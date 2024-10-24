

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The kiwi fell to a 2-day low of 91.04 against the yen and an 8-day low of 1.8002 against the euro, off its early highs of 91.82 and 1.7880, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 0.5998 against the greenback.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 87.00 against the yen, 1.82 against the euro and 0.57 against the greenback.



