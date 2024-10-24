Richard Mangion Appointed CFO of Fortegra Europe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced the appointment of Richard Mangion as Chief Financial Officer of Fortegra's UK and European business. In this role, he will be responsible for leading finance operations and contributing to the overall strategy across the UK and the European region alongside the Executive team. He will report to Fortegra's CFO, Ed Peña.

"Richard's proven track record and extensive expertise will be critical as we continue to invest in our European growth," said Mr. Peña. "I am excited to welcome Richard to Fortegra and look forward to harnessing his experience to serve our stakeholders."

Mr. Mangion comes to Fortegra with more than 23 years of experience in financial analysis, risk management and business development. Prior to joining Fortegra, Mr. Mangion held key leadership roles at leading multinational corporations, including Bridgehaven Insurance, HDI Global SE and W.R. Berkley, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial performance and implementing strategic initiatives.

Richard is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and holds an Honors degree from the University of Essex.

"I am thrilled to join Fortegra and work alongside such a committed team," said Mr. Mangion. "I am confident that together we will bolster the Company's already stellar financial performance and accelerate its growth throughout Europe."

Mr. Mangion's appointment to this newly created role is effective October 21.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of 'X', we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

About Fortegra's European subsidiaries

Fortegra Europe Insurance Company Limited "FEIC" was established in 2018 as a European subsidiary of Fortegra. FEIC has the necessary permissions to underwrite warranty insurance business in various European Union countries including the United Kingdom and European Economic Area countries with authorisation from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

In 2024, Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company was granted permissions to underwrite specialty lines of business across the European Union from its base in Brussels. Our Belgian operation offers us access to strategic distribution channels in a continually evolving market. We collaborate with European managing general agents (MGAs) that are experts in their chosen products and sectors, to provide them with flexible deal structures, partnership transparency, and shared risk.

