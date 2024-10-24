Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Higher Third Quarter Net Income of $37.5 million, or $0.88 Per Share

Operating EPS of $0.58 increased 5% linked quarter and 16% year-over-year
- $16 million non-operating gain on branch sale ($0.30 per share after tax)
- Operating revenue up 1% linked quarter and 2% year-over-year
- 14.8% return on tangible common equity; 9.9% operating return on tangible common equity
- Branch sale and loan sale are expected to further improve long-term profitability
BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Sept. 30, 2023
Net income
$
37.5
$
24.0
$
19.5
Per share
0.88
0.57
0.45
Operating earnings1
24.8
23.2
21.5
Per share
0.58
0.55
0.50
Net interest income, non FTE
$
88.1
$
88.5
$
90.3
Net interest income, FTE
90.1
90.5
92.3
Net interest margin, FTE
3.16 %
3.20 %
3.18 %
Non-interest income
37.6
20.1
17.5
Operating non-interest income1
21.5
20.1
17.5
Non-interest expense
$
72.0
$
70.9
$
76.5
Operating non-interest expense1
72.3
71.3
73.9
Efficiency ratio1
63.7 %
63.4 %
65.1 %
Average balances 2
Loans
$
9,233
$
9,157
$
8,952
Deposits
9,360
9,296
9,630
Period-end balances 2
Loans
9,212
9,229
8,984
Deposits
9,577
9,621
9,981
1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.
2. Loans and deposits in 2Q24 exclude balances held for sale in branch transaction of $57 million and $483
million respectively (average), and $55 million and $474 million (end of period). The branch sale was
Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We are pleased to report a robust quarter reflecting accelerating momentum across key business drivers. Quarterly operating income has increased sequentially throughout this year driven by calibrated loan growth, improving credit quality and continued expense management. Third quarter operating income per share increased 16% year over year. This quarter also saw approximately 1% growth in average deposit balances. During the quarter, we completed the sale of ten branch offices. Including branch consolidations, the total branch count has been reduced by 14% this year to 83 offices. Also, after quarter-end, the Company's balance sheet was further strengthened through the sale of $46.5 million in consumer loans."
Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic added, "Operating revenue grew 1% linked quarter and benefited from loan growth and increased loan related fees. The net interest margin decreased modestly to 3.16% from 3.20% linked quarter and 3.18% year-over-year. The provision for credit losses decreased $1.0 million reflecting lower recent loss trends. Operating expense increased $0.9 million, with lower occupancy and technology costs offset by higher miscellaneous expenses. The allowance for credit losses on loans remained steady at 1.22% of total loans. Capital strength improved, with the tangible common equity ratio improving to 9.1% from 8.2%."
As of and For the Three Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Sept. 30, 2023
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.24 %
0.07 %
0.24 %
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.30 %
Returns
Return on average assets
1.28 %
0.82 %
0.66 %
Operating return on average assets1
0.85 %
0.79 %
0.73 %
Return on tangible common equity1
14.83 %
9.99 %
8.45 %
Operating return on tangible common equity1
9.91 %
9.65 %
9.27 %
Capital Ratios 2
Tangible common equity/tangible assets1
9.1 %
8.2 %
7.7 %
Tier 1 leverage
9.9 %
9.6 %
9.8 %
Common equity Tier 1
11.9 %
11.6 %
12.1 %
Tier 1 risk-based
12.2 %
11.9 %
12.3 %
Total risk-based
14.4 %
14.1 %
14.4 %
1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
2. Presented as estimated for September 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $11.6 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.
3Q 2024 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the prior quarter unless otherwise noted).
Income Statement. GAAP income was $37.5 million, or $0.88 per share. Operating earnings totaled $24.8 million, or $0.58 per share. GAAP results included the gain on the completion of the sale of ten New York branches. Operating income advanced 7% linked quarter including the benefit of higher operating revenue and a lower provision for credit losses.
- Net interest income totaled $88.1 million in 3Q24 compared to $88.5 million in 2Q24.
- Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points linked quarter to 3.16%.
- The earning asset yield increased 5 basis points.
- The loan yield increased 6 basis points.
- The cost of funds increased 11 basis points.
- The cost of deposits increased 7 basis points.
- The earning asset yield increased 5 basis points.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $5.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million linked quarter.
- Net loan charge-offs totaling $5.6 million included $3.9 million in consumer losses which included a $1.9 million charge-off recorded for the Upstart-related consumer loan sale.
- The net annualized loan charge-off ratio was 0.24%. Excluding the impact of consumer loans sold, annualized net loan charge-offs were 0.16% of average third quarter loans.
- GAAP non-interest income of $37.6 million included a $16.0 million non-operating gain on the New York branch sale. Operating non-interest income totaled $21.5 million, an increase of 7% linked quarter.
- Linked quarter growth was primarily in loan related fees which increased 36% including higher interest rate swap income and commercial loan servicing fees.
- All other fee income categories increased except gains on SBA sales, which remained strong following a recent high in the linked quarter.
- Non-interest expense totaled $72.0 million on a GAAP basis and $72.3 million on an operating basis. Operating non-interest expense increased 1% linked quarter and decreased 2% year-over-year.
- Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.5 million linked quarter.
- Occupancy, equipment, and technology expense decreased $0.9 million.
- The category of other expense increased $1.6 million primarily due to one commercial check fraud.
- The efficiency ratio was 63.7% compared to 63.4% linked quarter.
- The effective tax rate was 22% for the quarter and the year-to-date.
Loans. Total loans decreased $16 million linked quarter to $9.21 billion due to the $46.5 million transfer of Upstart-related consumer loans to held for sale. Adjusted for this transfer, total loans increased by $30 million.
- Commercial real estate loans increased $35 million to $4.74 billion.
- Commercial and industrial loans decreased $12 million to $1.41 billion.
- Residential mortgage loans increased $14 million to $2.69 billion.
- Consumer loans decreased $53 million to $372 million due to the pending Upstart loan sale. This sale was completed on October 16, 2024. The remaining balance of Upstart-related loans was $10 million at quarter-end.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.22% at September 30, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter-end.
- Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.26% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.23% at prior quarter-end.
Deposits. Total deposits decreased $44 million to $9.58 billion. Total average deposits increased $64 million, or 1%, to $9.36 billion. Deposits decreased year-over-year due to the branch sale.
- Non-interest bearing deposits increased $46 million to $2.26 billion, increasing to 24% of total deposits from 23%.
- Non-maturity interest bearing deposits decreased $260 million to $4.79 billion.
- Time deposits increased $170 million to $2.52 billion.
Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased $58 million to $1.07 billion. Book value per share increased 6% to $24.90 and tangible book value per share increased 6% to $24.53. Accumulated other comprehensive income increased $25 million, reflecting lower market interest rates at period-end.
3Q 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights
- Berkshire was recognized as a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal for the 12th consecutive year and named to Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces.
- Berkshire maintained its top quartile environmental, social and governance performance in the banking sector and was listed as an "Outperformer" in the R-Factor rating as of October 2024.
- The Bank achieved targets for lending in low-moderate income communities, increasing minority homeownership, and support for green projects through its multi-year Community Comeback program.
Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 24, 2024 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.
Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted
$ 0.88
$ 0.57
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)
0.58
0.55
0.49
0.47
0.50
Net income/(loss), (thousands)
37,509
24,025
(20,188)
(1,445)
19,545
Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)
24,789
23,168
20,934
20,190
21,516
Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE
88,059
88,532
88,140
88,421
90,334
Net interest income, FTE (5)
90,082
90,545
90,146
90,442
92,314
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
42,982
42,959
43,415
43,501
43,822
Average diluted shares, (thousands)
42,454
42,508
43,028
43,101
43,347
Total book value per common share, end of period
24.90
23.58
23.26
23.27
21.70
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)
24.53
23.18
22.84
22.82
21.23
Dividends declared per common share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Dividend payout ratio (7)
20.63
%
32.74
%
N/M
%
N/M
%
40.56
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)
Return on equity
14.29
%
9.49
%
(7.93)
%
(0.60)
%
7.91
%
Operating return on equity (2)(3)
9.44
9.15
8.23
8.36
8.71
Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
14.83
9.99
(7.73)
(0.24)
8.45
Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)
9.91
9.65
8.73
8.90
9.27
Return on assets
1.28
0.82
(0.69)
(0.05)
0.66
Operating return on assets (2)(3)
0.85
0.79
0.71
0.68
0.73
Net interest margin, FTE (5)
3.16
3.20
3.15
3.11
3.18
Efficiency ratio (3)
63.74
63.40
66.26
67.77
65.05
FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)
Total assets
$ 11,605
$ 12,219
$ 12,147
$ 12,431
$ 12,140
Total earning assets
10,922
11,510
11,430
11,705
11,400
Total loans
9,212
9,229
9,086
9,040
8,984
Total funding liabilities
10,285
10,907
10,826
11,140
10,906
Total deposits
9,577
9,621
9,883
10,633
9,981
Loans/deposits (%)
96
%
96
%
92
%
85
%
90
%
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
$ (89)
$ (115)
$ (114)
$ (143)
$ (218)
Total shareholders' equity
1,070
1,013
1,010
1,012
951
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses, (millions)
$ 112
$ 112
$ 107
$ 105
$ 103
Net charge-offs, (millions)
(6)
(2)
(4)
(4)
(5)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.24
%
0.07
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.24
%
Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)
$ 6
$ 6
$ 6
$ 7
$ 8
Non-performing assets, (millions)
27
24
24
24
29
Non-performing loans/total loans
0.26
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
467
525
500
492
386
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.22
1.22
1.18
1.17
1.14
CAPITAL RATIOS
Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)
$ 9,638
$ 9,604
$ 9,615
$ 9,552
$ 9,594
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)
11.9
%
11.6
%
11.6
%
12.0
%
12.1
%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)
9.9
9.6
9.5
9.6
9.8
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)
9.1
8.2
8.2
8.0
7.7
(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.
(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.
(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.
(6) Presented as projected for September 30, 2024 and actual for the remaining periods.
(7) Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 134,056
$ 112,085
$ 148,148
$ 120,634
Short-term investments
435,911
988,207
1,055,096
542,836
Total cash and cash equivalents
569,967
1,100,292
1,203,244
663,470
Trading securities, at fair value
5,560
5,699
6,142
6,171
Equity securities, at fair value
13,278
12,736
13,029
12,325
Securities available for sale, at fair value
661,740
611,711
1,022,285
1,260,391
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
512,277
520,239
543,351
552,981
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
30,685
35,010
22,689
38,912
Total securities
1,223,540
1,185,395
1,607,496
1,870,780
Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities
(65)
(65)
(68)
(69)
Net securities
