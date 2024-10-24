Anzeige
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q3 2024 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Q3 Performance Led by Strong U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International Momentum

Announced Acquisition of GHOST Advances Position in Attractive Energy Drink Space

Company Reaffirms 2024 Constant Currency Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook

BURLINGTON, MA and FRISCO, TX, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.



Reported GAAP Basis


Adjusted Basis1



Q3


YTD


Q3


YTD

Net Sales


$3.89 bn


$11.28 bn


$3.89 bn


$11.28 bn

% vs prior year


2.3 %


3.1 %


3.1 %


3.1 %

Diluted EPS


$0.45


$1.16


$0.51


$1.34

% vs prior year


21.6 %


10.5 %


6.3 %


8.1 %

Commenting on the results, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Three quarters into the year, we remain on track to achieve our full year outlook, while notching significant progress against our multi-year strategic agenda. This morning's exciting announcement of our acquisition of GHOST is yet another such step, accelerating our portfolio evolution toward growth-accretive and consumer-preferred spaces. In Q3, we were encouraged by further improvement in our volume/mix performance despite a muted operating environment, and also demonstrated building cost discipline throughout the organization. Both are important elements underpinning our confidence as we focus on a strong finish to 2024 and plan for a healthy 2025."

Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the third quarter increased 2.3% to $3.9 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 3.1%, driven by volume/mix growth of 3.5%, partially offset by modestly unfavorable net price realization of 0.4%.

GAAP operating income increased 0.7% to $902 million, despite an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 7.5% to $1,050 million and totaled 27.0% as a percent of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth primarily reflected net productivity savings and disciplined overhead expense management, partially offset by the impact of inflation.

GAAP net income increased 18.9% to $616 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, aided by a favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 3.9% to $694 million, and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 6.3% to $0.51. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the healthy Adjusted operating income growth and a lower share count, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $628 million and free cash flow totaled $503 million.

Third Quarter Segment Results

U.S. Refreshment Beverages

Net sales for the third quarter increased 5.3% to $2.4 billion, driven by volume/mix growth of 4.0% and higher net price realization of 1.3%. The volume/mix performance reflected an incremental contribution from recent partnerships, as well as healthy base business trends.

GAAP operating income increased 6.8% to $722 million. Adjusted operating income also increased 6.8% to $742 million and totaled 31.0% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by the net sales growth, net productivity savings, and an earned C4 performance incentive, partially offset by the impact of cost inflation.

U.S. Coffee

Net sales for the third quarter decreased 3.6% to $1 billion, with volume/mix growth of 2.7% more than offset by unfavorable net price realization of 6.3%.

K-Cup® Pod shipments decreased 0.4%, reflecting owned & licensed market share gains in a still muted at-home coffee category.

Brewer shipments totaled 10.5 million for the twelve months ending September 30, 2024, increasing 3.3% year-over-year, supported by stabilizing coffeemaker category trends and continued Keurig market share momentum.

GAAP operating income decreased 13.3% to $254 million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income decreased 7.2% to $309 million and totaled 31.7% as a percent of net sales. Adjusted operating income reflected the unfavorable impact of net price realization, which more than offset net productivity savings.

International

Net sales for the third quarter increased 0.4% to $0.5 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.5%, driven by higher net price realization of 3.4% and volume/mix growth of 3.1%. The quarterly performance reflected broad-based market share gains across the portfolio.

GAAP operating income increased 12.9% to $157 million. Adjusted operating income increased 16.6% to $161 million and totaled 30.7% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by the net sales growth and net productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflation and an increase in marketing investment.

2024 Guidance

The 2024 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material.

KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.

Acquisition of GHOST

In a separate press release issued this morning, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GHOST. The full release can be found here.






