Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Oct-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 24 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 94,227 Highest price paid per share: 148.00p Lowest price paid per share: 143.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 145.6633p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,312,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,312,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 145.6633p 94,227

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 300 148.00 08:20:45 00306668352TRLO1 XLON 59 148.00 08:20:45 00306668353TRLO1 XLON 911 148.00 08:25:23 00306670275TRLO1 XLON 1059 148.00 08:27:00 00306671215TRLO1 XLON 910 148.00 08:36:30 00306676380TRLO1 XLON 909 148.00 08:44:33 00306680883TRLO1 XLON 1820 147.50 08:49:14 00306683438TRLO1 XLON 5555 148.00 09:33:54 00306717635TRLO1 XLON 1215 148.00 09:33:55 00306717642TRLO1 XLON 929 148.00 09:34:35 00306718243TRLO1 XLON 963 148.00 09:36:00 00306720001TRLO1 XLON 913 148.00 09:40:29 00306724402TRLO1 XLON 910 147.50 09:49:55 00306731378TRLO1 XLON 910 147.50 09:49:55 00306731379TRLO1 XLON 910 147.50 09:49:55 00306731380TRLO1 XLON 409 147.50 09:49:59 00306731411TRLO1 XLON 501 147.50 09:55:45 00306735172TRLO1 XLON 1820 147.50 09:55:45 00306735173TRLO1 XLON 409 147.50 09:55:45 00306735174TRLO1 XLON 878 146.50 10:02:06 00306739992TRLO1 XLON 943 145.50 10:09:51 00306745772TRLO1 XLON 598 146.00 10:21:01 00306754837TRLO1 XLON 384 146.00 10:44:18 00306773115TRLO1 XLON 522 146.00 10:44:18 00306773116TRLO1 XLON 878 145.50 10:52:36 00306780203TRLO1 XLON 229 145.50 12:03:30 00306789158TRLO1 XLON 577 145.50 12:09:21 00306789353TRLO1 XLON 1 145.50 12:09:21 00306789354TRLO1 XLON 906 145.50 12:25:05 00306790008TRLO1 XLON 906 145.50 12:25:05 00306790009TRLO1 XLON 906 145.50 12:25:05 00306790010TRLO1 XLON 265 145.00 12:26:34 00306790059TRLO1 XLON 1488 145.00 12:26:34 00306790060TRLO1 XLON 1851 144.50 12:54:21 00306790685TRLO1 XLON 925 144.50 12:54:21 00306790686TRLO1 XLON 925 144.50 12:54:21 00306790687TRLO1 XLON 1743 144.00 13:00:17 00306790753TRLO1 XLON 105 143.50 13:02:49 00306790797TRLO1 XLON 99 143.50 13:03:07 00306790801TRLO1 XLON 1543 143.50 13:03:53 00306790814TRLO1 XLON 2643 145.00 13:30:18 00306791435TRLO1 XLON 4715 145.00 14:00:56 00306792652TRLO1 XLON 2812 144.50 14:00:59 00306792653TRLO1 XLON 937 144.50 14:00:59 00306792654TRLO1 XLON 937 144.50 14:00:59 00306792655TRLO1 XLON 1897 144.50 14:01:14 00306792660TRLO1 XLON 1812 145.00 14:15:53 00306793229TRLO1 XLON 906 145.00 14:15:53 00306793230TRLO1 XLON 905 145.00 14:15:53 00306793231TRLO1 XLON 881 144.50 14:24:01 00306793522TRLO1 XLON 67 144.50 14:25:08 00306793544TRLO1 XLON 99 144.50 14:25:08 00306793545TRLO1 XLON 1017 145.00 14:43:59 00306794452TRLO1 XLON 879 145.00 14:43:59 00306794453TRLO1 XLON 892 145.00 14:50:52 00306794776TRLO1 XLON 938 145.00 14:52:16 00306794855TRLO1 XLON 873 145.00 14:52:27 00306794872TRLO1 XLON 896 145.00 15:38:52 00306797199TRLO1 XLON 939 145.00 16:04:25 00306798779TRLO1 XLON 938 145.00 16:04:25 00306798780TRLO1 XLON 938 145.00 16:04:25 00306798781TRLO1 XLON 938 145.00 16:04:25 00306798782TRLO1 XLON 3559 145.00 16:04:25 00306798783TRLO1 XLON 802 145.50 16:06:52 00306798920TRLO1 XLON 303 145.50 16:06:52 00306798921TRLO1 XLON 4825 145.50 16:06:52 00306798922TRLO1 XLON 726 145.50 16:15:27 00306799548TRLO1 XLON 672 145.50 16:15:27 00306799549TRLO1 XLON 1810 145.50 16:15:27 00306799550TRLO1 XLON 4 145.50 16:15:27 00306799551TRLO1 XLON

