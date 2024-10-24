Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q3 2024 Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Q3 Performance Led by Strong U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International Momentum

Announced Acquisition of GHOST Advances Position in Attractive Energy Drink Space

Company Reaffirms 2024 Constant Currency Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook

BURLINGTON, MA and FRISCO, TX, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.





Reported GAAP Basis

Adjusted Basis1



Q3

YTD

Q3

YTD Net Sales

$3.89 bn

$11.28 bn

$3.89 bn

$11.28 bn % vs prior year

2.3 %

3.1 %

3.1 %

3.1 % Diluted EPS

$0.45

$1.16

$0.51

$1.34 % vs prior year

21.6 %

10.5 %

6.3 %

8.1 %

Commenting on the results, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Three quarters into the year, we remain on track to achieve our full year outlook, while notching significant progress against our multi-year strategic agenda. This morning's exciting announcement of our acquisition of GHOST is yet another such step, accelerating our portfolio evolution toward growth-accretive and consumer-preferred spaces. In Q3, we were encouraged by further improvement in our volume/mix performance despite a muted operating environment, and also demonstrated building cost discipline throughout the organization. Both are important elements underpinning our confidence as we focus on a strong finish to 2024 and plan for a healthy 2025."

Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the third quarter increased 2.3% to $3.9 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 3.1%, driven by volume/mix growth of 3.5%, partially offset by modestly unfavorable net price realization of 0.4%.

GAAP operating income increased 0.7% to $902 million, despite an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 7.5% to $1,050 million and totaled 27.0% as a percent of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth primarily reflected net productivity savings and disciplined overhead expense management, partially offset by the impact of inflation.

GAAP net income increased 18.9% to $616 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, aided by a favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 3.9% to $694 million, and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 6.3% to $0.51. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the healthy Adjusted operating income growth and a lower share count, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $628 million and free cash flow totaled $503 million.

Third Quarter Segment Results

U.S. Refreshment Beverages

Net sales for the third quarter increased 5.3% to $2.4 billion, driven by volume/mix growth of 4.0% and higher net price realization of 1.3%. The volume/mix performance reflected an incremental contribution from recent partnerships, as well as healthy base business trends.

GAAP operating income increased 6.8% to $722 million. Adjusted operating income also increased 6.8% to $742 million and totaled 31.0% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by the net sales growth, net productivity savings, and an earned C4 performance incentive, partially offset by the impact of cost inflation.

U.S. Coffee

Net sales for the third quarter decreased 3.6% to $1 billion, with volume/mix growth of 2.7% more than offset by unfavorable net price realization of 6.3%.

K-Cup® Pod shipments decreased 0.4%, reflecting owned & licensed market share gains in a still muted at-home coffee category.

Brewer shipments totaled 10.5 million for the twelve months ending September 30, 2024, increasing 3.3% year-over-year, supported by stabilizing coffeemaker category trends and continued Keurig market share momentum.

GAAP operating income decreased 13.3% to $254 million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income decreased 7.2% to $309 million and totaled 31.7% as a percent of net sales. Adjusted operating income reflected the unfavorable impact of net price realization, which more than offset net productivity savings.

International

Net sales for the third quarter increased 0.4% to $0.5 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.5%, driven by higher net price realization of 3.4% and volume/mix growth of 3.1%. The quarterly performance reflected broad-based market share gains across the portfolio.

GAAP operating income increased 12.9% to $157 million. Adjusted operating income increased 16.6% to $161 million and totaled 30.7% as a percent of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by the net sales growth and net productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflation and an increase in marketing investment.

2024 Guidance

The 2024 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material.

KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.

Acquisition of GHOST

In a separate press release issued this morning, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GHOST. The full release can be found here.











