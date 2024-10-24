Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
7,5007,60018:49
24.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

24 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 625.098p. The highest price paid per share was 627.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 621.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,161,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,560,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

218

627.800

16:12:57

300

627.800

16:12:57

57

627.400

16:11:54

300

627.400

16:11:53

300

627.400

16:11:52

1081

627.400

16:10:40

972

627.000

16:07:08

56

627.200

16:04:41

300

627.200

16:04:32

748

627.200

16:04:26

10

627.200

16:04:23

96

627.400

16:02:42

628

627.400

16:02:42

296

627.400

16:02:42

990

626.400

15:59:39

1119

626.000

15:54:17

240

625.800

15:51:11

754

625.800

15:51:11

650

625.800

15:49:49

586

625.800

15:49:49

1000

625.800

15:49:49

617

625.800

15:49:49

176

624.800

15:43:06

176

624.800

15:43:06

632

624.800

15:43:06

420

624.000

15:39:48

296

624.000

15:39:48

30

624.000

15:39:48

85

624.000

15:39:48

1079

624.000

15:35:06

949

624.000

15:30:37

1033

624.000

15:27:14

58

624.000

15:27:14

1121

623.400

15:20:57

791

623.000

15:17:57

1081

623.400

15:15:06

312

623.800

15:10:00

312

623.800

15:10:00

484

623.800

15:10:00

1067

624.800

15:04:27

656

624.800

15:01:00

431

624.800

15:01:00

1096

624.800

14:57:07

980

624.800

14:56:11

1109

624.400

14:50:53

1068

623.800

14:46:26

18

624.600

14:41:40

899

624.600

14:41:40

536

624.800

14:40:30

445

624.400

14:39:49

715

624.400

14:39:49

492

624.600

14:39:37

568

624.600

14:39:37

557

625.200

14:31:00

569

625.200

14:31:00

113

626.200

14:30:06

1017

626.200

14:30:06

650

626.000

14:29:16

326

626.000

14:29:16

994

626.000

14:29:16

932

626.400

14:21:55

953

625.800

14:04:57

45

625.600

13:58:18

2

625.600

13:58:18

839

625.600

13:58:18

250

625.600

13:58:18

1056

624.800

13:47:32

261

624.800

13:40:11

862

624.800

13:40:11

1090

624.800

13:31:10

1068

624.200

13:27:05

20

624.400

13:19:05

982

624.400

13:19:05

1045

624.200

13:01:34

671

624.600

12:50:39

400

624.600

12:50:39

87

625.000

12:40:12

1000

625.000

12:40:12

1079

626.800

12:16:52

473

627.600

12:05:19

518

627.600

12:05:19

688

627.800

12:04:21

399

627.800

12:04:21

920

627.400

11:51:12

1046

627.800

11:40:37

783

627.200

11:27:16

278

627.200

11:27:16

580

626.200

11:17:41

474

626.200

11:17:41

959

624.800

10:45:11

1044

624.400

10:36:13

464

624.000

10:10:51

486

624.000

10:10:51

1112

623.800

10:10:51

1110

624.400

10:01:41

1112

625.000

09:40:11

347

625.000

09:34:34

148

625.000

09:34:34

650

625.000

09:34:34

589

625.000

09:21:03

397

625.000

09:21:03

253

624.800

09:12:50

712

624.800

09:12:50

1000

624.600

09:00:01

45

624.600

09:00:01

124

624.200

08:56:37

420

624.600

08:42:10

641

624.600

08:42:10

709

624.600

08:35:49

231

624.600

08:35:49

651

623.400

08:33:55

300

623.400

08:33:55

9

623.000

08:23:55

928

623.000

08:23:55

984

622.400

08:15:45

963

621.200

08:05:02

152

621.200

08:05:02


