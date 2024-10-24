Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A2P56J | ISIN: US8256981031 | Ticker-Symbol: SP8
Frankfurt
24.10.24
08:22 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,200
-1,83 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHYFT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHYFT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,20015:57
10,90011,00015:58
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 13:31 Uhr
13 Leser
The Shyft Group, Inc.: The Shyft Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

  • Expanded gross margin to 20.4%, up 210 basis points year-over-year
  • Blue Arc Class 4 vehicle now in production with first customer deliveries expected in the fourth quarter
  • Maintained full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $45 to $50 million; positioned for significant profit growth in 2025

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
For the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023:

  • Sales of $194.1 million, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 3.6%, from $201.3 million
  • Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.13 per share; third quarter 2023 net income included a tax benefit of $2.0 million, primarily due to favorable adjustments for R&D tax credits
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million, or 7.4% of sales, an increase of $3.3 million, from $11.0 million, or 5.5% of sales; results include $6.1 million of EV program related costs versus $7.6 million in the prior year
  • Adjusted net income of $6.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2023
  • Consolidated backlog1 of $345.4 million as of September 30, 2024, down $119.0 million, or 25.6%, compared to $464.4 million as of September 30, 2023

"We are improving performance by the execution of our operational framework as we achieved adjusted EBITDA growth of 31% year-over-year. The Shyft team is highly engaged in driving operational and commercial improvements and we are seeing it in our results," said John Dunn, President and CEO.

2024 Financial Outlook
"In the quarter, Shyft delivered improved financial results while progressing key strategic initiatives, including the acquisition and initial integration of Independent Truck Upfitters. Our balance sheet remains solid as we achieved net leverage of 2.2x, which was meaningfully below our expectations for the third quarter. Based on our expected fourth quarter performance, we anticipate further improvement of our balance sheet and liquidity as we enter 2025, providing flexibility to invest capital going forward," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

Full-year 2024 outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

  • Sales of approximately $800 million; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $45 to $50 million, including EV spending of $20 to $25 million
  • Net income of $2.6 to $6.9 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 20%
  • Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.20
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.50
  • Capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million
  • Free cash flow of approximately $30 million

Dunn concluded, "Our team is committed to meeting our financial goals for the year and maintaining financial strength heading into 2025. As we integrate ITU and start Blue Arc production, the team is energized by Shyft's future growth prospects and opportunities to deliver value through a one Shyft mindset. Overall, while the operating environment is highly dynamic, Shyft is well positioned to grow profitably as end-markets turn more positive."

Footnote: 1.) Consolidated backlog does not reflect Blue Arc order activity

Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Shyft Group will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:
Webcast: https://theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts/
Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international)

About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at?TheShyftGroup.com.?

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2024 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. More information about factors that potentially could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS
MEDIA
 Sydney Machesky
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
586.413.4112

INVESTORS
 Randy Wilson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
[email protected]
248.727.3755

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


September 30,


December 31,


2024


2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,440


$ 9,957

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $496 and $276

99,255


79,573

Contract assets

32,237


50,305

Inventories

108,931


105,135

Other receivables - chassis pool agreements

31,592


34,496

Other current assets

6,364


7,462

Total current assets

299,819


286,928





Property, plant and equipment, net

83,773


83,437

Right of use assets - operating leases

40,524


45,827

Goodwill

64,902


48,880

Intangible assets, net

60,724


45,268

Net deferred tax asset

17,310


17,300

Other assets

2,382


2,409

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 569,434


$ 530,049

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 80,697


$ 99,855

Accrued warranty

8,827


7,231

Accrued compensation and related taxes

17,204


13,526

Contract liabilities

6,024


4,756

Operating lease liability

9,881


10,817

Other current liabilities and accrued expenses

10,659


11,965

Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements

31,592


34,496

Current portion of long-term debt

248


185

Total current liabilities

165,132


182,831





Other non-current liabilities

9,028


8,184

Long-term operating lease liability

32,377


36,724

Long-term debt, less current portion

110,234


50,144

Total liabilities

316,771


277,883

Shareholders' equity:




Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)

-


-

Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,482 and
34,303 outstanding

98,888


93,705

Retained earnings

153,775


158,461

Total shareholders' equity

252,663


252,166

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 569,434


$ 530,049

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023



















Sales


$

194,075



$

201,325



$

584,744



$

669,865


Cost of products sold



154,468




164,557




470,488




547,419


Gross profit



39,607




36,768




114,256




122,446



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development



4,200




5,225




12,425




18,064


Selling, general and administrative



30,078




27,419




94,704




89,978


Total operating expenses



34,278




32,644




107,129




108,042



















Operating income



5,329




4,124




7,127




14,404



















Other income (expense)

















Interest expense



(2,392)




(1,572)




(6,198)




(4,697)


Other income



138




15




315




209


Total other expense



(2,254)




(1,557)




(5,883)




(4,488)



















Income before income taxes



3,075




2,567




1,244




9,916


Income tax expense (benefit)



(48)




(1,951)




626




(965)


Net income



3,123




4,518




618




10,881


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



-




-




-




32



















Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc.