1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and with growth rates presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Third Quarter

First Nine Months (in millions, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 3,891

$ 3,805

$ 11,281

$ 10,947 Cost of sales 1,751

1,694

5,029

5,051 Gross profit 2,140

2,111

6,252

5,896 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,245

1,217

3,716

3,654 Impairment of intangible assets -

2

-

2 Other operating (income) expense, net (7)

(4)

8

(9) Income from operations 902

896

2,528

2,249 Interest expense, net 106

237

488

432 Other income, net (6)

(5)

(28)

(41) Income before provision for income taxes 802

664

2,068

1,858 Provision for income taxes 186

146

483

370 Net income $ 616

$ 518

$ 1,585

$ 1,488















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.45

$ 0.37

$ 1.16

$ 1.06 Diluted 0.45

0.37

1.16

1.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 1,356.2

1,397.4

1,364.2

1,401.3 Diluted 1,361.9

1,406.2

1,370.4

1,410.8

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

September 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2024

2023 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 552

$ 267 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 8

- Trade accounts receivable, net 1,448

1,368 Inventories 1,351

1,142 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 743

598 Total current assets 4,102

3,375 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,794

2,699 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,492

1,387 Goodwill 20,078

20,202 Other intangible assets, net 23,072

23,287 Other non-current assets 1,139

1,149 Deferred tax assets 41

31 Total assets $ 52,718

$ 52,130 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 3,133

3,597 Accrued expenses 1,288

1,242 Structured payables 70

117 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations 2,472

3,246 Other current liabilities 736

714 Total current liabilities 7,699

8,916 Long-term obligations 12,413

9,945 Deferred tax liabilities 5,736

5,760 Other non-current liabilities 1,901

1,833 Total liabilities 27,749

26,454 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,356,443,009

and 1,390,446,043 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 14

14 Additional paid-in capital 19,692

20,788 Retained earnings 5,249

4,559 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14

315 Total stockholders' equity 24,969

25,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,718

$ 52,130

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



First Nine Months (in millions) 2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net income $ 1,585

$ 1,488 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 310

299 Amortization of intangibles 100

103 Other amortization expense 140

136 Provision for sales returns 50

42 Deferred income taxes 21

(22) Employee stock-based compensation expense 76

86 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 19

(3) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency 14

(4) Unrealized loss on derivatives 23

44 Settlements of interest rate contracts -

54 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (22)

(24) Earned equity (64)

(2) Impairment of intangible assets -

2 Other, net 9

(3) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable (148)

170 Inventories (220)

(31) Income taxes receivable and payables, net (7)

(39) Other current and non-current assets (204)

(159) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (275)

(1,155) Other current and non-current liabilities (37)

50 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (891)

(1,164) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,370

1,032 Investing activities:





Acquisitions of businesses (85)

- Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (398)

(271) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 1

9 Purchases of intangibles (49)

(55) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (7)

(308) Other, net -

2 Net cash used in investing activities (538)

(623) Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Notes 3,000

- Repayments of Notes (1,150)

- Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper (153)

750 Proceeds from structured payables 39

91 Repayments of structured payables (89)

(105) Cash dividends paid (883)

(842) Repurchases of common stock (1,105)

(457) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements (58)

(57) Payments on finance leases (83)

(74) Other, net (22)

(3) Net cash used in financing activities (504)

(697) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:





Net change from operating, investing and financing activities 328

(288) Effect of exchange rate changes (35)

13 Beginning balance 267

535 Ending balance $ 560

$ 260

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Third Quarter

First Nine Months (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Sales













U.S. Refreshment Beverages $ 2,390

$ 2,270

$ 6,890

$ 6,607 U.S. Coffee 976

1,012

2,837

2,913 International 525

523

1,554

1,427 Total net sales $ 3,891

$ 3,805

$ 11,281

$ 10,947















Income from Operations













U.S. Refreshment Beverages $ 722

$ 676

$ 2,054

$ 1,795 U.S. Coffee 254

293

730

775 International 157

139

419

331 Unallocated corporate costs (231)

(212)

(675)

(652) Total income from operations $ 902

$ 896

$ 2,528

$ 2,249

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); (vii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (viii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization; and (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory associated with the Kalil acquisition.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) impairment recognized on certain intangible assets; and (iv) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation. Additionally, during the first nine months of 2023, the non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets included an immaterial non-cash true-up of the valuation of foreign deferred tax liabilities related to a prior period.

