

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After two weeks of wait due to unfavorable weather conditions, SpaceX's Crew-8 mission astronauts departed the International space station Wednesday.



Pending weather conditions, the four astronauts are expected to splashdown at approximately 3:29 a.m. ET, Friday, at one of the multiple zones off the coast of Florida, NASA said.



The SpaceX Crew-8 mission team's departure from the space station has been delayed for the past several days due to rough weather conditions near the splashdown zones off the Florida coast.



American astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, were originally scheduled to leave the space station over the summer, but they had to stay back to assist Boeing's failed crewed test flight.



Their return date was postponed to early this month, but Hurricane Milton came in the way.



The quartet will return important and time-sensitive research to Earth after completing a seven-month science expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory.



