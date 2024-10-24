Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
24 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 625.098p. The highest price paid per share was 627.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 621.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,161,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,560,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
218
627.800
16:12:57
300
627.800
16:12:57
57
627.400
16:11:54
300
627.400
16:11:53
300
627.400
16:11:52
1081
627.400
16:10:40
972
627.000
16:07:08
56
627.200
16:04:41
300
627.200
16:04:32
748
627.200
16:04:26
10
627.200
16:04:23
96
627.400
16:02:42
628
627.400
16:02:42
296
627.400
16:02:42
990
626.400
15:59:39
1119
626.000
15:54:17
240
625.800
15:51:11
754
625.800
15:51:11
650
625.800
15:49:49
586
625.800
15:49:49
1000
625.800
15:49:49
617
625.800
15:49:49
176
624.800
15:43:06
176
624.800
15:43:06
632
624.800
15:43:06
420
624.000
15:39:48
296
624.000
15:39:48
30
624.000
15:39:48
85
624.000
15:39:48
1079
624.000
15:35:06
949
624.000
15:30:37
1033
624.000
15:27:14
58
624.000
15:27:14
1121
623.400
15:20:57
791
623.000
15:17:57
1081
623.400
15:15:06
312
623.800
15:10:00
312
623.800
15:10:00
484
623.800
15:10:00
1067
624.800
15:04:27
656
624.800
15:01:00
431
624.800
15:01:00
1096
624.800
14:57:07
980
624.800
14:56:11
1109
624.400
14:50:53
1068
623.800
14:46:26
18
624.600
14:41:40
899
624.600
14:41:40
536
624.800
14:40:30
445
624.400
14:39:49
715
624.400
14:39:49
492
624.600
14:39:37
568
624.600
14:39:37
557
625.200
14:31:00
569
625.200
14:31:00
113
626.200
14:30:06
1017
626.200
14:30:06
650
626.000
14:29:16
326
626.000
14:29:16
994
626.000
14:29:16
932
626.400
14:21:55
953
625.800
14:04:57
45
625.600
13:58:18
2
625.600
13:58:18
839
625.600
13:58:18
250
625.600
13:58:18
1056
624.800
13:47:32
261
624.800
13:40:11
862
624.800
13:40:11
1090
624.800
13:31:10
1068
624.200
13:27:05
20
624.400
13:19:05
982
624.400
13:19:05
1045
624.200
13:01:34
671
624.600
12:50:39
400
624.600
12:50:39
87
625.000
12:40:12
1000
625.000
12:40:12
1079
626.800
12:16:52
473
627.600
12:05:19
518
627.600
12:05:19
688
627.800
12:04:21
399
627.800
12:04:21
920
627.400
11:51:12
1046
627.800
11:40:37
783
627.200
11:27:16
278
627.200
11:27:16
580
626.200
11:17:41
474
626.200
11:17:41
959
624.800
10:45:11
1044
624.400
10:36:13
464
624.000
10:10:51
486
624.000
10:10:51
1112
623.800
10:10:51
1110
624.400
10:01:41
1112
625.000
09:40:11
347
625.000
09:34:34
148
625.000
09:34:34
650
625.000
09:34:34
589
625.000
09:21:03
397
625.000
09:21:03
253
624.800
09:12:50
712
624.800
09:12:50
1000
624.600
09:00:01
45
624.600
09:00:01
124
624.200
08:56:37
420
624.600
08:42:10
641
624.600
08:42:10
709
624.600
08:35:49
231
624.600
08:35:49
651
623.400
08:33:55
300
623.400
08:33:55
9
623.000
08:23:55
928
623.000
08:23:55
984
622.400
08:15:45
963
621.200
08:05:02
152
621.200
08:05:02