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 and 2023, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Gross profit

Gross

margin

Income from

operations

Operating

margin For the Third Quarter of 2024













Reported $ 2,140

55.0 %

$ 902

23.2 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market 2





34



Amortization of intangibles -





33



Stock compensation -





4



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





3



Productivity 19





30



Non-routine legal matters -





3



Inventory step-up 4





4



Transaction costs -





13



Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 13





24



Adjusted $ 2,178

56.0 %

$ 1,050

27.0 % Impact of foreign currency



- %





- % Constant currency adjusted



56.0 %





27.0 %















For the Third Quarter of 2023













Reported $ 2,111

55.5 %

$ 896

23.5 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market (13)





(34)



Amortization of intangibles -





34



Stock compensation -





4



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





27



Productivity 25





52



Impairment of intangible assets -





2



Non-routine legal matters -





2



Transaction costs -





1



Adjusted $ 2,123

55.8 %

$ 984

25.9 %

Refer to pages A-8 and A-9 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Interest

expense,

net

Income

before

provision for

income taxes

Provision

for income

taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net income

Diluted

earnings

per share For the Third Quarter of 2024





















Reported $ 106

$ 802

$ 186

23.2 %

$ 616

$ 0.45 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market 54

(21)

(7)





(14)

(0.01) Amortization of intangibles -

33

8





25

0.02 Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (4)

4

1





3

- Stock compensation -

4

-





4

- Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

3

1





2

- Productivity -

30

7





23

0.02 Non-routine legal matters -

3

-





3

- Inventory step-up -

4

1





3

- Transaction costs -

13

2





11

0.01 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization -

24

6





18

0.01 Adjusted $ 156

$ 899

$ 205

22.8 %

$ 694

$ 0.51 Impact of foreign currency











0.1 %







Constant currency adjusted











22.9 %































For the Third Quarter of 2023





















Reported $ 237

$ 664

$ 146

22.0 %

$ 518

$ 0.37 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (114)

82

20





62

0.04 Amortization of intangibles -

34

9





25

0.02 Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (5)

5

1





4

- Stock compensation -

4

3





1

- Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

27

6





21

0.01 Productivity -

52

12





40

0.03 Impairment of intangible assets -

2

-





2

- Non-routine legal matters -

2

-





2

- Transaction costs -

1

-





1

- Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets -

-

3





(3)

- Adjusted $ 118

$ 873

$ 200

22.9 %

$ 673

$ 0.48























Change - adjusted 32.2 %













3.1 %

6.3 % Impact of foreign currency - %













0.8 %

- % Change - constant currency adjusted 32.2 %













3.9 %

6.3 %

Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

U.S.

Refreshment

Beverages

U.S. Coffee

International

Unallocated

corporate costs

Total For the Third Quarter of 2024

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 722

$ 254

$ 157

$ (231)

$ 902 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market -

-

-

34

34 Amortization of intangibles 5

24

4

-

33 Stock compensation -

-

-

4

4 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

3

3 Productivity -

19

-

11

30 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

3

3 Inventory step-up 4

-

-

-

4 Transaction costs -

-

-

13

13 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 11

12

-

1

24 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 742

$ 309

$ 161

$ (162)

$ 1,050



















Change - adjusted 6.8 %

(7.2) %

11.0 %

(14.3) %

6.7 % Impact of foreign currency - %

- %

5.6 %

- %

0.8 % Change - constant currency adjusted 6.8 %

(7.2) %

16.6 %

(14.3) %

7.5 %



















For the Third Quarter of 2023

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 676

$ 293

$ 139

$ (212)