1,223,475
1,185,330
1,607,428
1,870,711
Loans held for sale
50,634
52,072
2,237
2,342
Commercial real estate loans
4,741,689
4,706,810
4,527,012
4,453,573
Commercial and industrial loans
1,409,538
1,421,921
1,352,834
1,384,038
Residential mortgages
2,688,709
2,674,611
2,672,677
2,640,210
Consumer loans
372,386
425,184
487,163
506,556
Total loans
9,212,322
9,228,526
9,039,686
8,984,377
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(112,047)
(112,167)
(105,357)
(102,792)
Net loans
9,100,275
9,116,359
8,934,329
8,881,585
Premises and equipment, net
54,667
55,893
68,915
70,042
Other intangible assets
16,192
17,319
19,664
20,869
Other assets
582,422
615,882
584,066
619,777
Assets held for sale
6,930
76,307
10,938
11,157
Total assets
$ 11,604,562
$ 12,219,454
$ 12,430,821
$ 12,139,953
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 2,267,595
$ 2,222,012
$ 2,469,164
$ 2,530,441
NOW and other deposits
748,737
766,641
858,644
843,032
Money market deposits
3,042,712
3,278,753
3,565,516
3,075,307
Savings deposits
998,549
1,004,320
1,053,810
1,086,329
Time deposits
2,519,896
2,349,733
2,686,250
2,445,435
Total deposits
9,577,489
9,621,459
10,633,384
9,980,544
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
585,542
689,606
385,223
804,295
Subordinated borrowings
121,549
121,487
121,363
121,300
Total borrowings
707,091
811,093
506,586
925,595
Other liabilities
249,531
287,312
278,630
282,805
Liabilities held for sale
-
486,648
-
-
Total liabilities
10,534,111
11,206,512
11,418,600
11,188,944
Common shareholders' equity
1,070,451
1,012,942
1,012,221
951,009
Total shareholders' equity
1,070,451
1,012,942
1,012,221
951,009
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,604,562
$ 12,219,454
$ 12,430,821
$ 12,139,953
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 157,268
$ 148,021
$ 463,383
$ 425,762
Interest expense
69,209
57,687
198,652
145,136
Net interest income, non FTE
88,059
90,334
264,731
280,626
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,656
8,792
25,522
25,674
Loan related fees
3,214
2,879
8,241
8,537
Gain on SBA loans
3,020
2,548
8,013
7,952
Wealth management fees
2,685
2,481
8,182
7,803
Fair value adjustments on securities
516
(467)
359
(255)
Other
3,416
1,232
8,633
1,454
Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses
21,507
17,465
58,950
51,165
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
16,048
-
16,048
-
(Loss) on sale of AFS securities
-
-
(49,909)
-
Total non-interest income
37,555
17,465
25,089
51,165
Total net revenue
125,614
107,799
289,820
331,791
Provision expense for credit losses
5,500
8,000
17,999
24,999
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,663
40,155
121,524
119,186
Occupancy and equipment
7,373
8,816
24,135
27,165
Technology
10,014
10,616
30,154
30,552
Professional services
2,109
2,423
7,542
8,226
Regulatory expenses
1,851
1,905
5,544
5,165
Amortization of intangible assets
1,128
1,205
3,473
3,615
Marketing
861
1,552
2,509
4,270
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(297)
2,607
2,936
2,592
Other expenses
8,258
7,234
21,094
21,745
Total non-interest expense
71,960
76,513
218,911
222,516
Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses
72,257
73,906
215,975
219,924
Income before income taxes
$ 48,154
$ 23,286
$ 52,910
$ 84,276
Income tax expense
10,645
3,741
11,564
13,233
Net income
$ 37,509
$ 19,545
$ 41,346
$ 71,043
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.89
$ 0.45
$ 0.97
$ 1.64
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.88
$ 0.45
$ 0.97
$ 1.63
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,170
43,164
42,456
43,435
Diluted
42,454
43,347
42,658
43,640
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Interest income
$ 157,268
$ 154,109
$ 152,006
$ 150,537
$ 148,021
Interest expense
69,209
65,577
63,866
62,116
57,687
Net interest income, non FTE
88,059
88,532
88,140
88,421
90,334
Non-interest income