1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and with growth rates presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations
T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]

Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy
T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "anticipate," "enable," "expect," "believe," "could," "estimate," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "on track," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, are not predictions of actual performance, and actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Our actual financial performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections and the possibility that we are unable to successfully complete the transactions with GHOST Lifestyle LLC ("GHOST") on the anticipated terms and timing or to successfully integrate GHOST into our business, and our financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. We are under no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which differ from results using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to and should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the GAAP measures. These measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define the non-GAAP financial measure in the same way. Non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude certain charges, including one-time costs that are not expected to occur routinely in future periods, described by the Company as "items affecting comparability". Refer to page A-5 for the Company's description of items affecting comparability for each period presented. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Additionally, we use non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate our operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

Adjusted gross profit. Adjusted gross profit is defined as Net sales less Cost of sales, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted gross profit is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as Income from operations, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted operating income is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Adjusted net income attributable to KDP. Adjusted net income attributable to KDP is defined as Net income attributable to KDP, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted net income is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Adjusted diluted EPS. Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Diluted EPS, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted diluted EPS is useful for investors in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations since it adjusts for certain items affecting overall comparability.

Adjusted gross margin. Adjusted gross margin is defined as Adjusted gross profit divided by Net sales. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin is useful for investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating performance and ability to manage ongoing costs.

Adjusted operating margin. Adjusted operating margin is defined as Adjusted Income from operations divided by Net sales. Management believes that Adjusted operating margin is useful for investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating performance and ability to manage ongoing costs.

Adjusted interest expense. Adjusted interest expense is defined as Interest expense, net, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted interest expense is useful for investors in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for the impacts of interest expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. EBITDA is defined as Net income attributable to KDP as adjusted for interest expense, net; provision for income taxes; depreciation expense; amortization of intangibles; and other amortization. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Management leverage ratio. Management leverage ratio is defined as KDP's total principal amounts of debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that the Management leverage ratio is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's liquidity and assessing the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. Management uses this measure to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions.

Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis. Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates. Because our reporting currency is the U.S. Dollar, the value of financial measures presented in U.S. Dollar will be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Therefore, we present certain financial measures on a constant currency basis for greater comparability.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



Third Quarter


First Nine Months

(in millions, except per share data)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales

$ 3,891


$ 3,805


$ 11,281


$ 10,947

Cost of sales

1,751


1,694


5,029


5,051

Gross profit

2,140


2,111


6,252


5,896

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

1,245


1,217


3,716


3,654

Impairment of intangible assets

-


2


-


2

Other operating (income) expense, net

(7)


(4)


8


(9)

Income from operations

902


896


2,528


2,249

Interest expense, net

106


237


488


432

Other income, net

(6)


(5)


(28)


(41)

Income before provision for income taxes

802


664


2,068


1,858

Provision for income taxes

186


146


483


370

Net income

$ 616


$ 518


$ 1,585


$ 1,488









Earnings per common share:








Basic

$ 0.45


$ 0.37


$ 1.16


$ 1.06

Diluted

0.45


0.37


1.16


1.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

1,356.2


1,397.4


1,364.2


1,401.3

Diluted

1,361.9


1,406.2


1,370.4


1,410.8

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)


September 30,


December 31,

(in millions, except share and per share data)

2024


2023

Assets

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 552


$ 267

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

8


-

Trade accounts receivable, net

1,448


1,368

Inventories

1,351


1,142

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

743


598

Total current assets

4,102


3,375

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,794


2,699

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

1,492


1,387

Goodwill

20,078


20,202

Other intangible assets, net

23,072


23,287

Other non-current assets

1,139


1,149

Deferred tax assets

41


31

Total assets

$ 52,718


$ 52,130

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

3,133


3,597

Accrued expenses

1,288


1,242

Structured payables

70


117

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations

2,472


3,246

Other current liabilities

736


714

Total current liabilities

7,699


8,916

Long-term obligations

12,413


9,945

Deferred tax liabilities

5,736


5,760

Other non-current liabilities

1,901


1,833

Total liabilities

27,749


26,454

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,356,443,009
and 1,390,446,043 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively

