GEIOS Technologies Wins 600 MW PPA, Driving Clean Energy Expansion Across Southeast Asia

GEIOS Technologies has secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Electricité du Laos (EDL) for a 600 MW geothermal energy project in Champassak, Lao PDR. This partnership marks the largest geothermal project in Southeast Asia and positions GEIOS as a key player in the region's clean energy transition. The project will be rolled out in phases, with 150 MW expected to be operational by 2026 and the remaining capacity online by 2028.The PPA ensures a continuous supply of carbon-free geothermal energy, supporting the energy needs of Southeast Asia and providing power to Singapore's growing data center industry. Initial drilling in the Champassak area revealed favorable geological conditions, reducing costs and drilling times, showcasing the efficiency of GEIOS's proprietary Enhanced Quantum Geothermal (EQG) technology.GEIOS's EQG technology integrates quantum physics, nanotechnology, and AI for optimal energy production, reducing the surface footprint while improving scalability and cost-efficiency. This project aligns with Lao PDR's efforts to diversify its energy mix beyond hydropower and strengthen its export capabilities to neighboring countries.

GEIOS Technologies, a pioneer in enhanced nanotech geothermal energy, announces it has secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Electricité du Laos (EDL) for a massive 600 MW geothermal project in Champassak, Lao PDR. This agreement, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, positions GEIOS at the forefront of the region's clean energy revolution.

Following a competitive evaluation, GEIOS was selected by EDL and the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines to deliver reliable, renewable geothermal power, addressing the surging energy demands across Southeast Asia. The project will be implemented in phases, with an ambitious timeline of 150 MW operational by the end of 2026 and the next phase capacity coming online by 2028.

This PPA comes as Southeast Asian nations, particularly Lao PDR, seek to diversify their energy mix and reduce reliance on hydropower for exports to neighboring countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, China, and Vietnam. The 25-year agreement guarantees a continuous supply of 24/7 carbon-free geothermal energy, providing a stable and cost-effective power solution crucial for Singapore's growing data center industry and overall economic development.

Mr. Vangsakoun Yingyong, CEO of EDL, stated, "This partnership with GEIOS represents a pivotal moment in Laos' energy strategy. Their EQG technology offers the stable, clean power we need to meet our domestic needs and export commitments. This project will significantly enhance our ability to provide reliable energy to Singapore and other neighboring countries."

Initial drilling by the government in Champassak has yielded exceptional results, with significantly faster drilling times and lower costs due to favorable geological conditions. These outcomes underscore the scalability and efficiency of GEIOS's proprietary Enhanced Quantum Geothermal (EQG) technology.

Shad AM SERROUNE, CEO of GEIOS Technologies, added, "This agreement with EDL is a testament to the scalability and reliability of our EQG technology. We're not just providing energy; we're driving a clean energy revolution that will reshape the future of power generation in Southeast Asia and globally."

GEIOS's EQG technology uniquely combines quantum physics, nanotechnology, and metamaterials with advanced AI and real-time geochemistry analysis. This innovative approach delivers highly efficient, scalable, and reliable renewable energy systems, optimizing both energy production and reservoir management.

The technology employs a revolutionary multi-stage subsurface design that concentrates the majority of operations underground. This approach significantly reduces the above-ground footprint to mere meters, allowing for optimal energy extraction while minimizing environmental disruption. This feature not only enhances the project's efficiency but also leads to reduced costs and substantial savings.

About GEIOS Technologies: Founded in 2019, GEIOS Technologies is committed to accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy through innovative geothermal solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge nanotechnology and metamaterials, GEIOS delivers highly efficient, scalable, and reliable renewable energy systems, supporting clients worldwide in their pursuit of clean, responsible power generation.

About EDL: Electricité du Laos (EDL) is the national utility of Laos, responsible for power generation, transmission, and distribution. A leader in energy export, EDL supplies power to Thailand, Cambodia, China, and Vietnam. With this new geothermal project, EDL strengthens its position as a key player in Southeast Asia's evolving energy landscape.

