"While the two-wheel industry has been challenging in 2024, especially for EV products in the U.S., the Company had reasons to celebrate in Q3, including being awarded best 2024 electric bike by Motor Cycle News and enjoying a global moment for S2 Del Mar® in August in Paris. In Q3, the Company continued to retail more on-road electric motorcycles in the U.S. than any other brand in the market and plans to announce a new product segment at EICMA in November, that we believe will meaningfully expand our current addressable market," said Karim Donnez, CEO, LiveWire.
Third Quarter 2024 Summary of Results
- Unit sales of 99 electric motorcycles, a double digit increase over third quarter 2023, which contributed to a triple digit increase in year-to-date unit sales over same period 2023
- Consolidated selling, administrative and engineering expenses decreased by $1.4 million compared to the third quarter 2023, while consolidated operating loss increased by $1.2 million driven by a decrease in revenue from electric balance bikes
- Completed streamlining of headcount and relocation of LiveWire Labs to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
LiveWire Group, Inc. - Consolidated Results
$ in millions*
3rd quarter
2024
2023
Change
Motorcycle Units
99
50
98%
Electric Balance Bike Units
3,442
7,231
(52%)
Consolidated Revenue
$4.4
$8.1
(45%)
Electric Motorcycles
$1.2
$1.3
(10%)
STACYC
$3.2
$6.8
(52%)
Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
($26.5)
($25.3)
(5%)
Electric Motorcycles
($25.0)
($25.7)
3%
STACYC
($1.5)
$0.4
(479%)
Net Loss
($22.7)
($14.6)
(56%)
*Amounts may not add or recalculate due to rounding.
The Company's consolidated net loss was $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the same period of the prior year driven by the segment results noted below, a decrease of $1.5 million in interest income and a decrease of $5.5 million in non-operating income related to the decrease in fair value of the outstanding warrants as of September 30, 2024 as compared to prior year.
LiveWire Group, Inc. is comprised of two business segments:
- Electric Motorcycles - focused on the sale of electric motorcycles and related products
- STACYC - focused on the sale of electric balance bikes for kids and related products
Electric Motorcycles
Electric Motorcycles revenue decreased $129 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 despite higher unit sales in the quarter compared to the prior year period. The lower revenue was primarily due to product mix compared to the prior year period and a reserve for estimated future returns. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses, including costs related to streamlining of headcount and the relocation of LiveWire Labs, decreased $1.6 million compared to the prior year largely as a result of overall further cost reduction initiatives taken during the year. In line with our expectations, operating loss decreased by $726 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2023 driven by decreases in selling, administrative and engineering expenses.
STACYC
In line with our expectations, STACYC's operating income was down compared to same quarter in 2023 primarily due to a reduction in third party branded distributor volumes. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses increased by $209 thousand primarily driven by planned product development costs relating to increased spend for new models.
2024 Financial Outlook
For the full year 2024, the Company is revising its unit sales guidance and now expects:
- Electric Motorcycle sales of 600 to 1,000 revenue units
For the full year 2024, the Company reaffirms its previous revised guidance and continues to expect:
- LiveWire Group operating loss of $105 to $115 million
About LiveWire
LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com
LiveWire Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenue, net
$
4,445
$
8,144
$
15,872
$
22,932
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
5,965
7,052
23,301
23,516
Selling, administrative and engineering expense
25,005
26,435
77,683
81,650
Total operating costs and expenses
30,970
33,487
100,984
105,166
Operating loss
(26,525
)
(25,343
)
(85,112
)
(82,234
)
Interest income
1,252
2,726
4,864
8,172
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
2,581
8,038
9,131
(2,332
)
Loss before income taxes
(22,692
)
(14,579
)
(71,117
)
(76,394
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
2
(1
)
26
63
Net loss
$
(22,694
)
$
(14,578
)
$
(71,143
)
$
(76,457
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.38
)
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
203,250
202,529
203,174
202,448
LiveWire Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
88,442
$
167,904
Accounts receivable, net
1,670
4,295
Accounts receivable from related party
541
3,402
Inventories, net
33,358
32,122
Other current assets
3,363
3,004
Total current assets
127,374
210,727
Property, plant and equipment, net
34,863
37,682
Goodwill
8,327
8,327
Deferred tax assets
6
4
Lease assets
965
1,868
Intangible assets, net
1,122
1,347
Other long-term assets
5,641
6,192
Total assets
$
178,298
$
266,147
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,865
$
3,554
Accounts payable to related party
14,501
20,371
Accrued liabilities
19,064
21,189
Current portion of lease liabilities
512
1,152
Total current liabilities
35,942
46,266
Long-term portion of lease liabilities
491
792
Deferred tax liabilities
112
93
Warrant liabilities
3,188
12,319
Other long-term liabilities
908
814
Total liabilities
40,641
60,284
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Stock
-
-
Common Stock
20
20
Treasury Stock
(2,896
)
(1,969
)
Additional paid-in-capital
343,666
339,783
Accumulated deficit
(203,131
)
(131,988
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2
)
17
Total shareholders' equity
137,657
205,863
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
178,298
$
266,147
LiveWire Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(71,143
)
$
(76,457
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
7,737
2,814
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(9,131
)
2,332
Stock compensation expense
3,883
6,566
Provision for doubtful accounts
25
45
Deferred income taxes
17
63
Inventory write-down
4,294
1,664
Cloud computing arrangements development costs
-
(470
)
Other, net
(477
)
(677
)
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
2,600
(2,313
)
Accounts receivable from related party
2,861
(128
)
Inventories
(5,530
)
(5,238
)
Other current assets
(113
)
2,679
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,143
)
(2,149
)
Accounts payable to related party
(5,870
)
15,393
Net cash used by operating activities
(71,990
)
(55,876
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(6,661
)
(10,970
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(6,661
)
(10,970
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(927
)
-
Proceeds received from exercise of warrants (Note 7)
-
1,554
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
(927
)
1,554
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
116
-
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
$
(79,462
)
$
(65,292
)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
$
167,904
$
265,240
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(79,462
)
(65,292
)
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
$
88,442
$
199,948
