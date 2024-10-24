

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The loonie fell to 1.3853 against the greenback, from an early 3-day high of 1.3812.



The loonie weakened to a 2-day low of 1.4963 against the euro, from an early more than 2-week high of 1.4886.



The loonie reached as low as 109.61 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.41 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro and 106.00 against the yen.



