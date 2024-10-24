Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 15:58 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minimum Deposit Casinos: Examined: Artificial Intelligence Redefining Marketing in 2024 - From Generic Ads to Tailor-made Experiences

WATERFORD, Ireland, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing in 2024 is being redefined by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It has already turned traditional marketing on its head, making generic adverts a thing of the past. Now, it's all about data-driven precision and delivering tailor-made experiences that resonate with audiences.

For the online casino sector, marketing is paramount and that's why Minimum Deposit Casinos (https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/) (MDC) - a global casino resource portal and division of the OneTwenty Group - is harnessing the power of AI and ML in this extraordinary marketing metamorphosis.

"Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all marketing. Today's players don't just want a place to bet, they crave immersive and personalized experiences," said Sara Jacobs, iGaming Marketing expert at MDC.

"With AI, we are now able to analyze player behavior in real-time and identify preferences and habits. With this data, we negotiate custom deals for players, crafted for each individual."

This approach not only boosts player retention but also enhances overall user satisfaction by creating a gaming experience that feels custom-made for every player.

"But the advancements don't stop at enhancing the player experience-AI is also helping casinos fulfill a critical role in promoting responsible gaming," added Jacobs. "By analyzing player behavior patterns, operators can now detect early signs of problematic gambling and intervene in real time."

In addition, online casinos are using AI to segment audiences, delivering hyper-targeted messages via email, mobile notifications, and social media. The result is that players feel valued, engagement levels rise, and customer loyalty is stronger than ever before.

As 2025 fast approaches, personalized marketing continues to shape the future of iGaming. With technology constantly evolving, AI and ML are set to propel the industry forward, ushering in a more dynamic, audience-focused era of marketing and responsible gaming.

About MDC

MDC, a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a global iGaming resource portal that reviews and recommends the most trusted and regulated online casinos to players. MDC analyses every aspect of online casinos from checking gaming license details to security, responsible gambling tools, and fair gaming practices, before recommending them to players.

For enquiries contact: miranda@onetwentygroup.com (mailto:miranda@onetwentygroup.com)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.