Deposit related fees
8,656
8,561
8,305
8,481
8,792
Loan related fees
3,214
2,364
2,663
2,058
2,879
Gain on SBA loans
3,020
3,294
1,699
2,382
2,548
Wealth management fees
2,685
2,613
2,884
2,394
2,481
Fair value adjustments on securities
516
(42)
(115)
768
(467)
Other
3,416
3,343
1,874
591
1,232
Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses
21,507
20,133
17,310
16,674
17,465
Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net
16,048
-
-
-
-
Loss on sale of AFS securities
-
-
(49,909)
(25,057)
-
Total non-interest income
37,555
20,133
(32,599)
(8,383)
17,465
Total net revenue
125,614
108,665
55,541
80,038
107,799
Provision expense for credit losses
5,500
6,499
6,000
7,000
8,000
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
40,663
40,126
40,735
40,095
40,155
Occupancy and equipment
7,373
8,064
8,698
8,553
8,816
Technology
10,014
10,236
9,904
11,326
10,616
Professional services
2,109
2,757
2,676
3,417
2,423
Regulatory expenses
1,851
1,848
1,845
1,854
1,905
Amortization of intangible assets
1,128
1,140
1,205
1,205
1,205
Marketing
861
532
1,116
1,107
1,552
Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(297)
(384)
3,617
3,669
2,607
Other expenses
8,258
6,612
6,224
7,766
7,234
Total non-interest expense
71,960
70,931
76,020
78,992
76,513
Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses
72,257
71,315
72,403
75,323
73,906
Income/(loss) before income taxes
$ 48,154
$ 31,235
$ (26,479)
$ (5,954)
$ 23,286
Income tax expense/(benefit)
10,645
7,210
(6,291)
(4,509)
3,741
Net income/(loss)
$ 37,509
$ 24,025
$ (20,188)
$ (1,445)
$ 19,545
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share
$ 0.88
$ 0.57
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
42,170
42,437
42,777
42,852
43,164
Diluted
42,454
42,508
43,028
43,101
43,347
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
Quarters Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(in millions)
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Average
Interest (1)
Average
Assets
Commercial real estate
$ 4,717
$ 79
6.54
%
$ 4,649
$ 77
6.52
%
$ 4,385
$ 71
6.32
%
Commercial and industrial loans
1,380
27
7.79
1,384
27
7.62
1,436
27
7.48
Residential mortgages
2,712
30
4.31
2,694
28
4.21
2,618
26
3.97
Consumer loans
424
8
7.43
430
8
7.47
513
9
7.33
Total loans
9,233
144
6.11
9,157
140
6.05
8,952
133
5.88
Securities (2)
1,340
8
2.49
1,332
8
2.44
2,171
13
2.40
Short-term investments and loans held for sale
563
7
4.98
597
8
5.07
267
3
4.76
New York branch loans held for sale (3)
31
0
5.44
57
1
5.86
-
-
-
Total earning assets
11,167
159
5.62
11,143
157
5.57
11,390
149
5.19
Goodwill and other intangible assets
17
18
21
Other assets
511
531
449
Total assets
$ 11,695
$ 11,692
$ 11,860
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,250
$ -
-
%
$ 2,244
$ -
-
%
$ 2,553
$ 0
-
%
NOW and other
743
3
1.54
763
3
1.44
858
2
1.15
Money market
2,935
25
3.35
2,909
24
3.32
2,697
18
2.69
Savings
1,002
3
1.17
1,004
3
1.06
1,082
2
0.77
Time
2,430
26
4.31
2,376
25
4.22
2,440
22
3.43
Total deposits
9,360
57
2.42
9,296
55
2.35
9,630
44
1.81
Borrowings (4)
782
11
5.44
610
9
5.55
1,010
14
5.32
New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)
51
-
-
97
-
-
-
-
-
New York branch interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)
207
1
2.87
386
3
2.80
-
-
-
Total funding liabilities
10,400
69
2.64
10,389
67
2.53
10,640
58
2.15
Other liabilities
245
290
232
Total liabilities
10,645
10,679
10,872
Common shareholders' equity (5)
1,050
1,013
988
Total shareholders' equity
1,050
1,013
988
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 11,695
$ 11,692
$ 11,860
Net interest margin, FTE
3.16
3.20
3.18
Supplementary data
Net Interest Income, non FTE
88.059
88.532
90.334
FTE income adjustment
2.023
2.013
1.980
Net Interest Income, FTE
90.082
90.545
92.314
(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.
(4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.
