Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 7, 2024, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-844-763-8274

International callers: +1-647-484-8814

Webcast

www.equinoxgold.com



The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until May 7, 2025.

