Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CE-LINK Bypass Technology: The Magic of Keeping Portable Power Station Uninterrupted

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the popularity of outdoor pursuits and the demand for mobile working lifestyles soar, the market cries out for more proficient, convenient, and reliable power solutions. Through its meticulous market analysis, CE-LINK has discerned that most users aspire for an innovative solution that allows them to keep their electronic devices charged even while the portable power station is recharging.

CE-LINK Portable Power Station Bypass Function

Conventional portable power stations often disrupt the power flow to devices during charging, posing a hurdle for gadgets requiring an unwavering power supply. To tackle this predicament, CE-LINK boasts a bypass functionality that ensures a seamless power experience, without compromising on either convenience or reliability.

The bypass function allows a portable power station to draw power directly from an external AC power source (the grid) and direct that energy to the equipment. The energy from the AC power source is connected to the unit from the "bypass", essentially turning the station into a direct power source, allowing for an uninterrupted power flow.

Intelligent power supply switching

With the built-in intelligent power management system, the bypass function automatically switches the power supply mode according to the battery status and external power supply, eliminating the need for manual operation.

Improved Energy Efficiency

Directly using an external power supply can reduce the energy conversion loss caused by first charging and then discharging the battery to the equipment, and improve the efficiency of energy utilization.

Extend Battery Life

The key effect of the Bypass function is to extend battery life. By intelligently switching to the direct power supply mode while the device itself is charging, unnecessary discharging of the battery is reduced, allowing the battery to maintain better performance and staying power.

Instant High Power Output

For certain high-powered devices that demand immediate startup, relying solely on battery power may not be adequate to meet their power demands instantly. With the bypass mode engaged, the external power supply can be utilized directly, providing sufficient power to ensure the equipment starts up swiftly.

Safety and Protection

The CE-LINK portable power station features an intelligent system that monitors and protects against abnormal conditions by automatically cutting off circuits. It operates in bypass mode to secure devices charging from the grid. This power station provides peace of mind for outdoor activities, remote work, or power outages, ensuring that outdoor devices and home electronics can run simultaneously without interruption.

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK has become a globally trusted provider of portable power station solutions. At CE-LINK, innovation is at the center of everything we do. We are committed to developing sustainable energy solutions, from powerful portable power stations to environmentally friendly solar charging systems. As the world's energy needs continue to evolve, CE-LINK is focused on pushing the limits of portable power plant technology and improving the user experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538172/CE_LINK_Portable_Power_Station_Bypass_Function.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ce-link-bypass-technology-the-magic-of-keeping-portable-power-station-uninterrupted-302285419.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.