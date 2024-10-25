Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
24.10.24
17:35 Uhr
141,08 Euro
-0,10
-0,07 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,70141,3224.10.
140,62141,3224.10.
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 01:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GA Telesis, LLC: GA Telesis Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement to Acquire 23 Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo Aircraft from Spirit Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GA Telesis"), a global leader in commercial aviation and aerospace solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive purchase agreement and secured the necessary corporate approvals to acquire 23 used Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo aircraft from Spirit Airlines, Inc. The aircraft, powered by V2527-A5 and V2533-A5 Select-One jet engines, were manufactured between 2014 and 2019, marking the company's largest-ever acquisition of non-leased aircraft of similar vintages.

GA Telesis' Flight Solutions Group Continues USM Market Growth Following a PW4168 Engine Disassembly

This strategic acquisition significantly bolsters GA Telesis' fleet portfolio, enhancing its ability to meet increasing global demand for narrow-body aircraft. The company will market these aircraft to its extensive global customer base for continued commercial airline operations.

"We are thrilled to announce this significant acquisition, which adds a large number of highly sought-after Airbus A320ceo and A321ceo aircraft to our portfolio," said Marc Cho, President of GA Telesis LIFT Group. "The A320ceo family of aircraft is renowned for its efficiency, performance, and reliability, making it an attractive option for airlines across the world. We are confident these aircraft will provide significant value to our customers as they continue their operations."

Recently, the company announced the acquisition of several on-lease aircraft from Avolon and in addition to the Spirit transaction has over 20 aircraft in its acquisition pipeline to close over the next few months.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at Rfrance@gatelesis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023925/GA_Telesis_LLC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ga-telesis-signs-definitive-purchase-agreement-to-acquire-23-airbus-a320ceo-and-a321ceo-aircraft-from-spirit-airlines-302286717.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.