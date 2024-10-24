Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5220 | ISIN: DE00CELONIS0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CELONIS SE Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 15:12 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashling Partners Wins Celonis Partner of the Year at Celosphere 2024

MUNICH, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashling Partners has been named Celonis Partner of the Year in the North American category. Announced at the Celosphere 2024 event, this award celebrates Ashling's role as global leaders in the Intelligent Automation space and vital contributors to the Celonis platform.

Driving Impactful Business Transformation

"We are thrilled to be named the Celonis Game Changer NAM Partner of the Year," says Don Sweeney, Co-Founder at Ashling Partners. "This recognition reflects our dedication to driving impactful business transformation for our clients through process mining and continuous improvement. Working with Celonis has been instrumental in helping organizations uncover value and accelerate their efficiency journey. We're grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing our partnership, delivering innovative solutions that change the game for our clients."

Ashling Partners has played a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of the Celonis Platform Apps Program, notably contributing to the development of the Celonis Maintenance Control Center, an innovative app for manufacturing plants that integrates process data with operational insights, enabling proactive maintenance through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

About Ashling Partners
Ashling Partners drives operational excellence and transformative change through the strategic application of advanced technologies and digital practices. With a focus on Intelligent Automation, Ashling Partners leverages the Celonis platform and other leading technologies to enhance business efficiency, productivity, and innovation for enterprises worldwide.

Media Contact:
Mike DeLeonardis
Chief Growth Officer
Ashling Partners
mike.deleonardis@ashlingpartners.com

www.ashlingpartners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539098/Game_Changer_Badge_Ashling_Partners_1200x1200px.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ashling-partners-wins-celonis-partner-of-the-year-at-celosphere-2024-302285289.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.