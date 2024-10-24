Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024

Net income of $16.9 million, or $0.11 per GAAP diluted share

Total net sales of $1.4 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $236.7 million

Received $111.2 million in cash dividends from Diamond Green Diesel

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $125.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a sharp year-over-year decline in fat prices and lower earnings within Diamond Green Diesel (DGD). The company also reported total net sales of $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, compared with total net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period a year ago, reflecting lower finished product pricing.

"During the third quarter, Darling Ingredients continued to navigate challenging markets. Even with these headwinds, our core ingredients cash flows and dividends from DGD allowed us to reduce debt by about $192 million," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The environment for 2025 is shaping up nicely. Our sustainable aviation fuel plant is in the process of commissioning, the evolving regulatory landscape is increasingly supportive of the use of waste fats and oils as feedstocks in renewable fuels, paving the way for greater growth and improved margins."

For the nine months ended September 28, 2024, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $4.3 billion, compared to net sales of $5.2 billion for the same period in 2023. Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $177.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $563.2 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023.

DGD sold 316.6 million gallons of renewable diesel for the third quarter 2024 at an average of $0.25 per gallon EBITDA. Darling Ingredients received $111.2 million cash dividends from Diamond Green Diesel during the third quarter of 2024. Year-to-date 2024, DGD has sold 959.5 million gallons at an average of $0.48 per gallon EBITDA.

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $236.7 million, compared to $334.3 million for the same period in 2023. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $790.4 million, as compared to $1.26 billion for the same period in 2023.

As of September 28, 2024, Darling Ingredients had $114.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.0 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of September 28, 2024, was $4.25 billion. The projected leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 4.04x as of September 28, 2024. Capital expenditures were $67.4 million for the third quarter 2024, and $259.1 million for the first nine months ended September 28, 2024.

For the full fiscal year, Darling Ingredients expects earnings of $1.15 billion to $1.175 billion combined adjusted EBITDA. This reflects assumptions of steady raw material volumes, volatile global commodity markets and uncertain regulatory programs. The company anticipates improved performance in 2025 and will comment more broadly on the drivers during its earnings call.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





$ Change





$ Change

September 28,

September 30,

Favorable

September 28,

September 30,

Favorable

2024

2023

(Unfavorable)

2024

2023

(Unfavorable) Net sales to third parties $ 1,157,075

$ 1,348,602

$ (191,527)

$ 3,551,392

$ 4,233,769

$ (682,377) Net sales to related party - Diamond Green Diesel 264,816

276,602

(11,786)

746,090

940,228

(194,138) Total net sales 1,421,891

1,625,204

(203,313)

4,297,482

5,173,997

(876,515) Costs and expenses:





















Cost of sales and operating expenses (excludes

depreciation and amortization, shown

separately below) 1,108,319

1,238,733

130,414

3,353,406

3,965,408

612,002 (Gain)/loss on sale of assets 251

929

678

(101)

861

962 Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,717

137,697

21,980

384,591

409,914

25,323 Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

-

-

-

5,420

5,420 Acquisition and integration costs 218

3,430

3,212

5,402

12,158

6,756 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,156

(5,559)

(21,715)

(42,215)

(13,058)

29,157 Depreciation and amortization 123,553

125,994

2,441

375,667

364,086

(11,581) Total costs and expenses 1,364,214

1,501,224

137,010

4,076,750

4,744,789

668,039 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 2,430

54,389

(51,959)

125,046

361,690

(236,644) Operating income 60,107

178,369

(118,262)

345,778

790,898

(445,120) Other expense:





















Interest expense (66,846)

(70,278)

3,432

(198,947)

(190,770)

(8,177) Foreign currency gain/(loss) (134)

845

(979)

515

8,339

(7,824) Other income, net 4,735

2,247

2,488

12,823

13,485

(662) Total other expense (62,245)

(67,186)

4,941

(185,609)

(168,946)