(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Commercial real estate
$ 10,270
$ 5,976
$ 4,762
$ 4,453
$ 5,288
Commercial and industrial loans
8,227
8,489
9,174
8,712
11,028
Residential mortgages
4,348
5,491
5,992
6,404
8,060
Consumer loans
1,124
1,392
1,526
1,838
2,260
Total non-performing loans
23,969
21,348
21,454
21,407
26,636
Repossessed assets
2,563
2,549
2,689
2,601
2,548
Total non-performing assets
$ 26,532
$ 23,897
$ 24,143
$ 24,008
$ 29,184
Total non-performing loans/total loans
0.26 %
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.24 %
0.30 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.23 %
0.20 %
0.20 %
0.19 %
0.24 %
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$ 112,167
$ 107,331
$ 105,357
$ 102,792
$ 100,219
Charged-off loans
(7,091)
(3,246)
(5,636)
(6,891)
(6,744)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
1,471
1,583
1,610
2,456
1,317
Net loans charged-off
(5,620)
(1,663)
(4,026)
(4,435)
(5,427)
Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses
5,500
6,499
6,000
7,000
8,000
Balance at end of period
$ 112,047
$ 112,167
$ 107,331
$ 105,357
$ 102,792
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
1.22 %
1.22 %
1.18 %
1.17 %
1.14 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
467 %
525 %
500 %
492 %
386 %
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$ (999)
$ 22
$ 292
$ 316
$ 97
Commercial and industrial loans
(1,009)
(711)
(1,772)
(2,309)
(3,345)
Residential mortgages
273
316
98
55
23
Home equity
3
8
193
83
208
Other consumer loans
(3,888)
(1,298)
(2,837)
(2,580)
(2,410)
Total, net
$ (5,620)
$ (1,663)
$ (4,026)
$ (4,435)
$ (5,427)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.24 %
0.07 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.24 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.16 %
0.13 %
0.18 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS
Balance
Percent
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
Balance
Percent of
30-89 Days delinquent
$ 18,526
0.20 %
$ 18,494
0.20 %
$ 27,682
0.30 %
$ 22,140
0.24 %
$ 18,700
0.21 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
6,280
0.07 %
11,672
0.13 %
5,882
0.06 %
5,537
0.06 %
5,744
0.06 %
Total accruing delinquent loans
24,806
0.27 %
30,166
0.33 %
33,564
0.36 %
27,677
0.30 %
24,444
0.27 %
Non-performing loans
23,969
0.26 %
21,348
0.23 %
21,454
0.24 %
21,407
0.24 %
26,636
0.30 %
Total delinquent and non-performing loans
$ 48,775
0.53 %
$ 51,514
0.56 %
$ 55,018
0.60 %
$ 49,084
0.54 %
$ 51,080
0.57 %
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Total non-interest income
$ 37,555
$ 20,133
$ (32,599)
$ (8,383)
$ 17,465
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,048)
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
-
-
49,909
25,057
-
Total operating non-interest income (1)
$ 21,507
$ 20,133
$ 17,310
$ 16,674
$ 17,465
Total revenue
(A)
$ 125,614
$ 108,665
$ 55,541
$ 80,038
$ 107,799
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,048)
-
-
-
-
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
-
-
49,909
25,057
-
Total operating revenue (1)
(B)
$ 109,566
$ 108,665
$ 105,450
$ 105,095
$ 107,799
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 71,960
$ 70,931
$ 76,020
$ 78,992
$ 76,513
Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
297
384
(3,617)
(3,669)
(2,607)
Operating non-interest expense (1)
(D)
$ 72,257
$ 71,315
$ 72,403
$ 75,323
$ 73,906
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 53,654
$ 37,734
$ (20,479)
$ 1,046
$ 31,286
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)
(B-D)
37,309
37,350
33,047
29,772
33,893
Net income/(loss)
$ 37,509
$ 24,025
$ (20,188)
$ (1,445)
$ 19,545
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,048)
-
-
-
-
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
-
-
49,909
25,057
-
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
(297)
(384)
3,617
3,669
2,607
Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit
3,625
(473)
(12,404)
(7,091)
(636)
Total operating income (1)
(E)
$ 24,789
$ 23,168
$ 20,934
$ 20,190
$ 21,516
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,695
$ 11,692
$ 11,755
$ 11,862
$ 11,860
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,050
1,013
1,018
966
988
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
(I)
1,034
995
999
946
967
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(89)
(115)
(114)
(143)
(218)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)
(K)
1,054
996
991
993
930
Total tangible assets, end of period (1)
(L)
11,588
12,202
12,128
12,411
12,119
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
42,982
42,959
43,415
43,501
43,822
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
42,454
42,508
