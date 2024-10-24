BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States (the "Company"), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Net Sales Increased 1.6% to $3.47 Billion

Comparable Store Sales Experienced a Slight Decrease of 0.2%

Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.24

Company Raises Lower End of Annual Guidance for Sales and Earnings

Definitive Agreement Reached to Acquire Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy

"We delivered on our expectations for the third quarter amid a tepid retail sales environment while advancing our Life Out Here strategy. The fundamentals of our business remain strong with ongoing market share gains. With nearly 50% of our stores in Project Fusion layout and more than 550 garden centers, we continue to invest in our stores, supply chain and capabilities that build customer loyalty and elevate the standard for our sector. My thanks and appreciation go out to the entire Tractor Supply team for their engagement and commitment to serving Life Out Here, especially during this challenging hurricane season," said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply.

"We remain very excited about the future for Tractor Supply to better serve our customers, capture market share, generate consistent, profitable growth and create ongoing long-term value for our shareholders. Today's announcement of our acquisition of Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, is a great example of unlocking new opportunities for growth. We look forward to bringing pet Rx to our 37 million Neighbor's Club members. As we look towards the back half of the decade, the team is energized to continue to capitalize on the many significant opportunities within our Life Out Here strategy and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 1.6% to $3.47 billion from $3.41 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net sales was driven by new store openings. Comparable store sales declined 0.2%, as compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by a comparable average transaction count increase of 0.3%, offset by a comparable average ticket decrease of 0.5%. Comparable store sales results reflect continued strength in big ticket categories, partially offset by declines in year-round discretionary categories. As expected, consumable, usable and edible products were modestly negative with positive unit growth offset by average unit price pressure.

Gross profit increased 3.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.25 billion in the prior year's third quarter, and gross margin increased 56 basis points to 37.2% from 36.7% in the prior year's third quarter. The gross margin rate increase was primarily attributable to ongoing lower transportation costs along with disciplined product cost management and the continued execution of an everyday low price strategy. These improvements in gross margin rate were partially offset by growth in big ticket categories, which have below chain-average margins.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased 6.2% to $965.8 million from $909.6 million in the prior year's third quarter. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased 119 basis points to 27.8% from 26.7% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in SG&A as a percent of net sales was primarily attributable to planned growth investments including the onboarding of a new distribution center, lapping a one-time depreciation expense benefit in the prior year of $11 million or approximately 35 basis points and modest deleverage of the Company's fixed costs given the slight decline in comparable store sales. These factors were partially offset by a disciplined focus on productivity, cost control and modest benefits from the Company's sale-leaseback strategy.

Operating income was $324.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $340.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The effective income tax rate was 22.3% compared to 23.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income decreased 5.3% to $241.5 million from $255.0 million. Diluted EPS decreased 3.9% to $2.24 compared to $2.33 in the third quarter of 2023. The above-mentioned one-time depreciation expense adjustment benefited the prior year's diluted EPS by $0.08.

The Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of its common stock for $149.8 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $117.8 million, returning a total of $267.6 million of capital to shareholders in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company opened 16 new Tractor Supply stores in the third quarter of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook

Based on year-to-date performance and its outlook, Tractor Supply is updating its financial guidance. For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects the following:

Updated Previous Net Sales $14.85 billion to $15.0 billion $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion Comparable Store Sales 0.0% to +1.0% (0.5%) to +1.0% Operating Margin Rate 9.8% to 10.1% 9.8% to 10.1% Net Income $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion Earnings per Diluted Share $10.10 to $10.40 $10.00 to $10.40

