

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $3.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $3.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $3.168 billion from $2.924 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $143 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.25 vs. $3.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.168 Bln vs. $2.924 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.32 to $3.52 Full year EPS guidance: $11.90 to $12.10 Full year revenue guidance: Growth of ~7%