14


14

Additional paid-in capital

19,692


20,788

Retained earnings

5,249


4,559

Accumulated other comprehensive income

14


315

Total stockholders' equity

24,969


25,676

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 52,718


$ 52,130

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



First Nine Months

(in millions)

2024


2023

Operating activities:




Net income

$ 1,585


$ 1,488

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation expense

310


299

Amortization of intangibles

100


103

Other amortization expense

140


136

Provision for sales returns

50


42

Deferred income taxes

21


(22)

Employee stock-based compensation expense

76


86

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

19


(3)

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency

14


(4)

Unrealized loss on derivatives

23


44

Settlements of interest rate contracts

-


54

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(22)


(24)

Earned equity

(64)


(2)

Impairment of intangible assets

-


2

Other, net

9


(3)

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Trade accounts receivable

(148)


170

Inventories

(220)


(31)

Income taxes receivable and payables, net

(7)


(39)

Other current and non-current assets

(204)


(159)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(275)


(1,155)

Other current and non-current liabilities

(37)


50

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

(891)


(1,164)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,370


1,032

Investing activities:




Acquisitions of businesses

(85)


-

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(398)


(271)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment

1


9

Purchases of intangibles

(49)


(55)

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

(7)


(308)

Other, net

-


2

Net cash used in investing activities

(538)


(623)

Financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of Notes

3,000


-

Repayments of Notes

(1,150)


-

Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper

(153)


750

Proceeds from structured payables

39


91

Repayments of structured payables

(89)


(105)

Cash dividends paid

(883)


(842)

Repurchases of common stock

(1,105)


(457)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements

(58)


(57)

Payments on finance leases

(83)


(74)

Other, net

(22)


(3)

Net cash used in financing activities

(504)


(697)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:




Net change from operating, investing and financing activities

328


(288)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(35)


13

Beginning balance

267


535

Ending balance

$ 560


$ 260

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Third Quarter


First Nine Months

(in millions)

2024


2023


2024


2023

Net Sales








U.S. Refreshment Beverages

$ 2,390


$ 2,270


$ 6,890


$ 6,607

U.S. Coffee

976


1,012


2,837


2,913

International

525


523


1,554


1,427

Total net sales

$ 3,891


$ 3,805


$ 11,281


$ 10,947









Income from Operations








U.S. Refreshment Beverages

$ 722


$ 676


$ 2,054


$ 1,795

U.S. Coffee

254


293


730


775

International

157


139


419


331

Unallocated corporate costs

(231)


(212)


(675)


(652)

Total income from operations

$ 902


$ 896


$ 2,528


$ 2,249

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); (vii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (viii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization; and (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory associated with the Kalil acquisition.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) impairment recognized on certain intangible assets; and (iv) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation. Additionally, during the first nine months of 2023, the non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets included an immaterial non-cash true-up of the valuation of foreign deferred tax liabilities related to a prior period.

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 and 2023, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Gross profit


Gross
margin


Income from
operations


Operating
margin

For the Third Quarter of 2024








Reported

$ 2,140


55.0 %


$ 902


23.2 %

Items Affecting Comparability:








Mark to market

2




34



Amortization of intangibles

-




33



Stock compensation

-




4



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-




3



Productivity

19




30



Non-routine legal matters

-




3



Inventory step-up

4




4



Transaction costs

-




13



Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

13




24



Adjusted

$ 2,178


56.0 %


$ 1,050


27.0 %

Impact of foreign currency



- %




- %

Constant currency adjusted



56.0 %




27.0 %









For the Third Quarter of 2023








Reported

$ 2,111


55.5 %


$ 896


23.5 %

Items Affecting Comparability:








Mark to market

(13)




(34)



Amortization of intangibles

-




34



Stock compensation

-




4



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-




27



Productivity

25




52



Impairment of intangible assets

-




2



Non-routine legal matters

-




2



Transaction costs

-




1



Adjusted

$ 2,123


55.8 %


$ 984


25.9 %


Refer to pages A-8 and A-9 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Interest
expense,
net


