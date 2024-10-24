NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (288/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA (Equinor) published on October 24, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Equinor has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 13, 2025. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor (EQNR). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1254344