" While the two-wheel industry has been challenging in 2024, especially for EV products in the U.S., the Company had reasons to celebrate in Q3, including being awarded best 2024 electric bike by Motor Cycle News and enjoying a global moment for S2 Del Mar® in August in Paris. In Q3, the Company continued to retail more on-road electric motorcycles in the U.S. than any other brand in the market and plans to announce a new product segment at EICMA in November, that we believe will meaningfully expand our current addressable market," said Karim Donnez, CEO, LiveWire.

Third Quarter 2024 Summary of Results

Unit sales of 99 electric motorcycles, a double digit increase over third quarter 2023, which contributed to a triple digit increase in year-to-date unit sales over same period 2023

Consolidated selling, administrative and engineering expenses decreased by $1.4 million compared to the third quarter 2023, while consolidated operating loss increased by $1.2 million driven by a decrease in revenue from electric balance bikes

Completed streamlining of headcount and relocation of LiveWire Labs to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

LiveWire Group, Inc. - Consolidated Results

$ in millions* 3rd quarter 2024 2023 Change Motorcycle Units 99 50 98% Electric Balance Bike Units 3,442 7,231 (52%) Consolidated Revenue $4.4 $8.1 (45%) Electric Motorcycles $1.2 $1.3 (10%) STACYC $3.2 $6.8 (52%) Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) ($26.5) ($25.3) (5%) Electric Motorcycles ($25.0) ($25.7) 3% STACYC ($1.5) $0.4 (479%) Net Loss ($22.7) ($14.6) (56%) *Amounts may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

The Company's consolidated net loss was $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the same period of the prior year driven by the segment results noted below, a decrease of $1.5 million in interest income and a decrease of $5.5 million in non-operating income related to the decrease in fair value of the outstanding warrants as of September 30, 2024 as compared to prior year.

LiveWire Group, Inc. is comprised of two business segments:

Electric Motorcycles - focused on the sale of electric motorcycles and related products

STACYC - focused on the sale of electric balance bikes for kids and related products

Electric Motorcycles

Electric Motorcycles revenue decreased $129 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 despite higher unit sales in the quarter compared to the prior year period. The lower revenue was primarily due to product mix compared to the prior year period and a reserve for estimated future returns. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses, including costs related to streamlining of headcount and the relocation of LiveWire Labs, decreased $1.6 million compared to the prior year largely as a result of overall further cost reduction initiatives taken during the year. In line with our expectations, operating loss decreased by $726 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2023 driven by decreases in selling, administrative and engineering expenses.

STACYC

In line with our expectations, STACYC's operating income was down compared to same quarter in 2023 primarily due to a reduction in third party branded distributor volumes. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses increased by $209 thousand primarily driven by planned product development costs relating to increased spend for new models.

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is revising its unit sales guidance and now expects:

Electric Motorcycle sales of 600 to 1,000 revenue units

For the full year 2024, the Company reaffirms its previous revised guidance and continues to expect:

LiveWire Group operating loss of $105 to $115 million

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com

LiveWire Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Revenue, net $ 4,445 $ 8,144 $ 15,872 $ 22,932 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 5,965 7,052 23,301 23,516 Selling, administrative and engineering expense 25,005 26,435 77,683 81,650 Total operating costs and expenses 30,970 33,487 100,984 105,166 Operating loss (26,525 ) (25,343 ) (85,112 ) (82,234 ) Interest income 1,252 2,726 4,864 8,172 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 2,581 8,038 9,131 (2,332 ) Loss before income taxes (22,692 ) (14,579 ) (71,117 ) (76,394 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 2 (1 ) 26 63 Net loss $ (22,694 ) $ (14,578 ) $ (71,143 ) $ (76,457 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 203,250 202,529 203,174 202,448

LiveWire Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,442 $ 167,904 Accounts receivable, net 1,670 4,295 Accounts receivable from related party 541 3,402 Inventories, net 33,358 32,122 Other current assets 3,363 3,004 Total current assets 127,374 210,727 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,863 37,682 Goodwill 8,327 8,327 Deferred tax assets 6 4 Lease assets 965 1,868 Intangible assets, net 1,122 1,347 Other long-term assets 5,641 6,192 Total assets $ 178,298 $ 266,147 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,865 $ 3,554 Accounts payable to related party 14,501 20,371 Accrued liabilities 19,064 21,189 Current portion of lease liabilities 512 1,152 Total current liabilities 35,942 46,266 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 491 792 Deferred tax liabilities 112 93 Warrant liabilities 3,188 12,319 Other long-term liabilities 908 814 Total liabilities 40,641 60,284 Shareholders' equity: Preferred Stock - - Common Stock 20 20 Treasury Stock (2,896 ) (1,969 ) Additional paid-in-capital 343,666 339,783 Accumulated deficit (203,131 ) (131,988 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2 ) 17 Total shareholders' equity 137,657 205,863 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 178,298 $ 266,147

LiveWire Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (71,143 ) $ (76,457 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7,737 2,814 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (9,131 ) 2,332 Stock compensation expense 3,883 6,566 Provision for doubtful accounts 25 45 Deferred income taxes 17 63 Inventory write-down 4,294 1,664 Cloud computing arrangements development costs - (470 ) Other, net (477 ) (677 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,600 (2,313 ) Accounts receivable from related party 2,861 (128 ) Inventories (5,530 ) (5,238 ) Other current assets (113 ) 2,679 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,143 ) (2,149 ) Accounts payable to related party (5,870 ) 15,393 Net cash used by operating activities (71,990 ) (55,876 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (6,661 ) (10,970 ) Net cash used by investing activities (6,661 ) (10,970 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (927 ) - Proceeds received from exercise of warrants (Note 7) - 1,554 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (927 ) 1,554 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 116 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (79,462 ) $ (65,292 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period $ 167,904 $ 265,240 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (79,462 ) (65,292 ) Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 88,442 $ 199,948

