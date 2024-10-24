Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a California-based ad-tech company that specializes in delivering highly targeted ads, insights, and services in ad-supported streaming to top Fortune 100 brands, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 30th at 1:30pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO, will be representing the company.

"We are pleased to be participating in this year's LD Micro Main Event," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings. "It's a valuable opportunity to connect with investors and peers in a focused setting. I'm looking forward to presenting and engaging in 1x1 meetings to exchange ideas and insights as we explore the current market landscape and future trends in the rapidly growing ad-supported streaming industry."

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Time: 1:30pm PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