Income
before
provision for
income taxes


Provision
for income
taxes


Effective
tax rate


Net income


Diluted
earnings
per share

For the Third Quarter of 2024












Reported

$ 106


$ 802


$ 186


23.2 %


$ 616


$ 0.45

Items Affecting Comparability:












Mark to market

54


(21)


(7)




(14)


(0.01)

Amortization of intangibles

-


33


8




25


0.02

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment

(4)


4


1




3


-

Stock compensation

-


4


-




4


-

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


3


1




2


-

Productivity

-


30


7




23


0.02

Non-routine legal matters

-


3


-




3


-

Inventory step-up

-


4


1




3


-

Transaction costs

-


13


2




11


0.01

Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

-


24


6




18


0.01

Adjusted

$ 156


$ 899


$ 205


22.8 %


$ 694


$ 0.51

Impact of foreign currency







0.1 %





Constant currency adjusted







22.9 %

















For the Third Quarter of 2023












Reported

$ 237


$ 664


$ 146


22.0 %


$ 518


$ 0.37

Items Affecting Comparability:












Mark to market

(114)


82


20




62


0.04

Amortization of intangibles

-


34


9




25


0.02

Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment

(5)


5


1




4


-

Stock compensation

-


4


3




1


-

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


27


6




21


0.01

Productivity

-


52


12




40


0.03

Impairment of intangible assets

-


2


-




2


-

Non-routine legal matters

-


2


-




2


-

Transaction costs

-


1


-




1


-

Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets

-


-


3




(3)


-

Adjusted

$ 118


$ 873


$ 200


22.9 %


$ 673


$ 0.48













Change - adjusted

32.2 %








3.1 %


6.3 %

Impact of foreign currency

- %








0.8 %


- %

Change - constant currency adjusted

32.2 %








3.9 %


6.3 %


Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)


U.S.
Refreshment
Beverages


U.S. Coffee


International


Unallocated
corporate costs


Total

For the Third Quarter of 2024










Reported - Income from Operations

$ 722


$ 254


$ 157


$ (231)


$ 902

Items Affecting Comparability:










Mark to market

-


-


-


34


34

Amortization of intangibles

5


24


4


-


33

Stock compensation

-


-


-


4


4

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


-


-


3


3

Productivity

-


19


-


11


30

Non-routine legal matters

-


-


-


3


3

Inventory step-up

4


-


-


-


4

Transaction costs

-


-


-


13


13

Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

11


12


-


1


24

Adjusted - Income from Operations

$ 742


$ 309


$ 161


$ (162)


$ 1,050











Change - adjusted

6.8 %


(7.2) %


11.0 %


(14.3) %


6.7 %

Impact of foreign currency

- %


- %


5.6 %


- %


0.8 %

Change - constant currency adjusted

6.8 %


(7.2) %


16.6 %


(14.3) %


7.5 %











For the Third Quarter of 2023










Reported - Income from Operations

$ 676


$ 293


$ 139


$ (212)


$ 896

Items Affecting Comparability:










Mark to market

-


-


-


(34)


(34)

Amortization of intangibles

4


24


6


-


34

Stock compensation

-


-


-


4


4

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


-


-


27


27

Productivity

13


16


-


23


52

Impairment of intangible assets

2


-


-


-


2

Non-routine legal matters

-


-


-


2


2

Transaction costs

-


-


-


1


1

Adjusted - Income from Operations

$ 695


$ 333


$ 145


$ (189)


$ 984

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)







Reported


Impact of
Foreign Currency


Constant
Currency

For the third quarter of 2024











Change in net sales











U.S. Refreshment Beverages






5.3 %


- %


5.3 %

U.S. Coffee






(3.6)


-


(3.6)

International






0.4


6.1


6.5

Total change in net sales






2.3


0.8


3.1




Reported


Items Affecting
Comparability


Adjusted


Impact of
Foreign Currency


Constant
Currency
Adjusted

For the third quarter of 2024











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages


30.2 %


0.8 %


31.0 %


- %


31.0 %

U.S. Coffee


26.0


5.7


31.7


-


31.7

International


29.9


0.8


30.7


(0.4)


