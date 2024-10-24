Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Maxwell Biosciences is developing a new type of anti-infective drug designed to improve upon natural immune system peptides. The company announced today it has been selected to receive a nearly $3M award from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). MTEC works in cooperation with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Maxwell received this award for its proposal titled "Pathogen-Agnostic Claromer® Prophylactic to Prevent Infection in Battlefield Wounds." The award will be used to fund in vitro, ex vivo and in vivo preclinical studies of Claromer® compound candidates intended to help select the most promising candidates for preventing wound infection in the battlefield setting. Maxwell's award is presented in collaboration with the Experimental Therapeutics Branch (ET) of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), a subordinate federal laboratory of the USAMRDC, and the Combat Wound Infections Department (CWID)/Operationally Relevant Infections Department (ORI) of the Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC).

"As a military veteran, it is an honor for the Maxwell team to lead the way in shielding our warfighters with highly advanced antimicrobial protection modeled on the intelligence of the human immune system," remarked Scotch McClure, CEO of Maxwell Biosciences. "Our pathogen-agnostic Claromers® continue to demonstrate remarkable efficacy and safety in preclinical studies against deadly bacterial and fungal pathogens, as well as almost all enveloped viruses targeted in other studies. If these protective effects continue as we expect they will when applied to battlefield wound care, this would be a game changer."

About the USAMRDC

The USAMRDC is the Army's medical material developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. USAMRDC produces medical solutions for the battlefield with a focus on various areas of biomedical research, including military infectious diseases; combat casualty care; military operational medicine; and medical, chemical, and biological defense. For more about USAMRDC, visit https://mrdc.health.mil/. WRAIR is a subordinate federal laboratory of the USAMRDC within the Defense Health Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.

About MTEC

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a 501(c)(3) biomedical technology consortium that is internationally dispersed, collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the USAMRDC. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel and civilians. To find out more about MTEC, visit https://mtec-sc.org/.

About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a pre-clinical drug platform company that develops Claromers®, synthetic small molecules that mimic and improve upon natural immune system peptides. Inspired by nature, these deep tech breakthrough molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus, and pan-Influenza A (avian, swine, and human) in destroying not just viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms with a single compound, while safely preserving healthy cells. This new "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in lab-grown human tissues and in multiple animal studies and is shelf-stable - removing the need for refrigeration in storage. The compounds imitate key components of the innate immune system: humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans, and experienced life science executives.

To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Disclaimer

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227677.

SOURCE: Maxwell Biosciences, Inc.