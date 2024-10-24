

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (CCTG) is up over 64% at $2.86. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 43% at $2.53. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is up over 27% at $3.16. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is up over 21% at $6.27. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 15% at $2.97. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is up over 13% at $242.91. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) is up over 11% at $22.50. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) is up over 11% at $16.60. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) is up over 11% at $1.95. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) is up over 10% at $304.01. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is up over 10% at $19.20. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is up over 9% at $5.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is up over 8% at $310.00. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA) is up over 7% at $30.38.



In the Red



Orangekloud Technology Inc. (ORKT) is down over 61% at $2.94. Beyond, Inc. (BYON) is down over 19% at $7.70. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is down over 16% at $2.90. ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is down over 12% at $246.06. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is down over 12% at $2.20. Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (PC) is down over 12% at $1.21. Chanson International Holding (CHSN) is down over 11% at $9.10. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is down over 10% at $2.75. La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) is down over 10% at $1.01. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 6% at $1.22.