(16,663) Equity in net income of other unconsolidated

subsidiaries 3,782

1,534

2,248

9,109

3,503

5,606 Income from operations before income taxes 1,644

112,717

(111,073)

169,278

625,455

(456,177) Income tax expense/(benefit) (17,471)

(15,364)

2,107

(12,790)

52,322

65,112 Net income 19,115

128,081

(108,966)

182,068

573,133

(391,065) Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (2,166)

(3,055)

889

(5,096)

(9,923)

4,827 Net income attributable to Darling $ 16,949

$ 125,026

$ (108,077)

$ 176,972

$ 563,210

$ (386,238)























Basic income per share: $ 0.11

$ 0.78

$ (0.67)

$ 1.11

$ 3.52

$ (2.41) Diluted income per share: $ 0.11

$ 0.77

$ (0.66)

$ 1.10

$ 3.47

$ (2.37)























Number of diluted common shares: 160,991

162,425





161,534

162,537





Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended September 28, 2024









Total net sales $ 927,457 $ 357,292 $ 137,142 $ - $ 1,421,891 Cost of sales and operating expenses 727,642 271,861 108,816 - 1,108,319 Gross margin 199,815 85,431 28,326 - 313,572











Loss (gain) on sale of assets 204 49 (2) - 251 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,445 28,351 7,757 12,164 115,717 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 218 218 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,156 - - - 16,156 Depreciation and amortization 85,480 26,743 9,297 2,033 123,553 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 2,430 - 2,430 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 30,530 $ 30,288 $ 13,704 $ (14,415) $ 60,107 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,782 - - - 3,782 Segment income/(loss) $ 34,312 $ 30,288 $ 13,704 $ (14,415) $ 63,889











Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 132,166 $ 57,031 $ 20,571 $ (12,164) $ 197,604 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) (Non-GAAP) - - 39,085 - 39,085 Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 132,166 $ 57,031 $ 59,656 $ (12,164) $ 236,689



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2023









Total net sales $ 1,047,796 $ 455,744 $ 121,664 $ - $ 1,625,204 Cost of sales and operating expenses 804,312 338,208 96,213 - 1,238,733 Gross margin 243,484 117,536 25,451 - 386,471











Loss (gain) on sale of assets 833 117 (21) - 929 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,985 31,463 5,666 19,583 137,697 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 3,430 3,430 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,559) - - - (5,559) Depreciation and amortization 88,954 25,418 9,026 2,596 125,994 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 54,389 - 54,389 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 78,271 $ 60,538 $ 65,169 $ (25,609) $ 178,369 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,534 - - - 1,534 Segment income/(loss) $ 79,805 $ 60,538 $ 65,169 $ (25,609) $ 179,903











Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 161,666 $ 85,956 $ 19,806 $ (19,583) $ 247,845 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) (Non-GAAP) - - 86,450 - 86,450 Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 161,666 $ 85,956 $ 106,256 $ (19,583) $ 334,295

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024









Total net sales $ 2,751,452 $ 1,127,415 $ 418,615 $ - $ 4,297,482 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,171,282 846,766 335,358 - 3,353,406 Gross margin 580,170 280,649 83,257 - 944,076











Loss (gain) on sale of assets 541 (208) (434) - (101) Selling, general and administrative expenses 218,598 88,939 24,911 52,143 384,591 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 5,402 5,402 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (42,215) - - - (42,215) Depreciation and amortization 259,493 82,983 26,687 6,504 375,667 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 125,046 - 125,046 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 143,753 $ 108,935 $ 157,139 $ (64,049) $ 345,778 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 9,109 - - - 9,109 Segment income/(loss) $ 152,862 $ 108,935 $ 157,139 $ (64,049) $ 354,887











Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 361,031 $ 191,918 $ 58,780 $ (52,143) $ 559,586 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) (Non-GAAP) - - 230,787 - 230,787 Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 361,031 $ 191,918 $ 289,567 $ (52,143) $ 790,373



