Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
24.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
Qobuz, the leader in high-quality music streaming, expands into Japan

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qobuz, the French pioneer in high-quality music streaming, takes a major step with its launch in Japan, the world's second-largest music market. This expansion marks a decisive turning point in its international development.

Qobuz Logo

A strategic expansion into a key market

Qobuz enters the Japanese market, its 26th country. This move is part of the platform's accelerated international expansion: since its launch in the United States in 2019, Qobuz has entered 15 new markets in just four years.

Qobuz's move into Japan, following the acquisition of e-onkyo music in 2021, marks its commitment to a high-potential market, in a country where the offering remains limited and dominated by a few major players. Japan, known for its demanding audience in terms of sound quality, appears to be a promising market for Qobuz.

Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz, comments: "We are proud to offer the Japanese a valuable musical experience combining exceptional sound quality, editorial richness, and musical discovery. This expansion into the world's second-largest music market comes at an ideal time and strengthens our position as the undisputed benchmark for high-quality streaming and downloading."

Qobuz, the alternative to the streaming giants

As a global reference in high-quality sound, Qobuz stands out for its singular approach. The platform offers a unique experience combining three fundamental pillars: high-resolution streaming, high-resolution downloads, and cutting-edge editorial content. The platform offers an incomparable listening experience with uncompromised and uncompressed audio quality (16-bit to 24-Bit/up to 192 kHz, DXD and DSD).

Qobuz is a true cultural medium, offering a dedicated community of music enthusiasts an environment conducive to rich and varied music discovery. Its magazine features a rich editorial content, eclectic musical selections, and hand-crafted playlists covering all genres.

In Japan, users will benefit from the Qobuz offer, combining streaming and downloading.

Read the full press release here.

About Qobuz
Founded in 2007, Qobuz is a French streaming and downloading platform and a pioneer in high-quality sound, accessible in 26 countries. With over 100 million tracks in lossless quality (CD), high-resolution quality (24-bit up to 192 kHz), DXD, and DSD, Qobuz offers the richest Hi-Res catalog and exclusive editorial content. Qobuz is a Hi-Res Audio licensee of the Japan Audio Society (JAS).

Contact: Catherine Reichert: catherine.reichert@qobuz.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539495/Qobuz_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qobuz-the-leader-in-high-quality-music-streaming-expands-into-japan-302285800.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
