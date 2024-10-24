Coronado Research Limited announce appointment of Professor Jennifer Visser-Rogers as Chief Scientific Officer

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research announced today that Professor Jennifer Visser-Rogers has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer. Jennifer brings with her a broad portfolio of scientific achievement across academia and industry. She has significant experience of leading research teams in the Clinical Research space and remains at the forefront of innovation in drug development programs. She has previously grown expert strategic consulting groups, mentoring influential and talented thought leaders.

A former Vice President of the Royal Statistical Society, Jennifer is the incoming President of the International Biometrics Society, British and Irish Region, and was named one of the Twenty Women in Data and Tech for 2024 by Women in Data®.

Coronado Research CEO, Andrew MacGarvey said "I am delighted to add Jen to the Coronado team. As Chief Scientific Officer, she will ensure that our service offering remains true to our vision. She brings significant experience in novel methodologies, something that is key to evolving clinical trials. Jen will combine high-calibre research with commercial understanding to build out our service offerings to accelerate drug development and ensure new treatments better meet market needs."

Professor Visser-Rogers commented, "Andrew and I have enjoyed working together before, so I jumped at the chance to work with him again to build a data-driven company that will transform the drug development process. I have always been an advocate for innovation and challenging the status quo where it is no longer fit for purpose. I am very excited to be given the opportunity to make a difference in the industry with Coronado Research."

She added, "The clinical trial space is changing with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies, but the importance of the human-in-the-loop to design, develop, and implement them cannot be understated. As regulators also become more open to innovative and complex trial designs, Coronado will work with Sponsors to ensure that they are extracting the most value from their data, all the way from Regulatory Strategy through to Market Access."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