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company's more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need - anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 2,270 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding market share gains, value creation, customer trends, new stores and distribution centers, property development plans, return of capital, and financial guidance for 2024, including net sales, comparable store sales, operating margin rates, net income, earnings per diluted share, capital expenditures and plans, share repurchase, and sale-leaseback transactions. All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures, and may be affected by certain risks and uncertainties, any one, or a combination, of which could materially affect the results of the Company's operations. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as "will," "would," "intend," "expect," "continue," "believe," "anticipate," "optimistic," "forecasted" and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. As with any business, all phases of our operations are subject to facts outside of our control. These factors include, without limitation, those factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports or Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2024, which describes additional risks relating to the scrutiny of our social and environmental strategies, initiatives and targets and our policies related thereto, which could adversely affect public perception of our business, employee morale, customer or stockholder support and have a material adverse effect on our business, liquidity, financial condition, and/or results of operations. Forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company are based on knowledge of its business and the environment in which it operates, but because of the factors listed above, actual results could differ materially from those reflected by any forward-looking statements. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made are qualified by these cautionary statements and those contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

(Financial tables to follow)

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 % of % of % of % of Net Net Net Net Sales Sales Sales Sales Net sales $ 3,468,245 100.00 % $ 3,411,980 100.00 % $ 11,109,700 100.00 % $ 10,895,900 100.00 % Cost of merchandise sold 2,177,797 62.79 2,161,501 63.35 7,042,773 63.39 6,960,744 63.88 Gross profit 1,290,448 37.21 1,250,479 36.65 4,066,927 36.61 3,935,156 36.12 Selling, general and administrative expenses 852,299 24.57 819,311 24.01 2,590,637 23.32 2,500,704 22.95 Depreciation and amortization 113,550 3.27 90,263 2.65 327,107 2.94 289,775 2.66 Operating income 324,599 9.36 340,905 9.99 1,149,183 10.34 1,144,677 10.51 Interest expense, net 13,875 0.40 9,539 0.28 37,389 0.34 34,562 0.32 Income before income taxes 310,724 8.96 331,366 9.71 1,111,794 10.01 1,110,115 10.19 Income tax expense 69,254 2.00 76,365 2.24 246,960 2.22 250,792 2.30 Net income $ 241,470 6.96 % $ 255,001 7.47 % $ 864,834 7.78 % $ 859,323 7.89 % Net income per share: Basic $ 2.25 $ 2.34 $ 8.04 $ 7.85 Diluted $ 2.24 $ 2.33 $ 8.00 $ 7.81 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 107,167 108,774 107,614 109,415 Diluted 107,678 109,342 108,147 110,055 Dividends declared per common share outstanding $ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 3.30 $ 3.09

Note: Percent of net sales amounts may not sum to totals due to rounding.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net income $ 241,470 $ 255,001 $ 864,834 $ 859,323 Other comprehensive (loss) / income: Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of taxes (2,130 ) (924 ) (4,243 ) (1,983 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) / income (2,130 ) (924 ) (4,243 ) (1,983 ) Total comprehensive income $ 239,340 $ 254,077 $ 860,591 $ 857,340

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,294 $ 421,693 Inventories 3,082,519 2,834,247 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 199,967 278,174 Income taxes receivable 14,381 - Total current assets 3,483,161 3,534,114 Property and equipment, net 2,632,895 2,273,646 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,295,678 3,084,947 Goodwill and other intangible assets 269,520 267,329 Other assets 86,643 44,978 Total assets $ 9,767,897 $ 9,205,014 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,349,817 $ 1,412,186 Accrued employee compensation 53,065 49,957 Other accrued expenses 551,847 454,513 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 3,402 3,304 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 387,578 365,189 Income taxes payable - 33,647 Total current liabilities 2,345,709 2,318,796 Long-term debt 1,831,218 1,728,255 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 28,831 32,156 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,082,653 2,848,385 Deferred income taxes 48,800 30,006 Other long-term liabilities 141,926 136,285 Total liabilities 7,479,137 7,093,883 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,423 1,418 Additional paid-in capital 1,362,463 1,302,268 Treasury stock (5,869,286 ) (5,347,302 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,550 9,292 Retained earnings 6,791,610 6,145,455 Total stockholders' equity 2,288,760 2,111,131 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,767,897 $ 9,205,014