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023









Total net sales $ 3,426,950 $ 1,328,229 $ 418,818 $ - $ 5,173,997 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,630,797 999,418 335,193 - 3,965,408 Gross margin 796,153 328,811 83,625 - 1,208,589











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 813 99 (51) - 861 Selling, general and administrative expenses 233,082 98,269 16,829 61,734 409,914 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 92 5,328 - - 5,420 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 12,158 12,158 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,058) - - - (13,058) Depreciation and amortization 261,849 68,336 25,986 7,915 364,086 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 361,690 - 361,690 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 313,375 $ 156,779 $ 402,551 $ (81,807) $ 790,898 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 3,503 - - - 3,503 Segment income/(loss) $ 316,878 $ 156,779 $ 402,551 $ (81,807) $ 794,401











Segment EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 562,258 $ 230,443 $ 66,847 $ (61,734) $ 797,814 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) (Non-GAAP) - - 463,171 - 463,171 Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 562,258 $ 230,443 $ 530,018 $ (61,734) $ 1,260,985

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Balance Sheet Disclosures As of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023 (in thousands)





(unaudited)





September 28,

December 30,

2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,778

$ 126,502 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,856,229

$ 2,935,185 Current portion of long-term debt $ 114,326

$ 60,703 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 4,131,891

$ 4,366,370















Other Financial Data As of September 28, 2024



(unaudited)





September 28,





2024



Revolver availability $ 1,008,322



Capital expenditures - YTD $ 259,133



Projected Leverage Ratio 4.04x





Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





$ Change





$ Change

September 30,

September 30,

Favorable

September 30,

September 30,

Favorable

2024

2023

(Unfavorable)

2024

2023

(Unfavorable) Revenues:





















Operating revenues $ 1,224,679

$ 1,430,666

$ (205,987)

$ 3,819,870

$ 5,356,827

$ (1,536,957) Expenses:





















Total costs and expenses less

lower of cost or market

inventory valuation adjustment

and depreciation, amortization

and accretion expense 1,126,200

1,257,766

131,566

3,300,483

4,430,485

1,130,002 Lower of cost or market (LCM)

inventory valuation adjustment 20,310

-

(20,310)

57,814

-

(57,814) Depreciation, amortization and

accretion expense 68,303

55,118

(13,185)

195,503

172,040

(23,463) Total costs and expenses 1,214,813

1,312,884

98,071

3,553,800

4,602,525

1,048,725 Operating income 9,866

117,782

(107,916)

266,070

754,302

(488,232) Other income 5,058

2,701

2,357

14,336

6,863

7,473 Interest and debt expense, net (10,093)

(11,705)

1,612

(30,372)

(37,785)

7,413 Income before income tax expense 4,831

108,778

(103,947)

250,034

723,380

(473,346) Income tax benefit $ (29)

$ -

29

$ (58)

$ -

58 Net income $ 4,860

$ 108,778

$ (103,918)

$ 250,092

$ 723,380

$ (473,288)

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)



Assets:





Cash $ 195,666

$ 236,794 Total other current assets 1,472,709

1,640,636 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,886,783

3,838,800 Other assets 104,317

89,697 Total assets $ 5,659,475

$ 5,805,927







Liabilities and members' equity:





Revolver $ -

$ 250,000 Total other current portion of long term debt 29,496

28,639 Total other current liabilities 384,496

417,918 Total long term debt 714,783

737,097 Total other long term liabilities 17,043

16,996 Total members' equity 4,513,657

4,355,277 Total liabilities and members' equity $ 5,659,475

$ 5,805,927

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023 (in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











Adjusted EBITDA September 28,

September 30,

September 28,

September 30,

(U.S. dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income attributable to Darling 16,949

125,026

176,972

563,210

Depreciation and amortization 123,553

125,994

375,667

364,086

Interest expense 66,846

70,278

198,947

190,770

Income tax expense (benefit) (17,471)

