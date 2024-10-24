Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 857054 | ISIN: JP3762600009
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
88 Leser
Enfinity Global closes an initial $97 million structured credit facility from Nomura in the US

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global, a leader in renewable energy, today announced that it has successfully closed a $97 million structured credit facility with Nomura, a global financial institution, for a 608 MW portfolio of solar assets currently in operation or under construction spanning the CAISO, WECC, and SERC markets within the U.S.

Enfinity Global Logo

The asset-based credit facility provides both development and construction financing for Enfinity's development and ready-to-build projects, along with strategic refinancing for its operational fleet. The facility contemplates a potential upsize of up to $400 million to continue driving Enfinity's US development and construction portfolio forward.

Enfinity Global has an existing US portfolio of 14.8 GW of solar PV and energy storage with land and interconnection in place, plus an additional 33 GW under negotiation. The company expects to have over 1 GW of solar and storage assets operational and under construction in the U.S. over the next 12 months.

"Nomura has been a foundational financing partner to Enfinity in the U.S. and Japan as we accelerate the expansion of our global IPP platform", said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Nomura's model allows for flexibility in capital formation and deployment, thus creating momentum for our portfolio; we are grateful for their continued support."

"We are pleased to have another opportunity to partner with Enfinity as it continues to build on its track record of successful deployment of large-scale clean energy assets supporting the energy transition," Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura Infrastructure & Power Business ("IPB") commented. "We look forward to continuing to support Enfinity's ambitious growth in the industry"

Alain Halimi, Managing Director Nomura IPB added "we are pleased to partner with Enfinity in providing this innovative credit facility to support its high-quality and diversified portfolio. Our partnership with Enfinity demonstrates Nomura's commitment to provide customized strategic financing solutions to leading renewable energy developers."

About Enfinity Global
Enfinity Global is a leading US-based renewable energy and sustainability services company that was established in 2019. The company owns a 26.8 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 33 GW under negotiation across the U.S. With offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity aims to make a significant contribution to a sustainable net zero carbon economy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907378/Enfinity_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinity-global-closes-an-initial-97-million-structured-credit-facility-from-nomura-in-the-us-302285784.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
