WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
24.10.24
11:43 Uhr
1,680 Euro
+0,020
+1,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7002,08019:02
DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Oct-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      94,227 
Highest price paid per share:         148.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          143.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 145.6633p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,312,672 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,312,672) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      145.6633p                    94,227

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
300              148.00          08:20:45         00306668352TRLO1     XLON 
59               148.00          08:20:45         00306668353TRLO1     XLON 
911              148.00          08:25:23         00306670275TRLO1     XLON 
1059              148.00          08:27:00         00306671215TRLO1     XLON 
910              148.00          08:36:30         00306676380TRLO1     XLON 
909              148.00          08:44:33         00306680883TRLO1     XLON 
1820              147.50          08:49:14         00306683438TRLO1     XLON 
5555              148.00          09:33:54         00306717635TRLO1     XLON 
1215              148.00          09:33:55         00306717642TRLO1     XLON 
929              148.00          09:34:35         00306718243TRLO1     XLON 
963              148.00          09:36:00         00306720001TRLO1     XLON 
913              148.00          09:40:29         00306724402TRLO1     XLON 
910              147.50          09:49:55         00306731378TRLO1     XLON 
910              147.50          09:49:55         00306731379TRLO1     XLON 
910              147.50          09:49:55         00306731380TRLO1     XLON 
409              147.50          09:49:59         00306731411TRLO1     XLON 
501              147.50          09:55:45         00306735172TRLO1     XLON 
1820              147.50          09:55:45         00306735173TRLO1     XLON 
409              147.50          09:55:45         00306735174TRLO1     XLON 
878              146.50          10:02:06         00306739992TRLO1     XLON 
943              145.50          10:09:51         00306745772TRLO1     XLON 
598              146.00          10:21:01         00306754837TRLO1     XLON 
384              146.00          10:44:18         00306773115TRLO1     XLON 
522              146.00          10:44:18         00306773116TRLO1     XLON 
878              145.50          10:52:36         00306780203TRLO1     XLON 
229              145.50          12:03:30         00306789158TRLO1     XLON 
577              145.50          12:09:21         00306789353TRLO1     XLON 
1               145.50          12:09:21         00306789354TRLO1     XLON 
906              145.50          12:25:05         00306790008TRLO1     XLON 
906              145.50          12:25:05         00306790009TRLO1     XLON 
906              145.50          12:25:05         00306790010TRLO1     XLON 
265              145.00          12:26:34         00306790059TRLO1     XLON 
1488              145.00          12:26:34         00306790060TRLO1     XLON 
1851              144.50          12:54:21         00306790685TRLO1     XLON 
925              144.50          12:54:21         00306790686TRLO1     XLON 
925              144.50          12:54:21         00306790687TRLO1     XLON 
1743              144.00          13:00:17         00306790753TRLO1     XLON 
105              143.50          13:02:49         00306790797TRLO1     XLON 
99               143.50          13:03:07         00306790801TRLO1     XLON 
1543              143.50          13:03:53         00306790814TRLO1     XLON 
2643              145.00          13:30:18         00306791435TRLO1     XLON 
4715              145.00          14:00:56         00306792652TRLO1     XLON 
2812              144.50          14:00:59         00306792653TRLO1     XLON 
937              144.50          14:00:59         00306792654TRLO1     XLON 
937              144.50          14:00:59         00306792655TRLO1     XLON 
1897              144.50          14:01:14         00306792660TRLO1     XLON 
1812              145.00          14:15:53         00306793229TRLO1     XLON 
906              145.00          14:15:53         00306793230TRLO1     XLON 
905              145.00          14:15:53         00306793231TRLO1     XLON 
881              144.50          14:24:01         00306793522TRLO1     XLON 
67               144.50          14:25:08         00306793544TRLO1     XLON 
99               144.50          14:25:08         00306793545TRLO1     XLON 
1017              145.00          14:43:59         00306794452TRLO1     XLON 
879              145.00          14:43:59         00306794453TRLO1     XLON 
892              145.00          14:50:52         00306794776TRLO1     XLON 
938              145.00          14:52:16         00306794855TRLO1     XLON 
873              145.00          14:52:27         00306794872TRLO1     XLON 
896              145.00          15:38:52         00306797199TRLO1     XLON 
939              145.00          16:04:25         00306798779TRLO1     XLON 
938              145.00          16:04:25         00306798780TRLO1     XLON 
938              145.00          16:04:25         00306798781TRLO1     XLON 
938              145.00          16:04:25         00306798782TRLO1     XLON 
3559              145.00          16:04:25         00306798783TRLO1     XLON 
802              145.50          16:06:52         00306798920TRLO1     XLON 
303              145.50          16:06:52         00306798921TRLO1     XLON 
4825              145.50          16:06:52         00306798922TRLO1     XLON 
726              145.50          16:15:27         00306799548TRLO1     XLON 
672              145.50          16:15:27         00306799549TRLO1     XLON 
1810              145.50          16:15:27         00306799550TRLO1     XLON 
4               145.50          16:15:27         00306799551TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
