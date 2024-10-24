

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the both the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



While the two-year and five-year note auctions attracted modestly below average demand, the seven-year note auction attracted above average demand.



On Wednesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted roughly average demand.