43,028
43,101
43,347
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)
$ 0.88
$ 0.57
$ (0.47)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.45
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(E/N)
0.58
0.55
0.49
0.47
0.50
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)
(K/M)
24.53
23.18
22.84
22.82
21.23
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)
(K/L)
9.10
8.16
8.17
8.00
7.68
Performance ratios (2)
Return on equity
14.29
%
9.49
%
(7.93)
%
(0.60)
%
7.91
%
Operating return on equity (1)
(E/G)
9.44
9.15
8.23
8.36
8.71
Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
14.83
9.99
(7.73)
(0.24)
8.45
Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
(E+Q)/(I)
9.91
9.65
8.73
8.90
9.27
Return on assets
1.28
0.82
(0.69)
(0.05)
0.66
Operating return on assets (1)
(E/F)
0.85
0.79
0.71
0.68
0.73
Efficiency ratio (1)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
63.74
63.40
66.26
67.77
65.05
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)
(O)
N/M
N/M
N/M
$ 2,252
$ 1,979
Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)
(P)
N/M
N/M
N/M
(2,060)
(1,463)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
N/M
N/M
N/M
193
516
Effective tax rate
22.1
%
23.1
%
23.8
%
75.7
%
16.1
%
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 1,128
$ 1,140
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
$ 1,205
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
2,023
2,013
2,006
2,021
1,980
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts.
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
At or for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Total non-interest income
$ 25,089
$ 51,165
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,048)
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
49,909
-
Total operating non-interest income (1)
$ 58,950
$ 51,165
Total revenue
(A)
$ 289,820
$ 331,791
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,048)
-
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
49,909
-
Total operating revenue (1)
(B)
$ 323,681
$ 331,791
Total non-interest expense
(C)
$ 218,911
$ 222,516
Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses
(2,936)
(2,592)
Operating non-interest expense (1)
(D)
$ 215,975
$ 219,924
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
(A-C)
$ 70,909
$ 109,275
Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)
(B-D)
107,706
111,867
Net income
$ 41,346
$ 71,043
Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets
(16,048)
-
Adj: Loss on sale of AFS securities
49,909
-
Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses
2,936
2,592
Adj: Income taxes (expense)
(9,252)
(633)
Total operating income (1)
(E)
$ 68,891
$ 73,002
(in millions, except per share data)
Total average assets
(F)
$ 11,713
$ 11,830
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
1,027
990
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
(I)
1,009
967
Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period
(89)
(218)
Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)
(K)
1,054
930
Total tangible assets, end of period (1)
(L)
11,588
12,119
Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)
(M)
42,982
43,822
Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
(N)
42,658
43,640
Earnings per common share, diluted (1)
$ 0.97
$ 1.63
Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)
(E/N)
1.61
1.67
Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)
(K/M)
24.53
21.22
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)
(K/L)
9.10
7.67
Performance ratios (2)
Return on equity
5.37
%
9.57
%
Operating return on equity (1)
(E/G)
8.94
9.83
Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
5.80
10.16
Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)
(E+Q)/(I)
9.43
10.43
Return on assets
0.47
0.80
Operating return on assets (1)
(E/F)
0.78
0.82
Efficiency ratio (1)(6)
(D-Q)/(B+O+R)
64.45
62.65
Net interest margin, FTE
3.17
3.33
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)
(O)
N/M
$ 7,611
Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (5)
(P)
N/M
(5,959)
Net income on tax-credit investments
(O+P)
N/M
1,652
Intangible amortization
(Q)
$ 3,473
$ 3,615
Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment
(R)
6,042
5,850
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.
(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.
(4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.
(5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.
(6) As of January 1, 2024, the Company elected the proportional amortization method for certain tax credits eliminating the need to adjust the efficiency ratio for tax credit impacts
SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.