$

3,123



$

4,518



$

618



$

10,913



















Basic earnings per share


$

0.09



$

0.13



$

0.02



$

0.31


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.09



$

0.13



$

0.02



$

0.31



















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



34,474




34,604




34,399




34,863


Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



34,651




34,637




34,527




34,985


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)





Nine Months

Ended September 30,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

618


$

10,881


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization


14,488



12,360


Non-cash stock-based compensation expense


5,672



5,187


Loss on disposal of assets


167



132


Deferred income taxes


(9)



(614)


Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets


7,454



62,730


Changes in inventories


6,949



(15,039)


Changes in accounts payable


(21,509)



(25,194)


Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes


3,678



1,693


Changes in accrued warranty


1,596



(844)


Changes in other assets and liabilities


(1,888)



(6,474)


Net cash provided by operating activities


17,216



44,818









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(11,482)



(16,143)


Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


91



100


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired


(48,631)



(500)


Net cash used in investing activities


(60,022)



(16,543)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt


135,000



100,000


Payments on long-term debt


(75,000)



(101,000)


Payments of dividends


(5,222)



(5,392)


Purchase and retirement of common stock


-



(19,083)


Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards


(489)



(4,472)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


54,289



(29,947)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


11,483



(1,672)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


9,957



11,548


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

21,440


$

9,876










The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)






Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)













Business Segments













Fleet Vehicles



Specialty



Eliminations &










& Services



Vehicles



Other



Consolidated




Fleet vehicle sales

$

87,773


$

-


$

-


$

87,773




Motorhome chassis sales



-




11,194




-



11,194




Other specialty vehicle sales



-




66,983




850



67,833




Aftermarket parts and accessories sales



18,087




9,188




-



27,275




Total Sales

$

105,860


$

87,365


$

850


$

194,075





















Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,828


$

16,146


$

(11,630)

$

14,344




The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)








Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)















Business Segments













Fleet Vehicles



Specialty



Eliminations &










& Services



Vehicles



Other



Consolidated




Fleet vehicle sales

$

108,491


$

-


$

-


$

108,491




Motorhome chassis sales



-




20,519




-



20,519




Other specialty vehicle sales



-




50,557




444



51,001




Aftermarket parts and accessories sales



15,768




5,546




-



21,314




Total Sales

$

124,259


$

76,622


$

444


$

201,325





















Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,977


$

15,988


$

(12,977)


$

10,988



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)


Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)




Sept. 30, 2024



Jun. 30, 2024



Mar. 31, 2024




Dec. 31, 2023


Sept. 30, 2023


Fleet Vehicles and Services

$

267,952


$

294,586

$

356,089


$

325,003

$

383,448


Specialty Vehicles



77,456



59,856



83,334




84,269


80,983


Total Backlog

$

345,408


$

354,442

$

439,423


$

409,272

$

464,431





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

The Shyft Group, Inc.

2024

% of sales


2023

% of sales

Net income

$ 3,123

1.6 %


$ 4,518

2.2 %

Add (subtract):






Restructuring and other related charges

186



58


Acquisition related expenses and adjustments

1,225



149


Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

2,188



2,097


CEO transition

-



235


Tax effect of adjustments

(665)



(363)


Adjusted net income

$ 6,057

3.1 %


$ 6,694

3.3 %







Net income

$ 3,123

1.6 %


$ 4,518

2.2 %

Add (subtract):






Depreciation and amortization

5,278



4,310


Income tax benefit

(48)



(1,951)


Interest expense

2,392



1,572


EBITDA

$ 10,745

5.5 %


$ 8,449

4.2 %

Add:






Restructuring and other related charges

186



58


Acquisition related expenses and adjustments

1,225



149


Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

2,188



2,097


CEO transition

-



235


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,344

7.4 %


$ 10,988

5.5 %







Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.13


Add (subtract):






Restructuring and other related charges

-



-


Acquisition related expenses and adjustments

0.04



-


Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.06



0.06


CEO transition

-



0.01


Tax effect of adjustments

(0.01)



(0.01)


Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.18



$ 0.19


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

The Shyft Group, Inc.


2024



2023


Net cash provided by operating activities

$

17,216


$

44,818


Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(11,482)



(16,143)


Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


91



100


Free cash flow

$

5,825


$

28,775


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)





Outlook




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

The Shyft Group, Inc.



Low


Mid


High

Income from continuing operations



$ 2,600


$ 4,750


$ 6,900

Add:








Depreciation and amortization



21,000


20,450


19,900

Interest expense



8,400


8,400


8,400

Taxes



640


1,195


1,750

EBITDA



$ 32,640


$ 34,795


$ 36,950

Add:








Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges


12,360


12,705


13,050

Adjusted EBITDA



$ 45,000


$ 47,500


$ 50,000









Earnings per share



$ 0.07


$ 0.14


$ 0.20

Add:








Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges


0.35


0.36


0.37

Less tax effect of adjustments



(0.07)


(0.07)


(0.07)

Adjusted earnings per share



$ 0.35


$ 0.43


$ 0.50

SOURCE The Shyft Group, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
