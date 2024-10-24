

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK):



Earnings: $162.0 million in Q3 vs. -$760.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.55 in Q3 vs. -$11.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $184.0 million or $2.90 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.89 per share Revenue: $2.719 billion in Q3 vs. $2.766 billion in the same period last year.



