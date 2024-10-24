Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 October 2024 to 24 October 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
18/10/2024
FR0013230612
2,350
23.0384
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
21/10/2024
FR0013230612
1,617
22.8359
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
22/10/2024
FR0013230612
619
22.7099
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
23/10/2024
FR0013230612
925
22.2861
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/10/2024
FR0013230612
1,763
22.0957
XPAR
TOTAL
7,274
22.6413
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024343771/en/
Contacts:
Tikehau Capital