30.3

Total operating margin


23.2


3.8


27.0


-


27.0








Reported


Items Affecting
Comparability


Adjusted

For the third quarter of 2023











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages






29.8 %


0.8 %


30.6 %

U.S. Coffee






29.0


3.9


32.9

International






26.6


1.1


27.7

Total operating margin






23.5


2.4


25.9

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Gross profit


Gross
margin


Income from
operations


Operating
margin

For the First Nine Months of 2024








Reported

$ 6,252


55.4 %


$ 2,528


22.4 %

Items Affecting Comparability:








Mark to market

5




10



Amortization of intangibles

-




100



Stock compensation

-




11



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-




16



Productivity

53




111



Non-routine legal matters

-




5



Inventory step-up

4




4



Transaction costs

-




15



Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

15




45



Adjusted

$ 6,329


56.1 %


$ 2,845


25.2 %

Impact of foreign currency



- %




- %

Constant currency adjusted



56.1 %




25.2 %









For the First Nine Months of 2023








Reported

$ 5,896


53.9 %


$ 2,249


20.5 %

Items Affecting Comparability:








Mark to market

(18)




(32)



Amortization of intangibles

-




103



Stock compensation

-




13



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-




27



Productivity

89




188



Impairment of intangible assets

-




2



Non-routine legal matters

-




5



Transaction costs

-




1



Adjusted

$ 5,967


54.5 %


$ 2,556


23.3 %


Refer to pages A-12 and A-13 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)



Interest
expense, net


Income before
provision for
income taxes


Provision for
income taxes


Effective tax
rate


Net income


Diluted
earnings per
share

For the First Nine Months of 2024












Reported

$ 488


$ 2,068


$ 483


23.4 %


$ 1,585


$ 1.16

Items Affecting Comparability:












Mark to market

(13)


19


(1)




20


0.01

Amortization of intangibles

-


100


25




75


0.05

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(1)


1


-




1


-

Amortization of fair value debt adjustment

(11)


11


2




9


0.01

Stock compensation

-


11


2




9


0.01

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


16


4




12


0.01

Productivity

-


111


27




84


0.06

Non-routine legal matters

-


5


1




4


-

Inventory step-up

-


4


1




3


-

Transaction costs

-


15


3




12


0.01

Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

-


45


11




34


0.02

Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and
other intangible assets

-


-


6




(6)


-

Adjusted

$ 463


$ 2,406


$ 564


23.4 %


$ 1,842


$ 1.34

Impact of foreign currency







0.2 %





Constant currency adjusted







23.6 %

















For the First Nine Months of 2023












Reported

$ 432


$ 1,858


$ 370


19.9 %


$ 1,488


$ 1.05

Items Affecting Comparability:












Mark to market

(74)


26


6




20


0.01

Amortization of intangibles

-


103


25




78


0.06

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(1)


1


-




1


-

Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment

(14)


14


3




11


0.01

Stock compensation

-


13


6




7


-

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


27


6




21


0.01

Productivity

-


188


45




143


0.10

Impairment of intangible assets

-


2


-




2


-

Non-routine legal matters

-


5


1




4


-

Transaction costs

-


1


-




1


-

Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and
other intangible assets

-


-


28




(28)


(0.02)

Adjusted

$ 343


$ 2,238


$ 490


21.9 %


$ 1,748


$ 1.24













Change - adjusted

35.0 %








5.4 %


8.1 %

Impact of foreign currency

- %








(0.1) %


- %

Change - Constant currency adjusted

35.0 %








5.3 %


8.1 %


Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)


U.S.
Refreshment
Beverages


U.S. Coffee


International


Unallocated
corporate costs


Total

For the First Nine Months of 2024










Reported - Income from Operations

$ 2,054


$ 730


$ 419


$ (675)


$ 2,528

Items Affecting Comparability:










Mark to market

-


-


(7)


