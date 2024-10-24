Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
24.10.24
16:16 Uhr
23,165 Euro
+0,705
+3,14 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,08523,28016:23
0,0000,00016:20
GlobeNewswire
24.10.2024 15:34 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (288/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on October 24, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of USD
0.35 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is February 13, 2025. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry
out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Equinor (EQNR). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1254344
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.