$ 896 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market -

-

-

(34)

(34) Amortization of intangibles 4

24

6

-

34 Stock compensation -

-

-

4

4 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

27

27 Productivity 13

16

-

23

52 Impairment of intangible assets 2

-

-

-

2 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

2

2 Transaction costs -

-

-

1

1 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 695

$ 333

$ 145

$ (189)

$ 984

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)











Reported

Impact of

Foreign Currency

Constant

Currency For the third quarter of 2024



















Change in net sales



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages









5.3 %

- %

5.3 % U.S. Coffee









(3.6)

-

(3.6) International









0.4

6.1

6.5 Total change in net sales









2.3

0.8

3.1





Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of

Foreign Currency

Constant

Currency

Adjusted For the third quarter of 2024



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages

30.2 %

0.8 %

31.0 %

- %

31.0 % U.S. Coffee

26.0

5.7

31.7

-

31.7 International

29.9

0.8

30.7

(0.4)

30.3 Total operating margin

23.2

3.8

27.0

-

27.0













Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the third quarter of 2023



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages









29.8 %

0.8 %

30.6 % U.S. Coffee









29.0

3.9

32.9 International









26.6

1.1

27.7 Total operating margin









23.5

2.4

25.9

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Gross profit

Gross

margin

Income from

operations

Operating

margin For the First Nine Months of 2024













Reported $ 6,252

55.4 %

$ 2,528

22.4 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market 5





10



Amortization of intangibles -





100



Stock compensation -





11



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





16



Productivity 53





111



Non-routine legal matters -





5



Inventory step-up 4





4



Transaction costs -





15



Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 15





45



Adjusted $ 6,329

56.1 %

$ 2,845

25.2 % Impact of foreign currency



- %





- % Constant currency adjusted



56.1 %





25.2 %















For the First Nine Months of 2023













Reported $ 5,896

53.9 %

$ 2,249

20.5 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Mark to market (18)





(32)



Amortization of intangibles -





103



Stock compensation -





13



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





27



Productivity 89





188



Impairment of intangible assets -





2



Non-routine legal matters -





5



Transaction costs -





1



Adjusted $ 5,967

54.5 %

$ 2,556

23.3 %

Refer to pages A-12 and A-13 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Interest

expense, net

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income taxes

Effective tax

rate

Net income

Diluted

earnings per

share For the First Nine Months of 2024





















Reported $ 488

$ 2,068

$ 483

23.4 %

$ 1,585

$ 1.16 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (13)

19

(1)





20

0.01 Amortization of intangibles -

100

25





75

0.05 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

-





1

- Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (11)

11

2





9

0.01 Stock compensation -

11

2





9

0.01 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

16

4





12

0.01 Productivity -

111

27





84

0.06 Non-routine legal matters -

5

1





4

- Inventory step-up -

4

1





3

- Transaction costs -

15

3





12

0.01 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization -

45

11





34

0.02 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and

other intangible assets -

-

6





(6)

- Adjusted $ 463

$ 2,406

$ 564

23.4 %

$ 1,842

$ 1.34 Impact of foreign currency











0.2 %







Constant currency adjusted











23.6 %































For the First Nine Months of 2023





















Reported $ 432

$ 1,858

$ 370

19.9 %

$ 1,488

$ 1.05 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Mark to market (74)

26

6





20

0.01 Amortization of intangibles -

103

25





78

0.06 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

-





1

- Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (14)

14

3





11

0.01 Stock compensation -

13

6





7

- Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

27

6





21

0.01 Productivity -

188

45





143

0.10 Impairment of intangible assets -

2

-





2

- Non-routine legal matters -

5

1





4

- Transaction costs -

1

-





1

- Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and

other intangible assets -

-

28





(28)

(0.02) Adjusted $ 343

$ 2,238

$ 490

21.9 %

$ 1,748

$ 1.24























Change - adjusted 35.0 %













5.4 %

8.1 % Impact of foreign currency - %













(0.1) %

- % Change - Constant currency adjusted 35.0 %













5.3 %

8.1 %

Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

U.S.

