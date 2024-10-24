The Shyft Group, Inc.: The Shyft Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

- Expanded gross margin to 20.4%, up 210 basis points year-over-year
- Blue Arc Class 4 vehicle now in production with first customer deliveries expected in the fourth quarter
- Maintained full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $45 to $50 million; positioned for significant profit growth in 2025
NOVI, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
For the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023:
- Sales of $194.1 million, a decrease of $7.2 million, or 3.6%, from $201.3 million
- Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.13 per share; third quarter 2023 net income included a tax benefit of $2.0 million, primarily due to favorable adjustments for R&D tax credits
- Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million, or 7.4% of sales, an increase of $3.3 million, from $11.0 million, or 5.5% of sales; results include $6.1 million of EV program related costs versus $7.6 million in the prior year
- Adjusted net income of $6.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2023
- Consolidated backlog1 of $345.4 million as of September 30, 2024, down $119.0 million, or 25.6%, compared to $464.4 million as of September 30, 2023
"We are improving performance by the execution of our operational framework as we achieved adjusted EBITDA growth of 31% year-over-year. The Shyft team is highly engaged in driving operational and commercial improvements and we are seeing it in our results," said John Dunn, President and CEO.
2024 Financial Outlook
"In the quarter, Shyft delivered improved financial results while progressing key strategic initiatives, including the acquisition and initial integration of Independent Truck Upfitters. Our balance sheet remains solid as we achieved net leverage of 2.2x, which was meaningfully below our expectations for the third quarter. Based on our expected fourth quarter performance, we anticipate further improvement of our balance sheet and liquidity as we enter 2025, providing flexibility to invest capital going forward," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.
Full-year 2024 outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:
- Sales of approximately $800 million; Assumes no Blue Arc EV revenue
- Adjusted EBITDA of $45 to $50 million, including EV spending of $20 to $25 million
- Net income of $2.6 to $6.9 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 20%
- Earnings per share of $0.07 to $0.20
- Adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 to $0.50
- Capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million
- Free cash flow of approximately $30 million
Dunn concluded, "Our team is committed to meeting our financial goals for the year and maintaining financial strength heading into 2025. As we integrate ITU and start Blue Arc production, the team is energized by Shyft's future growth prospects and opportunities to deliver value through a one Shyft mindset. Overall, while the operating environment is highly dynamic, Shyft is well positioned to grow profitably as end-markets turn more positive."
Footnote: 1.) Consolidated backlog does not reflect Blue Arc order activity
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at?TheShyftGroup.com.?
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 21,440
$ 9,957
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $496 and $276
99,255
79,573
Contract assets
32,237
50,305
Inventories
108,931
105,135
Other receivables - chassis pool agreements
31,592
34,496
Other current assets
6,364
7,462
Total current assets
299,819
286,928
Property, plant and equipment, net
83,773
83,437
Right of use assets - operating leases
40,524
45,827
Goodwill
64,902
48,880
Intangible assets, net
60,724
45,268
Net deferred tax asset
17,310
17,300
Other assets
2,382
2,409
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 569,434
$ 530,049
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 80,697
$ 99,855
Accrued warranty
8,827
7,231
Accrued compensation and related taxes
17,204
13,526
Contract liabilities
6,024
4,756
Operating lease liability
9,881
10,817
Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
10,659
11,965
Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements
31,592
34,496
Current portion of long-term debt
248
185
Total current liabilities
165,132
182,831
Other non-current liabilities
9,028
8,184
Long-term operating lease liability
32,377
36,724
Long-term debt, less current portion
110,234
50,144
Total liabilities
316,771
277,883
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)
-
-
Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,482 and
98,888
93,705
Retained earnings
153,775
158,461
Total shareholders' equity
252,663
252,166
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 569,434
$ 530,049
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales
$
194,075
$
201,325
$
584,744
$
669,865
Cost of products sold
154,468
164,557
470,488
547,419
Gross profit
39,607
36,768
114,256
122,446
Operating expenses:
Research and development
4,200
5,225
12,425
18,064
Selling, general and administrative
30,078
27,419
94,704
89,978
Total operating expenses
34,278
32,644
107,129
108,042
Operating income
5,329
4,124
7,127
14,404
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(2,392)
(1,572)
(6,198)
(4,697)
Other income
138
15
315
209
Total other expense
(2,254)
(1,557)
(5,883)
(4,488)
Income before income taxes
3,075
2,567
1,244
9,916
Income tax expense (benefit)
(48)
(1,951)
626
(965)
Net income
3,123
4,518
618
10,881
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
-
32
Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc.