(15,364)

(12,790)

52,322

Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

-

-

5,420

Acquisition and integration costs 218

3,430

5,402

12,158

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,156

(5,559)

(42,215)

(13,058)

Foreign currency loss/(gain) 134

(845)

(515)

(8,339)

Other income, net (4,735)

(2,247)

(12,823)

(13,485)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (2,430)

(54,389)

(125,046)

(361,690)

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (3,782)

(1,534)

(9,109)

(3,503)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,166

3,055

5,096

9,923

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 197,604

$ 247,845

$ 559,586

$ 797,814

Foreign currency exchange impact (601) (1) -

(76) (2) -

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 197,003

$ 247,845

$ 559,510

$ 797,814

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) (Non-GAAP) $ 39,085

$ 86,450

$ 230,787

$ 463,171

Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 236,689

$ 334,295

$ 790,373

$ 1,260,985



















(1) The average rates for the three months ended September 28, 2024 were €1.00:$1.10, R$1.00:$0.18 and C$1.00:$0.73

as compared to the average rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 of €1.00:$1.09, R$1.00:$0.21 and

C$1.00:$0.75, respectively. (2) The average rates for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 were €1.00:$1.09, R$1.00:$0.19 and C$1.00:$0.74

as compared to the average rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of €1.00:$1.08, R$1.00:$0.20 and

C$1.00:$0.74, respectively.

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations. A presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will also be available at darlingii.com/investors.

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast.

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on October 24, 2024, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 2144325. The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through October 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Segment EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to segment income (loss), as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to segment income (loss), but rather as a measure of the segment's operating performance. Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that Segment EBITDA is useful in evaluating the segment's operating performance because the calculation of Segment EBITDA generally eliminates non-cash and certain other items for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and also believes this information is useful to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated above and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign currency loss/(gain), net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes, non-cash and certain other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and also believes this information is useful to investors.

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at September 28, 2024. However, the amounts shown above for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Management believes Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance on a constant currency basis and also believes this information is useful to investors.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA. Management believes that DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance because the calculation of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) generally eliminates non-cash and certain other items at DGD unrelated to overall operating performance and also believes this information is useful to investors.

Combined Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Combined Adjusted EBITDA consists of Adjusted EBITDA plus DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share). Management believes that Combined Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes, non-cash and certain other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and also believes this information is useful to investors.

Information reconciling forward-looking Combined Adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of Combined Adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company at times provides guidance for its Combined Adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the Combined Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; reduced demands or prices for biofuels, biogases or renewable electricity; global demands for grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand, reduced volume due to government regulations affecting animal production or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat, used cooking oil, protein or collagen (including, without limitation, collagen peptides and gelatin) finished product prices; changes to government policies around the world relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect prices, margins or markets (including for the DGD Joint Venture), including programs like the renewable fuel standards, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS"), renewable fuel mandates and tax credits for biofuels, or loss or diminishment of tax credits due to failure to satisfy any eligibility requirements, including, without limitation, in relation to the blender tax credit or the Clean Fuels Production Credit ("CFPC"); climate related adverse results, including with respect to the Company's climate goals, targets or commitments; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives or products which do not meet specifications, contract requirements or regulatory standards; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the U.S. or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project (including, without limitation, operational, mechanical, product quality, market based or other such issues); risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections by foreign countries; tax changes, such as global minimum tax measures, or issues related to guidance and/or regulations associated with biofuel policies, including CFPC; difficulties or a significant disruption (including, without limitation, due to cyber-attack) in the Company's information systems, networks or the confidentiality, availability or integrity of our data or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third-party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia - Ukraine war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other associated or emerging conflicts in the Middle East; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; uncertainty regarding any administration changes in the U.S. or elsewhere around the world, including, without limitation, impacts to trade, tariffs and/or policies impacting the Company (such as biofuel policies and mandates); and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