Refreshment

Beverages

U.S. Coffee

International

Unallocated

corporate costs

Total For the First Nine Months of 2024

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 2,054

$ 730

$ 419

$ (675)

$ 2,528 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market -

-

(7)

17

10 Amortization of intangibles 15

75

10

-

100 Stock compensation -

-

-

11

11 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

16

16 Productivity 3

53

-

55

111 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

5

5 Inventory step-up 4

-

-

-

4 Transaction costs -

-

-

15

15 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 11

33

-

1

45 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 2,087

$ 891

$ 422

$ (555)

$ 2,845



















Change - adjusted 12.9 %

(2.1) %

22.3 %

1.3 %

11.3 % Impact of foreign currency - %

- %

0.9 %

- %

0.1 % Change - constant currency adjusted 12.9 %

(2.1) %

23.2 %

1.3 %

11.4 %



















For the First Nine Months of 2023

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 1,795

$ 775

$ 331

$ (652)

$ 2,249 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Mark to market -

-

-

(32)

(32) Amortization of intangibles 14

75

14

-

103 Stock compensation -

-

-

13

13 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

27

27 Productivity 38

60

-

90

188 Impairment of intangible assets 2

-

-

-

2 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

5

5 Transaction costs -

-

-

1

1 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 1,849

$ 910

$ 345

$ (548)

$ 2,556

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)













Reported

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency For the first nine months of 2024:



















Change in net sales



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages









4.3 %

- %

4.3 % U.S. Coffee









(2.6)

-

(2.6) International









8.9

0.6

9.5 Total change in net sales









3.1

-

3.1





Reported

Items

Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency

Adjusted For the first nine months of 2024:



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages

29.8 %

0.5 %

30.3 %

- %

30.3 % U.S. Coffee

25.7

5.7

31.4

-

31.4 International

27.0

0.2

27.2

-

27.2 Total operating margin

22.4

2.8

25.2

-

25.2













Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted For the first nine months of 2023:



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages









27.2 %

0.8 %

28.0 % U.S. Coffee









26.6

4.6

31.2 International









23.2

1.0

24.2 Total operating margin









20.5

2.8

23.3

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except for ratio)

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS

Net income $ 2,278 Interest expense, net 552 Provision for income taxes 689 Depreciation expense 413 Other amortization 185 Amortization of intangibles 134 EBITDA $ 4,251 Items affecting comparability:

Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment $ 24 Productivity 154 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization 45 Non-routine legal matters 5 Inventory step-up 4 Stock compensation 15 Transaction costs 16 Mark to market 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,560





September 30,

2024 Principal amounts of:

Commercial paper notes $ 1,943 Senior unsecured notes 13,093 Total principal amounts 15,036 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 552 Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 14,484



September 30, 2024 Management Leverage Ratio 3.2

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) FOURTH

QUARTER OF

2023

FIRST NINE

MONTHS OF

2024

LAST TWELVE

MONTHS Net income $ 693

$ 1,585

$ 2,278 Interest expense, net 64

488

552 Provision for income taxes 206

483

689 Depreciation expense 103

310

413 Other amortization 45

140

185 Amortization of intangibles 34

100

134 EBITDA $ 1,145

$ 3,106

$ 4,251 Items affecting comparability:









Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment $ 8

$ 16

$ 24 Productivity 66

88

154 Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization -

45

45 Nonroutine legal matters -

5

5 Inventory step-up -

4

4 Stock compensation 4

11

15 Transaction costs 1

15

16 Mark to market 40

6

46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,264

$ 3,296

$ 4,560

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





First Nine Months (in millions)

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,370

$ 1,032 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(398)

(271) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

1

9 Free Cash Flow

$ 973

$ 770

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.