$
3,123
$
4,518
$
618
$
10,913
Basic earnings per share
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.02
$
0.31
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.02
$
0.31
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
34,474
34,604
34,399
34,863
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,651
34,637
34,527
34,985
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine Months
Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
618
$
10,881
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
14,488
12,360
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
5,672
5,187
Loss on disposal of assets
167
132
Deferred income taxes
(9)
(614)
Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets
7,454
62,730
Changes in inventories
6,949
(15,039)
Changes in accounts payable
(21,509)
(25,194)
Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes
3,678
1,693
Changes in accrued warranty
1,596
(844)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(1,888)
(6,474)
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,216
44,818
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(11,482)
(16,143)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
91
100
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(48,631)
(500)
Net cash used in investing activities
(60,022)
(16,543)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
135,000
100,000
Payments on long-term debt
(75,000)
(101,000)
Payments of dividends
(5,222)
(5,392)
Purchase and retirement of common stock
-
(19,083)
Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards
(489)
(4,472)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
54,289
(29,947)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
11,483
(1,672)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
9,957
11,548
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
21,440
$
9,876
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)
Business Segments
Fleet Vehicles
Specialty
Eliminations &
& Services
Vehicles
Other
Consolidated
Fleet vehicle sales
$
87,773
$
-
$
-
$
87,773
Motorhome chassis sales
-
11,194
-
11,194
Other specialty vehicle sales
-
66,983
850
67,833
Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
18,087
9,188
-
27,275
Total Sales
$
105,860
$
87,365
$
850
$
194,075
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,828
$
16,146
$
(11,630)
$
14,344
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars)
Business Segments
Fleet Vehicles
Specialty
Eliminations &
& Services
Vehicles
Other
Consolidated
Fleet vehicle sales
$
108,491
$
-
$
-
$
108,491
Motorhome chassis sales
-
20,519
-
20,519
Other specialty vehicle sales
-
50,557
444
51,001
Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
15,768
5,546
-
21,314
Total Sales
$
124,259
$
76,622
$
444
$
201,325
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,977
$
15,988
$
(12,977)
$
10,988
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)
Sept. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sept. 30, 2023
Fleet Vehicles and Services
$
267,952
$
294,586
$
356,089
$
325,003
$
383,448
Specialty Vehicles
77,456
59,856
83,334
84,269
80,983
Total Backlog
$
345,408
$
354,442
$
439,423
$
409,272
$
464,431
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.
We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance.
Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and add proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our operations.
We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended September 30,
The Shyft Group, Inc.
2024
% of sales
2023
% of sales
Net income
$ 3,123
1.6 %
$ 4,518
2.2 %
Add (subtract):
Restructuring and other related charges
186
58
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
1,225
149
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
2,188
2,097
CEO transition
-
235
Tax effect of adjustments
(665)
(363)
Adjusted net income
$ 6,057
3.1 %
$ 6,694
3.3 %
Net income
$ 3,123
1.6 %
$ 4,518
2.2 %
Add (subtract):
Depreciation and amortization
5,278
4,310
Income tax benefit
(48)
(1,951)
Interest expense
2,392
1,572
EBITDA
$ 10,745
5.5 %
$ 8,449
4.2 %
Add:
Restructuring and other related charges
186
58
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
1,225
149
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
2,188
2,097
CEO transition
-
235
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 14,344
7.4 %
$ 10,988
5.5 %
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.09
$ 0.13
Add (subtract):
Restructuring and other related charges
-
-
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
0.04
-
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
0.06
0.06
CEO transition
-
0.01
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.19
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
The Shyft Group, Inc.
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
17,216
$
44,818
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(11,482)
(16,143)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
91
100
Free cash flow
$
5,825
$
28,775
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Outlook
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
The Shyft Group, Inc.
Low
Mid
High
Income from continuing operations
$ 2,600
$ 4,750
$ 6,900
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
21,000
20,450
19,900
Interest expense
8,400
8,400
8,400
Taxes
640
1,195
1,750
EBITDA
$ 32,640
$ 34,795
$ 36,950
Add:
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges
12,360
12,705
13,050
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 45,000
$ 47,500
$ 50,000
Earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.14
$ 0.20
Add:
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges
0.35
0.36
0.37
Less tax effect of adjustments
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.07)
Adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.35
$ 0.43
$ 0.50