17


10

Amortization of intangibles

15


75


10


-


100

Stock compensation

-


-


-


11


11

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


-


-


16


16

Productivity

3


53


-


55


111

Non-routine legal matters

-


-


-


5


5

Inventory step-up

4


-


-


-


4

Transaction costs

-


-


-


15


15

Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

11


33


-


1


45

Adjusted - Income from Operations

$ 2,087


$ 891


$ 422


$ (555)


$ 2,845











Change - adjusted

12.9 %


(2.1) %


22.3 %


1.3 %


11.3 %

Impact of foreign currency

- %


- %


0.9 %


- %


0.1 %

Change - constant currency adjusted

12.9 %


(2.1) %


23.2 %


1.3 %


11.4 %











For the First Nine Months of 2023










Reported - Income from Operations

$ 1,795


$ 775


$ 331


$ (652)


$ 2,249

Items Affecting Comparability:










Mark to market

-


-


-


(32)


(32)

Amortization of intangibles

14


75


14


-


103

Stock compensation

-


-


-


13


13

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

-


-


-


27


27

Productivity

38


60


-


90


188

Impairment of intangible assets

2


-


-


-


2

Non-routine legal matters

-


-


-


5


5

Transaction costs

-


-


-


1


1

Adjusted - Income from Operations

$ 1,849


$ 910


$ 345


$ (548)


$ 2,556

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)








Reported


Impact of
Foreign
Currency


Constant
Currency

For the first nine months of 2024:











Change in net sales











U.S. Refreshment Beverages






4.3 %


- %


4.3 %

U.S. Coffee






(2.6)


-


(2.6)

International






8.9


0.6


9.5

Total change in net sales






3.1


-


3.1




Reported


Items
Affecting
Comparability


Adjusted


Impact of
Foreign
Currency


Constant
Currency
Adjusted

For the first nine months of 2024:











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages


29.8 %


0.5 %


30.3 %


- %


30.3 %

U.S. Coffee


25.7


5.7


31.4


-


31.4

International


27.0


0.2


27.2


-


27.2

Total operating margin


22.4


2.8


25.2


-


25.2








Reported


Items Affecting
Comparability


Adjusted

For the first nine months of 2023:











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages






27.2 %


0.8 %


28.0 %

U.S. Coffee






26.6


4.6


31.2

International






23.2


1.0


24.2

Total operating margin






20.5


2.8


23.3

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO

(UNAUDITED)


(in millions, except for ratio)


ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS


Net income

$ 2,278

Interest expense, net

552

Provision for income taxes

689

Depreciation expense

413

Other amortization

185

Amortization of intangibles

134

EBITDA

$ 4,251

Items affecting comparability:


Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

$ 24

Productivity

154

Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

45

Non-routine legal matters

5

Inventory step-up

4

Stock compensation

15

Transaction costs

16

Mark to market

46

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,560




September 30,


2024

Principal amounts of:


Commercial paper notes

$ 1,943

Senior unsecured notes

13,093

Total principal amounts

15,036

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

552

Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,484



September 30, 2024 Management Leverage Ratio

3.2

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

(UNAUDITED)


(in millions)

FOURTH
QUARTER OF
2023


FIRST NINE
MONTHS OF
2024


LAST TWELVE
MONTHS

Net income

$ 693


$ 1,585


$ 2,278

Interest expense, net

64


488


552

Provision for income taxes

206


483


689

Depreciation expense

103


310


413

Other amortization

45


140


185

Amortization of intangibles

34


100


134

EBITDA

$ 1,145


$ 3,106


$ 4,251

Items affecting comparability:






Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment

$ 8


$ 16


$ 24

Productivity

66


88


154

Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization

-


45


45

Nonroutine legal matters

-


5


5

Inventory step-up

-


4


4

Stock compensation

4


11


15

Transaction costs

1


15


16

Mark to market

40


6


46

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,264


$ 3,296


$ 4,560

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.



First Nine Months

(in millions)


2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 1,370


$ 1,032

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(398)


(271)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment


1


9

Free Cash Flow


$ 973


$ 770

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

