St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with Brooklyn College

St. George's University announces a new admissions partnership with CUNY-Brooklyn College that grants qualified Brooklyn College students fast-track status and expedited entry into the St. George's University School of Medicine.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors from Brooklyn College to pursue degrees in medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU has a long-standing relationship with New York City, home to many of our students and alumni, and we are pleased to create an additional pathway for New York students to enter the medical profession."



The partnership creates a "4+4" admissions pathway that provides students who have successfully completed Brooklyn College's premedical program with admission to the four-year programs at SGU. Brooklyn College students interested in pursuing the pathway must maintain a strong overall GPA of 3.4 or higher, and score competitively on the MCAT medical school entrance examination. The program is open to students when they apply to Brooklyn College or during their first two years of study.



The pathway includes the option to complete both years of the basic sciences component at SGU's campus in Grenada, or to complete one year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, with clinical rotations in the third and fourth years at various SGU affiliates, including those in the United States. SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering clinical and ambulatory training.



"We are excited to expand our offerings to students interested in studying medicine to the St. George's University School of Medicine," said April Bedford, Brooklyn College's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. "The strong foundation students receive in our premedical program will prepare them well for the next step in their educational journey and careers in healthcare."



Accepted participants may be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine and scholarships and grants, including SGU's CityDoctors scholarships for graduates of New York City high schools who wish to return to New York to practice medicine after completing their MD. SGU granted more than $71 million in scholarships in the 2023-2024 academic year.

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

Brooklyn College has been an anchor institution within the borough of Brooklyn and greater New York City for more than 90 years. With approximately 15,000 students in more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the arts, humanities, sciences, education, and business, the college is renowned for its rigorous academics, award-winning faculty, distinguished alumni, and community impact. Part of the City University of New York (CUNY), Brooklyn College offers a vibrant and supportive student experience on a beautifully landscaped 35-acre campus in the borough's Midwood neighborhood.

