 1,219,546
Less: Capital expenditures
(40,050)
(35,822)
(37,754)
(113,626)
(46,771)
(38,183)
(41,177)
(126,131)
(57,275)
(183,406)
Free cash flow
$ 106,406
$ 113,359
$ 315,490
$ 535,255
$ 173,469
$ 130,764
$ 290,618
$ 594,851
$ 441,289
$ 1,036,140
Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of revenue
7.8 %
7.7 %
17.8 %
11.2 %
11.5 %
8.8 %
16.9 %
12.5 %
26.2 %
15.9 %
Cash flow from operating activities as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations
60.8 %
51.3 %
112.5 %
76.7 %
88.4 %
64.6 %
110.1 %
88.8 %
163.0 %
109.1 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
5.6 %
5.8 %
15.9 %
9.2 %
9.1 %
6.8 %
14.8 %
10.3 %
23.2 %
13.5 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations
44.2 %
39.0 %
100.5 %
63.3 %
69.6 %
50.0 %
96.4 %
73.2 %
144.2 %
92.7 %
1 Q2 and Q3 2024 include income tax payments of $56.0 million and $24.0 million, respectively, related to the gain on the disposition of De-Sta-Co. The remainder of the tax payments on the De-Sta-Co gain will be made during the fourth quarter of 2024.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2024
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2023
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 329,925
$ 280,542
$ 284,823
$ 895,290
$ 329,005
$ 297,662
$ 330,566
$ 957,233
$ 312,416
$ 1,269,649
Clean Energy & Fueling
471,610
442,086
507,329
1,421,025
454,526
440,137
449,663
1,344,326
401,195
1,745,521
Imaging & Identification
278,433
288,641
281,289
848,363
290,712
262,092
271,113
823,917
297,312
1,121,229
Pumps & Process Solutions
473,632
461,426
448,074
1,383,132
464,297
394,317
363,111
1,221,725
455,390
1,677,115
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
453,086
406,269
332,503
1,191,858
371,643
310,911
340,474
1,023,028
325,625
1,348,653
Intersegment eliminations
(791)
(1,591)
(1,065)
(3,447)
(1,530)
(1,913)
(848)
(4,291)
(2,100)
(6,391)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,005,895
$ 1,877,373
$ 1,852,953
$ 5,736,221
$ 1,908,653
$ 1,703,206
$ 1,754,079
$ 5,365,938
$ 1,789,838
$ 7,155,776
2024
Q3
Q3 YTD
BOOKINGS GROWTH FACTORS
Organic
Engineered Products
- %
3.6 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
7.0 %
2.3 %
Imaging & Identification
4.3 %
3.8 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
15.1 %
6.1 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(2.1) %
17.0 %
Total Organic
5.1 %
6.5 %
Acquisitions
3.5 %
2.7 %
Dispositions
(2.9) %
(1.9) %
Currency translation
(0.1) %
(0.4) %
Total*
5.6 %
6.9 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings from continuing operations per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The items described in our definitions herein, unless otherwise noted, relate solely to our continuing operations.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations or adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations represents diluted earnings from continuing operations per share adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs and gain/loss on disposition.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings from continuing operations equals free cash flow divided by adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and exclude de-bookings related to orders received in prior periods, if any. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent bookings excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