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 864,834 $ 859,323 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 327,107 289,775 (Gain)/loss on disposition of property and equipment (38,751 ) (27,460 ) Share-based compensation expense 35,124 45,150 Deferred income taxes (21,212 ) 8,082 Change in assets and liabilities: Inventories (436,665 ) (147,521 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,092 (28,647 ) Accounts payable 170,014 13,554 Accrued employee compensation (38,413 ) (73,019 ) Other accrued expenses (227 ) (53,795 ) Income taxes (11,920 ) 24,176 Other 44,627 28,308 Net cash provided by operating activities 903,610 937,926 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (538,018 ) (526,723 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 77,895 57,801 Proceeds from Orscheln acquisition net working capital settlement - 4,310 Proceeds from sale of Orscheln corporate headquarters and distribution center - 10,000 Net cash used in investing activities (460,123 ) (454,612 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under debt facilities 585,000 1,767,000 Repayments under debt facilities (485,000 ) (1,195,000 ) Debt discounts and issuance costs - (9,729 ) Principal payments under finance lease liabilities (1,317 ) (3,606 ) Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax obligations (23,618 ) (24,015 ) Repurchase of common stock (406,663 ) (480,407 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 32,516 19,853 Cash dividends paid to stockholders (355,182 ) (338,219 ) Net cash used in financing activities (654,264 ) (264,123 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (210,777 ) 219,191 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 397,071 202,502 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 186,294 $ 421,693 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 36,433 $ 29,011 Income taxes cash paid 278,273 215,637 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Non-cash accruals for property and equipment $ 75,332 $ 20,359 Increase of operating lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases 442,399 481,177 Increase of finance lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases - 450

Selected Financial and Operating Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Sales Information: Comparable store sales increase (decrease) (0.2 )% (0.4 )% - % 1.5 % New store sales (% of total sales) 2.0 % 4.6 % 2.0 % 4.6 % Average transaction value $ 58.87 $ 59.26 $ 60.48 $ 60.74 Comparable store average transaction value (decrease)/increase (a) (0.5 )% (0.3 )% (0.2 )% 1.0 % Comparable store average transaction count increase 0.3 % - % 0.3 % 0.4 % Total selling square footage (000's) 38,668 38,132 38,668 38,132 Exclusive brands (% of total sales) 29.1 % 29.3 % 28.8 % 29.5 % Imports (% of total sales) 10.4 % 11.1 % 10.8 % 11.3 % Store Count Information: Tractor Supply Beginning of period 2,254 2,181 2,216 2,147 New stores opened 16 17 54 51 Stores closed - - - - End of period 2,270 2,198 2,270 2,198 Petsense by Tractor Supply Beginning of period 205 192 198 186 New stores opened - 4 7 10 Stores closed - (1 ) - (1 ) End of period 205 195 205 195 Consolidated end of period 2,475 2,393 2,475 2,393 Pre-opening costs (000's) $ 2,240 $ 2,743 $ 6,853 $ 10,685 Balance Sheet Information: Average inventory per store (000's) (b) $ 1,161.6 $ 1,114.2 $ 1,161.6 $ 1,114.2 Inventory turns (annualized) 3.03 3.34 3.28 3.48 Share repurchase program: Cost (000's) (c) $ 151,342 $ 136,778 $ 410,431 $ 491,394 Average purchase price per share $ 267.13 $ 214.45 $ 259.22 $ 222.20

(a) Comparable store average transaction value changes include the impact of transaction value changes achieved on the current period change in transaction count. (b) Assumes average inventory cost, excluding inventory in transit. (c) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company's share repurchases are subject to a 1% excise tax as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Excise taxes incurred on share repurchases represent direct costs of the repurchase and are recorded as a part of the cost basis of the shares within treasury stock. Note: Comparable store metrics percentages may not sum to total due to rounding.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Capital Expenditures (millions): Existing stores $ 75.6 $ 84.1 $ 209.8 $ 246.2 New stores, relocated stores and stores not yet opened 59.1 10.8 178.8 72.3 Information technology 35.7 35.3 95.8 86.4 Distribution center capacity and improvements 13.0 46.7 45.2 120.4 Corporate and other 4.8 0.2 8.4 1.4 Total $ 188.2 $ 177.1 $ 538.0 $ 526.7

